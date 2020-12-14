Investment thesis

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) hasn't had a good time lately. The management decided not to issue any guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 given the difficulty in calculating the rate at which the economy is reopening, especially the foodservice industry, yet shares are trading around half the price from all-time highs. Even so, the company's situation is not bad as sales have not stopped growing. It seems that it is rather a temporary headwind related to a year of poor harvests followed by the current coronavirus crisis, which has reduced profit margins mainly due to a negative impact on the price of lemons.

The company posted a big jump in net revenues of 32.46% in fiscal 2019 and is poised to keep these revenues in 2020 despite the coronavirus crisis, or even surpass them as net revenues for the nine months ended July 2020 shown similar net revenues than 2019, thanks to the fact that the net revenues for the third quarter were higher than those of the same period of last year. If the trend continues, it is very likely that we will see a new sales record in 2020.

While long-term debt is high, Harvest at Limoneira project will likely provide enough cash to pay down at least half of it. As bars and restaurants reopen and lift restrictions, lemon prices should recover as demand stabilizes, but the dividend is at risk if margins don't recover soon.

A brief overview of the company

Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company based in California. The company was founded in 1893 and its market capitalization is ~$270 million, so we must always keep in mind that we are talking about a company that jumps from micro-cap to small-cap based on the value of its shares. Even so, it is a very old company with a long history behind it.

Image source: Limoneira's website

The company manages 14,500 acres of land in California, Arizona, Argentina, and Chile, where it grows lemons, avocados, oranges, limes, pummelos, and star ruby grapefruits. It sells produce to over 250 customers, including leading restaurants and supermarket chains. The company is constantly expanding by increasing total acres of cultivated crops and investing heavily in CapEX to improve efficiencies and continue its growth path.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $15.63, which represents a 51.89% discount from the peak of $32.49 on September 10, 2018. For this reason, it is very important to assess the different aspects that surround this company, to find out if this is a good opportunity to acquire shares or, in case of being long, to re-evaluate the status of the company.

The company is constantly growing

To fully understand the way Limoneira is managed, we must first see it as a growth stock, and not as a cash cow. Despite paying a dividend, the company is not generating free cash flow as it invests more than what it makes from cash from operations in CapEX in order to keep growing.

Year Acres of Land 2011 6,840 2012 8,246 2013 10,600 2014 10,500 2015 10,700 2016 11,000 2017 11,200 2018 14,500 2019 15,700

Source: 10-K filings

As we can see, the company is constantly increasing the amount of land it possesses. To do this, it has built up debt over the years, diluted stocks, and spent all the money that was left after paying dividends from cash from operations. This practice (spending more than you have) is very common in companies that are in a growth stage where CapEX is decisive for their future. Thanks to this strategy, acres of cultivated land have grown steadily over the years and sales have not stopped growing, but before moving on to sales, let's see the last two big acquisitions of the company.

Expanding throughout South America

On June 20, 2018, the company acquired a ranch in Chile for ~$13 million. Through this acquisition, the company obtained 3,317 new acres in Chile, thus increasing its presence abroad. At the moment of the acquisition, CEO Harold Edwards stated this acquisition was part of the commitment of the company to become a global agribusiness with a growing presence worldwide. So it seems that management is looking outside (from the United States) to continue its expansion.

In May 2019, the company created Trapani Fresh, a joint venture with FGF Trapani to expand its presence in South America. As part of the agreement, the company acquired 25% of the parcels of Santa Clara, which includes a total of 1,200 acres of planted lemons, and another 25% to be purchased by 2022. The company owns 51% of Trapani Fresh, and the other 49% is owned by FGF. Trapani Fresh is a bet to reduce the seasonality of operations and reduce the losses that usually take place during low seasons by diversifying the location of its fields thanks to the lemon crops from Argentina, which will allow Limoneira to have fresh lemons during all months of the year for its customers. During fiscal 2019, 746,000 cartons of fresh lemons were sold from the parcels, contributing $14.7 million to the overall company's sales of $171,398, which means it now represents ~8.57% of the company's sales. Also, it reduces the risk of a bad harvest season reducing profit margins too drastically as seen in 2019.

Sales keep increasing and will continue to do so

When analyzing the data of Limoneira, we must bear in mind that the fiscal year ends on October 31. In this sense, for example, year 2019 refers to the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. As we can see in the table below, the increase in land acres owned has resulted in increased sales over the years.

Year 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net revenues (in millions) $52.50 $65.83 $84.88 $103.46 $100.31 $111.79 $121.31 $129.39 $171.40 Change -3.30% +25.40% +28.95% +21.89% -3.05% +11.44% +8.52% +6.66% +32.46%

Source: 10-K filings

The company reported a 0.86% decline in revenues during the first quarter of 2020, comprising the three months ended in January 2020, from $42.02 million in 2019 to $41.66 million in 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, net revenues declined 5.86% year over year to $39.57 million in 2020 from $42.04 million in 2019. Volumes grew year over year during both quarters, but negative pricing caused a decline in dollar sales. During the third quarter of 2020, net revenues increased by 5.29% year over year to $53.56 million from $50.87 million in 2019 despite lemon prices being 6.18% lower.

The company is currently planning to plant 250 acres of lemons in the period 2021-2022 to achieve revenue growth. Also, 200 acres of currently non-bearing lemons will begin to bear fruit throughout 2021, so sales should continue to increase throughout 2021.

Margins have been negatively affected by lemon prices

Data by YCharts

Margins declined in 2019 as uncontrollable weather events negatively affected lemon and orange pricing and reduced avocado harvests during the whole fiscal year. Also, the company has a total of 1,200 acres of non-bearing lemons, which require space and work while not yet producing fruit. This negatively affects profit margins, but the company expects 200 of those acres to bear fruit through 2021, while the remaining 1,000 acres will bear fruit over the next four years. This will also help to achieve organic growth, although I believe that increased profit margins will be much more beneficial for the future of the company.

Low demand in the foodservice industry due to mandatory lockdowns and safety restrictions as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic crisis also created an oversupply of lemons in supermarket chains, which has produced a reduction in the average price per carton from $19.09 in the third quarter of 2019 to $17.91 per carton in the same period of 2020. Despite this and in parallel, volumes have not stopped growing. In the last quarter of 2020, 1,979,000 cartons of lemons were sold compared to 1,876,000 in the same period of 2019. Fresh lemon prices are expected to grow as restaurants and bars reopen and demand stabilizes. As for now, the price per carton has increased from $17.14 in the second quarter to $17.91 in the third quarter. Avocado prices remained flat while sales increased in the third quarter from $2.5 million in 2019 to $6.1 million.

Also, the company has six solar installations that produce part of the energy it consumes by generating 4.2M KW annually. Furthermore, the company is planning to add a solar installation on Limoneira's packing house roof, which will allow the company to produce 50% of the energy it consumes. This will decrease the energy bill, thus slightly increasing profit margins.

Debt has become a problem

Long-term debt is relatively high at $125.58 million. This debt was not a concern two years ago as the company could easily cover expenses and interest. The problem is that the company is currently encountering serious problems of cash from operations generation due to the temporary reduction in profit margins.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the company is more leveraged than it should as interest expenses already amount to ~$2 million a year while cash from operations is seeing a big slump due to margin-related headwinds. Before these headwinds, the company was making about $9 million to $10 million in cash from operations, so only 20% went to the payment of interest, which should be the case once margins recover. The dividend is about $5832 million. This means the company has to make roughly $8 million a year to pay for dividends and interest expenses.

In October 2019, the company sold The Terraces, a real estate asset located in Santa Monica, for about $2.9 million, with the aim of paying down some debt and invest in the core agribusiness. In September 2020, the company sold Lindsay Central Valley property, located in California, for ~$6 million in order to pay down debt and invest in the core business. The property consists of 291 acres (roughly 2% of total land owned) of orange and specialty citrus crops.

Cash and equivalents are very low at just $878,000, so we can expect the debt to increase in case the company fails to generate cash soon. Harvest at Limoneira, which is a temporary project that consists of building a planned community and selling it by residence lots, will certainly give a boost of $80 million to the balance sheet during the coming years. The project is being done in partnership with The Lewis Group of Companies, a home real estate developer.

Image source: Harvest at Limoneira's website

Harvest at Limoneira is a real estate side-project that aims to generate strong cash flow returns of $80 in the medium term. During the third quarter of 2020, the company reported 354 residential units sold from a total of 1,500. If the company closes enough units soon, about half of the debt could be paid. This would reduce interest expenses by $1 million a year, or 50%.

The 2019 headwinds

Before I proceed to analyze the sustainability of the dividend, it is very important that we first understand the different headwinds that the company faced. 2019 was a very difficult year for Limoneira as some headwinds negatively affected its operations. First, bad weather events affected lemon and orange pricing negatively. This also reduced avocado harvests. The reason why the share price resisted from falling below the $18-$20 range is that this headwind has nothing to do with Limoneira's long-term prospects, but is rather a temporary event as revenues hit a new record by beating the prior record of 2018 by 32.46%. Market share also increased in 2019. In itself, this is more of a bad season for the industry than for the company specifically.

The coronavirus pandemic has made the lemon pricing headwind go longer than planned, but it has also created an opportunity to purchase shares at half price. The third quarter of 2020 showed a small recovery in lemon prices, and if the trend continues, the recent large increase in volumes will eventually be translated to cash from operations.

The dividend is in danger, don't count on it in the short term

The company has increased quarterly dividends by 140% from the first-ever dividend payment of $0.03125 in 2010 to $0.075 in 2020.

Data by YCharts

It is very difficult to calculate how profitable the company is just by looking at free cash flow as the company is constantly investing heavily in cash acquisitions and capital expenditures, so I have considered that it would be interesting to focus on cash from operations. These acquisitions and investments are the usual trend in the company, so free cash flow is always negative even though the company generates money through its operations.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cash from operations (in thousands) $4,556 $5,398 $9,893 $4,583 $9,188 $11,863 $9,486 $-5,514 Dividend expense (in thousands) $1,732 $2,206 $2,751 $3,174 $3,462 $3,715 $4,526 $5,832 Interest expense (in thousands) $508 $124 - $188 $1,409 $1,778 $1,122 $2,134 Payout ratio 49.17% 43.16% 27.81% 73.36% 53.01% 46.30% 59.54% -

Source: 10-K filings

The first quarter of each year is characterized by being the softest of the whole year, so losses are common during that period. During the three months ended January 31, 2020 (Q1), operating income was $-8.47 million, which was a loss 180.33% higher year over year from $-3.02 million in the same period of 2019. For the quarter ended April 31, 2020 (Q2), operating income was $-2.83 million, which was a loss 181.89% higher than the loss of the same period in 2019, when the losses were $1.01 million. For the quarter ended July 31, 2020 (Q3), operating income was $1,814, a 14.35% decline year over year from $2.12 million in 2019. As the company only has $878,000 cash on hand, the dividend could be slashed if no cash is made very soon.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the figures for the third quarter of 2020 were infinitely better than those for the first two quarters. This has resulted in a small improvement in profit margins and cash from operations, which remains negative. Still, lemon prices are still a long way from recovering from the price of $25.91 per carton at which were sold throughout the third quarter of 2018, before harvest and coronavirus related headwinds.

Limoneira is a stock issuer

The company is a stock issuer. When the company intends to make large acquisitions, it issues large amounts of shares to obtain financing. This is very common in growth companies since it allows them to get cash without increasing debt. The bad aspect is that share diluting increases the cost of dividends very significantly.

Data by YCharts

In March 2020, the company announced a $10 million share repurchase program. This share buyback program doesn't make a lot of sense to me since that amount of cash would certainly have better use if it was used to reduce debt by ~8%. Still, it is highly likely that management wants to take advantage of low stock prices to reissue (if necessary) shares at a higher price later, which would generate a profit. Only time will tell if it is a good strategy, but I suspect the management has very good intuitions related to the Harvest at Limoneira project in the short term.

Risks worth mentioning

A second mandatory lockdown, although it seems less and less likely as vaccines are starting to be dispensed worldwide, would further drop lemon prices, which would end up in a catastrophe that would need many years to be fixed as the company would have to issue stock and debt to keep working.

The dividend is at risk as cash on hand is very low at $878 thousand while lemon prices are recovering very slowly. If the company makes no cash during the next two quarters, the dividend should be slashed or paid by issuing more debt. Another possibility would be for the company to soon reap large returns from the Harvest at Limoneira project, which seems more likely. If not, why would management approve a share buyback program shortly before being forced to cut the dividend?

Finally, remember that the price of lemons is still very low at $17.91 per carton during the third quarter of 2020, still too far from $25.91 during the same period in 2018. The company is still making negative trailing twelve months' cash from operations, and Harvest at Limoneira is what will keep it profitable in the short to medium term. If the price of lemons does not recover sufficiently before all the residential lots are sold, the company will be in serious trouble. This is the main risk that investors have to face in exchange for a 50% reduction in the share price.

Conclusions

Limoneira is a company in constant growth. Although revenues have suffered a blow during the pandemic crisis, they have not stopped growing over time. The third quarter of 2020 was almost flat compared to the same period in 2019, which suggests that sales have already recovered from the pandemic crisis, and are at the 2019 headwinds level. Still, volumes have grown during all the time, so sales should skyrocket as soon as the price of lemons recovers slightly. Meanwhile, the company is facing problems generating cash due to the low margins it has been enduring for two years now. The coronavirus crisis came after a year of poor harvests, which is straining the entire company.

Margins took a serious hit during 2019 as a bad weather season negatively impacted lemon prices and harvests. Transitioning 1,200 acres of crops from non-bearing fruit to full-bearing fruit over the next four years will help improve profit margins as the company is currently working on growing trees that are not yet bearing fruit. Additionally, this will aid organic growth. In addition, the construction of solar panels helping to produce half of the energy used will reduce the price of the bill, which will improve profit margins very slightly.

Lemon prices are recovering very slowly and should continue to do so as world economies fully reopen. Also, a better harvest season than 2019 would fix most of the problems for the company. The company is very small but very old, so the potential for growth is immense, and experience too. Currently, management is looking to increase its presence in the rest of the world. This will allow the company to generate better cash from operations during the seasons that until now had been of low intensity. In the meantime, the company is selling additional residential lots to real estate companies. The management expects the Harvest at Limoneira project to provide about $80 million before finishing, which will provide enough cash to pay down debt by half while investing in further land acquisitions.

Actually, the company's situation is not bad, but it is rather a problem related to the price of lemons. There is nothing to suggest that these prices will not improve as economies recover and harvests improve in comparison to 2019. For this reason, I consider Limoneira a very good value play. Once the price has recovered, the potential for growth is immense, and the company's track record shows us that land holdings increase over the years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.