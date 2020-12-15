Launching High Yield Investor: Earning High Yield In A Yield-Less World

By starting your two-week free trial, you will gain access to all our Top Picks before the vaccine changes everything.

What’s our idea of a perfect investment?

That’s a tricky question, but those looking for market-beating returns, along with superior income over time, will want to own investments that combine:

Safety

Growth

Yield

Value

Everything does not need to be perfect, but if an investment enjoys a good mixture of these characteristics, it's likely to be a big winner in the long run. Obviously, it's very rare to find such cases because if an investment is this great, it will likely trade at a premium valuation and have a low yield.

Here, you might say, but only if there was an easy way to buy and own such investments, where experienced professionals could handle the business of researching and picking the best opportunities and share the results in an efficient manner. Well, read on. This is exactly what we are here for.

High Yield Investor is a new community of income investors that's supported by Leonberg Capital, a high-yield specialist with more than 2,000 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

We spend thousands of hours and more than $100,000 per year researching the market for the best high-yield opportunities and share the results with members of High Yield Investor at a tiny fraction of the cost.

Why Become a High Yield Investor?

Dividend stocks have historically outperformed other non-dividend paying stocks. Taking this one step further, dividend-growing stocks also have outperformed other dividend stocks.

We believe that earning a steadily growing 6%-8% yield not only leads to higher returns but also helps you to remain patient and disciplined.

However, investors still need to be mindful of risks and growth. Many high-yield investors make the mistake of going for the highest yield and sacrifice safety and future growth. From our experience, this is almost always a mistake and it's much better to earn a safe and growing 6% yield than a risky and flat 9% yield.

At High Yield Investor, we do our best to find the right balance between current safety, growth, yield, and value. When you have the right balance, your investment results improve materially:

High-yield investing can be very rewarding, but if done poorly, it also can lead to disastrous results. The high-yield space is full of landmines that lure unsophisticated investors with their mouth-watering yields, but once dividends are cut, share prices collapse, and investors are left holding the bag.

At High Yield Investor, we do all the heavy lifting for you to sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly and identify the best opportunities.

Last but not least, we behave like investors, and not like traders. What this means is that we take a long-term approach to income generation, which is rare in today’s market.

We are part owners of businesses and we behave like it. We don’t trade in and out, and we don’t worry about the daily volatility. Instead, we put a lot of work upfront to assure that we make great investments and then wait patiently to earn high income and profit from long-term appreciation.

We like to call this the “investor” approach to high-yield investing because we invest as if we were buying real businesses.

This approach has served us well in the past. So well in fact that we eventually created our own investment boutique, Leonberg Capital, and to our surprise, we grew to become one of the largest high-yield specialists with more than 2,000 active clients. Past results are no guarantee of future performance, but our clients have been very happy with our strategies and given more than 300 five-star reviews to our research subscriptions:

We would be happy to welcome you on board of our new community here on Seeking Alpha. Below we summarize what's included in the membership, share our bios, track records, and finally, we offer a special deal that is exclusive for the first 100 members to join.

With Your Membership, You Get:

Access to Two High-Yield Portfolios:

HYI Equity Portfolio: The goal of the Equity Portfolio is to maximize total returns and earn a 5-6% dividend yield by hand-picking undervalued equity investments in defensive and steadily growing companies. This portfolio has been funded with $100,000 and HYI members have exclusive access to real-time alerts on all the latest transactions (BUY/SELL) for easy portfolio emulation. We show everything from where we invest, in what quantity, what weighting, when we sell, where we reinvest incoming dividends, which options we buy/sell, and so on. We have a significant portion of our net worth invested in this portfolio and everything is made very transparent to members.

HYI Fixed Income Portfolio: The goal of the Fixed Income Portfolio is to maximize safe income and earn a sustainable 8%-9% yield with lower volatility. To achieve this, the Fixed Income portfolio invests heavily in undervalued preferred shares, baby bonds, CEFs, and BDCs. Members are encouraged to use our Fixed Income recommendations to boost their yield and lower their volatility through diversification. This portfolio has been funded with $20,000, and as a member, you’ll have access to real-time alerts to manage your portfolio.

Course to High Yield Investing: The HYI Course to high yield investing is a series of 10 modules that will equip you with all the right information to become a better high-yield investor. The course on its own is worth the membership fee and we make it available to all our members for free.

CEO Interviews: Over the years, we have built relationships with many executives of high-yielding vehicles and we regularly conduct exclusive interviews for members of High Yield Investor. We will share these interviews with you so you gain a “hidden edge” over the market.

Timely Buy and Sell Alerts: We send email alerts each time we make a change to our portfolio so you can stay up-to-date in managing your investments. Each alert comes with in-depth research of our highest-conviction investments.

Frequent Market Updates: We publish regular macro analysis of the markets to keep you up to date on the overall economic climate and context that drives our investing strategy. A must-have analysis to support your portfolio as we enter more volatile periods.

24/7 Live Chat: Our live chat room is where the HYI community comes together to share market news, investment ideas, and help new members get started. You can post questions and get prompt and detailed answers from other passionate high-yield investors and our team.

Portfolio Tracker: Our Portfolio Tracker is designed specifically for members of High Yield Investor to help you track all your investments in a single place in a simple format.

About the Editors and Investment Strategists

High Yield Investor is run by investors with significant experience in high-yield investing:

Samuel Smith is the Vice President of Leonberg Capital, a boutique investment firm with more than 2,000 clients including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Samuel specializes in high yielding strategies, utilizing alternative asset classes that are often ignored by the mainstream. His past track record of successfully navigating the high-yield market puts him in the top 5% of investment analysts according to Tipranks. Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He previously worked as a lead analyst at Sure Dividend and is currently pursuing an M.S. in Finance at the University of Texas at Dallas as well as the CFA designation.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas, and performing property acquisition in Germany and Estonia. Today, he's the President of Leonberg Capital, where he specializes in high-yielding real asset-backed securities trading at high discounts to NAV. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a B.Sc. in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen (Germany) and a B.Sc. Construction and Property Management from the University of South Wales (UK). He's a well-known voice in high-yield investing with over 40,000 followers on Seeking Alpha, has been featured on numerous financial media outlets, and has built relationships with many top executives of high-yielding vehicles.

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA.) in the state of California with more than 10 years of experience working as a CPA for public and private corporations. This includes a multi-billion-dollar insurance firm, a real estate investment vehicle, and a Big 4 consulting firm (Ernst & Young). Mark uses his specialized accounting skills to go beyond the headline numbers of high-yielding vehicles. He has an insider understanding of how the numbers can be played to “look good” on the surface and hide a different reality. This is particularly important as we assess payout ratios to sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly. In addition to being an active CPA, Mark holds a B.S. in Accounting from California Baptist University.

R. Paul Drake is a professor at the University of Michigan who brings a retiree perspective to our group of authors. Paul is a life-long reader of works on economics, finance, and investment. He brings substantial experience in research, and in understanding and developing models of uncertain systems, from his decades working as a physicist. Among other degrees, he holds a Doctorate in physics and a Bachelor's in philosophy.

In a difficult year for most investors, our disciplined approach to high-yield investing stands out.

Our analysts rank among the very best with exceptionally high hit-rates and returns on our ~300 past recommendations according to independent rating service TipRanks. We also invest a significant portion of our net worth into the ideas presented at "High Yield Investor."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN EQUITY PORTFOLIO + FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.