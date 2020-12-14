Talos is fairly valued in the $9.50 per share range based on proved developed net asset value, favorable resolution at Zama will be a tremendous catalyst.

However, the placing at a 15% discount to closing price was disheartening for investors who were assured in September the company could "thrive" with then current capital resources.

On December 9, 2020 Talos Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TALO) announced an equity placement of 8.25 million shares of common stock for $73.4 million in gross proceeds or $8.90 per share. The discount represented an approximate 15% discount to the closing price of $10.51 per share on December 8, 2020. Additionally, according to KeyBanc, the offering is 9.5% dilutive to 2021 cash flow per share.

This is disappointing in light of representations the company made only a few months before in a presentation for the Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference in September 2020 that it could "thrive in any market conditions". Especially since, if the comment Talos made about its capital resources was accurate then, one would think it would have less need now to raise equity capital given firmer oil prices since September 2020.

Data by YCharts

So much for "ample" liquidity to "thrive"

Take a look at what management said (red circle and underline added by author) about their capital and liquidity position in the September 2020 presentation.

Source: Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference September 2020.

Assuming the management team is focused on maximizing shareholder value and they believed what they told investors in September, why did the company need to raise significant equity at this time? I can think of three motivations:

Shares are fairly valued. Capital is available and given all the uncertainties facing the E&P industry economically and politically, it is the prudent thing to do. The borrowing base was under pressure so liquidity was going to be somewhat less "ample" than it was thought to be at the time of the September presentation. The stated use of proceeds for this equity offering and an exchange in the 3Q earnings call adds credence to this theory. Additional balance sheet strength will help in Zama discussions. Stifel believes this is a possibility.

It is probably a combination of at least the first two, and perhaps - hopefully for shareholders - all three.

Impact on Zama Unitization Discussions

One interesting comment in the Seeking Alpha news piece linked above which may justify pricing an offering at this time is the view expressed by Stifel analysts that the bolstered liquidity (and, I would add, perhaps a demonstration that the company enjoys good access to capital markets) would strengthen the company's negotiating position with PEMEX.

This excerpt taken from Seeking Alpha's 3Q earnings call transcript suggests that both the company and Stifel believe that discussions between PEMEX and Talos have had a positive dynamic in recent months (emphasis by author):

Michael Scialla (Stifel Analyst)

Yes. Good morning, guys. I'm wondering if it's possible if you could characterize the kind of meetings you're having with Pemex at this point. Is it meetings with their technical folks or more with senior management? Anything you can say there?

Tim Duncan (CEO)

I think it's fair at this point. We've always - first thanks for the question - we've always had kind of meetings with the technical teams this whole time. I think I've talked about that in previous calls. There's work groups and we share ideas and share plans and that's always been very positive. And I think, as you can imagine, at this point, of the negotiations, you start raising this to different levels of the organization. And so, Yes, senior management gets involved. I'm more involved. We're meeting more often. I think it's taking the course that you would want these discussions to take at this point kind of in that period of time where we were instructed to give it every effort we could to unitize. And so, I think that's what I'm encouraged by. I'm encouraged by - there's effectively first name dialog as we talk and have almost weekly calls. I'm trying to push us across the finish line. So, we're all working very hard. We feel good about what we bring to the table and obviously the effort we put into the appraisal, the data we bring to the table. We feel obviously very good about what we have and what we're trying to get done. And I feel good about the pace of the meetings. It's no guarantee obviously, but it's picked up a significant amount of pace here in the last couple of months.

Michael Scialla (Stifel Analyst)

It's encouraging, Tim.

Only time will tell if this offering was motivated to any significant degree by developments in the ongoing discussions with PEMEX. Certainly if the company achieves a positive resolution and path forward at Zama taking some modest dilution now to bolster liquidity will perhaps have proven wise.

Net Asset Value per Share

Seeking Alpha author Jay Unni did an excellent piece on Talos in September 2020 that should be read by anyone looking for a detailed overview of the company. At the time he published his article, the shares were slightly undervalued and he has been spot-on in his bullish view to date. I only disagree with him with respect to the degree to which Talos was and is undervalued.

I do agree that Talos has "free" optionality to a resolution of the Zama dispute. I believe Talos is fairly valued based on assets excluding Zama, so any positive resolution of that situation will result in a substantial boost to the share price.

The following table indicates approximately $2.8 billion in 1P (total proved) PV-10%. However, to use this for purposes of valuing the shares it is appropriate to adjust for the PV-10% of G&A expenditures that would be associated with extracting this value for shareholders.

Source: Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference September 2020.

G&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was reported as $17.8 million, up just under 3% from the same quarter in 2019. A simple DCF model growing annualized 3Q G&A at 2% per annum and discounting at 10% yields a PV-10% of future G&A of $693.4 million. Deducting this from the $2.8 billion of total 1P PV-10% suggests asset value to debt and equity holders of the company of approximately $2.1 billion. Deducting net debt of $971 million and adding net proceeds (93%, author's assumption) from the recent equity placement suggests a net asset value to back the shares of $1.2 billion.

Adding 8.25 million shares issued to the approximate 73 million outstanding at October 28, 2020 (as reported on cover of 3Q 10-Q) yields 81.28 million shares outstanding.

The total 1P NAV per share then is approximately $15 per share.

However, it is my experience that in subdued commodity price environments, asset sales usually do not get full value for proved undeveloped reserves (and almost never get paid for probable).

Deducting the $450 million shown for PUD results in net asset value for developed reserves only of approximately $774 million or $9.50 per share.

Until the appetite for risk by E&P asset buyers and shareholders is "risk on" I do not expect value for PUD and probable reserves to be priced into the share price and thus see Talos as being fairly valued at this time.

Risks

All the usual risks associated with E&P companies including price, drilling and operational risks. As I write this article news is breaking that the CDC has approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in the U.S. which should be very positive for oil prices in coming weeks and months. Of course the oil industry faces a lot of other macroeconomic and political headwinds that hold the potential to negatively impact the economic recovery in general and the oil industry in particular. So, buyer beware!

Recommendation

I am Neutral on Talos. I think it is fairly valued excluding Zama. But Jay Unni was eloquent in his piece when he said:

I think this is a situation where market participants are confusing the uncertainty on the Zama properties for risk of loss of capital.

I agree with Jay that there is no value in the shares for a favorable resolution to the Zama discussions. If an investor holds a view or is willing to speculate on a favorable outcome, the current share price on the back of the equity offering represents a reasonable entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.