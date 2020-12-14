NFE May Have Run Past Its Performance

New Fortress Energy (NFE) has leaped in the past year by investing significantly in CHP facilities, natural gas terminals, ISO containers, and gas pipelines. On top of that, it has been investing in clean energy, particularly in hydrogen electrolyzers and similar technologies. Much of its growth has been in the international markets where the company has struck long-term agreements and where the client base is growing.

However, a rise in natural gas prices can erode NFE's pricing advantage in the international markets. The company's bottom-line is yet to be in black, cash flows have been negative, while it has a very high debt-to-equity ratio - all recipes for fall in the stock price if revenue growth stalls or starts to shrink. I think the stock has a negative bias at the current level, especially after the strong rally in the past year. Nonetheless, its long-term prospect might induce investors to keep the stock in their portfolio or invest in it at the dips.

Natural Gas Price And NFE's Recent Projects

To understand NFE's strategies, investors might want to understand the current dynamics in natural gas prices and pricing outlook. Natural gas price (Henry Hub) averaged $2.61 per million Btu in November, or up by 9.2% in a month. The demand for residential space heating has increased since the pandemic. The EIA expects natural gas prices to reach a monthly average of $3.10 per MMBtu in January 2021 or up further by 19% from the November-level because of rising space heating demand and rising U.S. liquefied natural gas (or LNG) exports.

If the domestic natural gas price rises, NFE's competitive advantage in relative pricing in the international markets diminishes. Although a rising natural gas price may adversely affect the operating margin, the long-standing contracts with the key international customers can mitigate the surge in input costs. For example, the company currently serves customers of a CHP Plant. A CHP or combined heat and power (plants use the waste heat from electricity production for heating purposes). The CHP plant supplies electricity to JPS (Jamaica Public Service) under a long-term contract. During FY2019, it had invested $119 million in the CHP plant. In February 2020, it struck a 25-year deal with Nicaragua's electricity distribution companies to construct a 300 MW natural gas-fired power plant, which is expected to be completed by Q2 2021. In October, it signed an agreement with the Philippine National Oil Company to develop infrastructure to supply and natural gas. The company is currently developing an LNG regasification facility and power plant - La Paz, in Baja California Sur, Mexico. Although the construction pace slowed down after COVID-19, the management expects to complete the terminal by mid-December, while the power plant completion is expected to be done by the end of Q1 of 2021. Also, keeping in mind the anticipated surge in demand, it has filed for a new generation license.

Revenue and Volume Growth Are The Key

NFE has had remarkable revenue growth in the past year, prompted by impressive volume growth, development service revenue, and completion of infrastructure projects coming from its new international customer base. Between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020, the topline increased by 176%. By Q3 2020, the growth rate accelerated compared to the annual growth of 68% between FY2018 and FY2019.

NFE's other primary operation, which includes construction, installation, and commissioning of equipment to enable its customers to receive power or other outputs from its power generation facilities, typically involves long-term contracts to supply these customers with natural gas. The share of other services increased steadily over the past three years and now accounts for 39%, up from 29% a year ago. Asia accounts for the majority of the world's LNG flows. Currently, it accounts for approximately 75% or 80% of all LNG trades. So, NFE's marketing strategy will be focused on Central America, South America, Africa, and Asia. In the short term, it looks to close two final investment decisions (or FIDs), while for the next year, it targets five to 10 such deals. By 2025, the company plans to undertake terminal construction in 20 to 30 terminals.

From the end of 2019 to the end of Q3 2020, the company increased its investment in the ISO containers substantially (146% up). Investors may note that the company relies on ocean-going LNG tankers and freight carriers for LNG's movement. According to the company's estimates, the use of ISO containers has helped eliminate the need for having an intermediate ship, thereby reducing capex and operating expenditure by 50%. Plus, productivity has increased significantly, from 24 to 36 months down to three to six months. I think the company's use of ISO Flex will dramatically impact the Nicaragua and Mexico operations in the coming months.

Volume Growth And Its Effects

As far as volume is concerned, Montego Bay Terminal, which provides natural gas to NFE's key customer JPS to fuel a power plant in Montego Bay, Jamaica, slowed down marginally in Q3 over a year ago (5% down). However, the facility was in the thick of activities in 2019 when volumes surged by 12% compared to a year ago. In aggregate, in Q3, the company averaged 1.5 million gallons per day and expects around 1.8 million gallons for Q4. Once the Mexico and Nicaragua terminals commence, volumes may jump to 3.5 million gallons per day.

Looking at the growth prospect in the natural gas industry, the company has an inherently large capacity at its disposal. In Q3 2020, its five terminals, on average, ran at only 29% of the total capacity, which means 71% of the terminals are still available for new customers. In other words, with a total of 8.1 million gallons per day, a full capacity can increase its operating margin manifold, especially given its negative operating margin over the past years.

The Clean Energy Initiatives

However, given the current supply-demand gap in the energy industry and the spare capacity, the company looks to explore the options of moving to clean energy for running its terminals and power plants. With that objective, it has recently invested in an Israeli electrolysis company and established a joint venture to run the first hydrogen burning power plant in the U.S. Hydrogen is considered one of the cleanest sources of non-fossil fuel energy. The company estimates that the hydrogen market can outsize the global LNG market by 30%. Although the company is currently investing in electrolysis, a larger market awaits steam-methane reforming (or SMR) and coal gasification. The challenge concerning hydrogen is that it is costlier to produce and sell to the power plants than natural gas. By the company's estimates, the cost is about 50% higher with hydrogen, and therefore, I think NFE's plans to create a sustainable revenue base in this operation will not happen in the short term.

Revenue Concentration And Risk Factors

The other key challenge for the company is its concentration on just a few large customers, although it has recently shifted some of the load to many small-scale clients. Plus, nine such clients are in the pipeline. Nonetheless, revenues from two significant customers constituted 74% of FY2019's total revenue. Although it was lower than 87% in the previous year, the numbers are staggering. So, in the near term, the company's operations and liquidity will depend substantially upon performance by JPS, JPC, and PREPA (Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority). Despite the company's long-term agreements with all its key customers, investors should be aware of the risks. For example, JPS and JPC, located in Jamaica, could be subject to austerity measures imposed by leading international lending organizations. Not only that, GAJ, one of its lessors and a subsidiary of Noble Group, completed a financial restructuring in 2018. PREPA is currently subject to bankruptcy proceedings, and any adverse verdict can impair the ability to meet the contractual obligations.

Debt Restructuring And Cash Flows

In September, NFE restructured and refinanced its debt structure after issuing senior notes and raising $1 billion from the market. It used the proceeds from the issuance to repay its then existing debt amounting to $619 million. After refinancing, its maturity horizon shortened to 2025 from the previous range of 2020 to 2036. It estimates that the total expenditures for all completed and existing projects to be approximately $856 million.

Although revenues increased sharply in the past year until 9M 2020, a steep working capital requirement continued to weigh on cash flows, leaving negative cash flow from operations in 9M 2020. The company has a rather complex equity structure. In June 2020, it entered into a mutual agreement with the members holding the majority voting interest in the holding company to exchange the LLC units and Class B shares with Class A shares of the company. After the transaction, the holding members' prior interest previously shown as non-controlling interest on the balance sheets have been reclassified to Class A shares. So, its debt-to-equity (11.1x) has increased significantly as total equity fell. Its leverage is much higher than the peers' (OIS, HLX, FTI) average of 2.9x. On top of that, insiders hold ~59% of the company's voting power through Class A common stock holding. Although the company has cut down on capex in FY2020, a negative FCF and an overly leveraged balance sheet reflect poorly, especially when the energy market is wrapped in uncertainty.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among natural gas production, the LNG export price, and NFE's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous four-quarter trend. Assuming the short-term factors will lose their potency over the longer term, I expect revenues to increase in the next couple of years. It can decrease moderately in 2023.

The maximum frequency ranges between $212 million and $423 million in the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations. The trailing-12-month (or TTM) revenue falls within this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on the regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase in the next two years. However, in 2023, the model suggests a sharp decrease in EBITDA, which can reverse and rise again in 2024.

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (262x) is lower (21% downside) than returns potential using the Wall Street analysts' estimates (16.6% downside). I think the stock is overvalued in the short term. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

Key Takeaways

The LNG export has been growing steadily, prompting NFE to invest heavily in its business. As a result, its topline more than doubled in the past year until Q3 2020. Along with its legacy business growth, the company has posited itself in investing in clean energy, particularly in hydrogen electrolyzers and similar technologies. As a result of remarkable growth and investment in future growth prospects, the stock has soared by more than 200% in the past year, far outperforming its peers and the market.

However, investors should keep in mind some of the key challenges ahead. The company is yet to see black in profit. Its cash flow from operations, one of the principal indicators of operational health, is still in the red. Due to changes in the equity structure, its shareholder equity base is too low, although its net debt is quite high compared to many of its peers. Therefore, I think there are pitfalls ahead for the investors looking for quick returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.