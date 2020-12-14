Everybody knows that leverage is a double edged sword. Yet, we seem to forget that when choosing investments. This is particularly true in the closed end fund space, where almost every fund tends to employ leverage. This leverage can range from tiny to "are you kidding me?". If you buy closed end funds, you get handed your share of leverage.

The closed end fund industry's argument is that this leverage is fine, well because, you cannot force them to redeem your shares at an inopportune time. That is correct. That said, the funds themselves can be forced to sell assets as their leverage causes covenant violations with their own debt structures.

While many closed end funds have outperformed the indices, the bulk of that has come via beta, or leverage. Very few have actually generated returns the old-fashioned way. Today we examine a fund, that has taken the road less travelled in this space and focused on generating alpha.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)

RFI states that its investment objective is to provide a high total return through investment in real estate securities. Real estate securities for this fund includes common stocks, preferred stocks and any other equity security. While the bulk of their investments is in the form of REITs, they can and they do invest in non-REITs that invest in real estate.

Performance

It is interesting to note that for a fund that has emphasized total return, RFI shares have certainly not delivered any capital appreciation.

The fund crossed over its IPO price of $15 and since then has fallen back below it. While the fund has not delivered price appreciation, it has certainly delivered total returns, via distributions. Total returns since inception were about 1,090%.

The industry standard benchmark, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has not been around that long, but during the time that it has, RFI has beaten it.

This is particularly impressive as we are at a point where passive management has continued to dominate. As money has left active managers and moved into ETFs, it has created a vicious cycle where large cap index behemoths have done better than smaller companies.

This is a particularly hard hurdle for an actively managed closed end fund, using no leverage, to overcome. But RFI has managed to do that and that is impressive. RFI has also come out ahead of its own benchmarks since inception.

Leverage & Impact On Performance

We want to dwell a little more on the leverage aspect and we can show this best by looking at how the NAV performed during a big selloff. We have chosen RFI's leveraged counterpart Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) and ran the NAV numbers (not price) from the 2007 market peak.

You can see how the leveraged RQI takes a far more severe beating. Now RQI, has dialed back its leverage from the heady days of 2007 as discussed here, but the point still remains: leverage can amplify returns in both directions.

Holdings

The fund is mostly allocated to common shares although preferred shares and bonds account for about 15% of the fund assets.

It has definitely found one sector far more attractive over all else and we can see plenty of high quality tower REITs in the top 10. The managers do like their top holdings a lot and and the fund's top 10 holdings account for almost half of the fund's total net assets.

As you go past their top holdings though, the fund becomes extremely diversified. The fund has about 125 holdings, last we checked, and the smaller plays are rather tiny in relation to the fund size.

A couple of things we noticed here that we want to bring up. The first is that the fund tends to balance exposure to riskier entities by going up the equity chain. For example, it owns Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 5.75 CL A PF SR3 (BPYPN) rather than the common equity. This is a smart move considering that the common shares are running leverage at more than 15X debt to EBITDA. We also noticed that it does not seem to be in a hurry to dump preferred shares with very little return potential. For example, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.850 PFD SR K (DLR.PK) were priced for rather poor, (about 2% total) returns on September 30, 2020. This is because they are callable and they were trading heavily over par. RFI has still held on to them based on the last update.

The fund also uses cash secured puts to buy shares. This was a surprise to us as we have not seen many funds do this.

This is our number one strategy to acquire shares and get paid substantial annualized yields during the process of waiting. RFI uses this as well, although in extremely limited quantities.

Fees

RFI's fees come in at 0.89% which is about fair for an actively managed, non-leveraged, index beating fund. Yes, you can get funds for far less but that increasingly dials up your risk that you will get trampled with the herd when a major bear market comes.

Discount

The fund trades almost exactly at NAV today.

That said, the fund's price can stray far from NAV, in both directions.

Over the last 5 years we have seen large premiums as well as large discounts to NAV.

Distributions

The fund started off by paying 8 cents a month at inception and after a series of exciting plot twists and turns, landed back to the same spot.

At the current NAV, the distribution rate of $0.96/year works out to about 7.4% yield. The fund's underlying holdings though yield significantly less than this and the fund will need capital appreciation to generate this level of returns. Currently a lot of REITs are undervalued and the fund should be able to generate 7.4% per year after fees.

Opinion

The fund has managed to beat VNQ at a time when most active managers have been defeated. The fund has done extraordinarily well without using leverage and total returns over the last 27 years have been impressive. This has been rendered even more impressive by the fact that the fund has distributed large amounts of cash as its primary mechanism for delivering returns. As investors know, a fund that doles out more than what it generates from underlying assets, is forced to sell assets to fund those distributions. This forces a "sell low" situation during downturns and makes it hard for managed distribution funds to outperform over long periods. One can see this spades in the case of funds like Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF). But RFI has dodged that bullet over all timeframes. The fund is not trading at a discount at present, but investors could watch for an opportunity in a selloff.

Additional disclosure: We are long several individual REITs shown here either via preferred shares or via cash secured puts/covered calls.