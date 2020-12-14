There is a potential catalyst for better pricing stability with a favorable outcome in anti-dumping tariffs that are expected to be resolved by May of 2021.

We wrote our first article on Insteel Industries (IIIN) in late April, when the pandemic closed down the global economy. Back then, we felt the company could be severely impacted due to the highly cyclical nature of its business model, and infrastructure projects either been canceled or delayed. And while the company did hit a small bump during its third quarter (April to June) with sales down 3.4% compared to its prior-year period, we were surprised by Insteel’s fourth-quarter and year-end results ending on a high note, with sales up 22% during the fourth quarter and 3.7% on a full-year basis compared to fiscal 2019.

In hindsight, we were very conservative in our valuation approach when we analyzed the company back in April. We just didn’t know what to expect and believed that at less than 1x book value, Insteel was a good buy due mainly to its strong competitive position in the U.S and the possibility of hidden value in real estate assets, as the company owns all of its real estate which includes 10 manufacturing facilities and an operating history dating back to the 1950s. However, the stock never reached our desired entry point.

Today, the company is trading at 17x forward earnings against a 5-year average of 20x. We are still on the fence on this one. There is a potential catalyst for better pricing stability with a favorable outcome in anti-dumping tariffs that are expected to be resolved by May of 2021. The import of cheap products has had severe consequences on Insteel’s top and bottom lines. On the other hand, the macro environment remains unpredictable and a slowdown in infrastructure projects could send Insteel into a cyclical downturn. At current valuations, we believe there is not enough margin of safety.

Higher Volumes led the increase in revenues

Insteel's fourth-quarter sales increased by 22% to $138 million from $113 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by an increase in shipments of 28% compared to its comparable period and a sequential increase of 12% from Q3. Fourth-quarter shipments also marked Insteel’s highest volume quarter in the company’s history, exceeding the high watermark achieved in 2016. Higher volumes were driven by a “robust demand in construction end markets” with engineered structural mesh and PC strand leading the growth.

Gross margins were also positively impacted by higher volumes and what appears to be a sustained recovery in spreads (selling prices to raw material costs). Although selling prices remained under pressure due to low-priced import competition, they declined just 4.6% from last year. However, there are signs of improvement as sequentially average selling prices increased by 1.1%, representing the first increase in 7 sequential quarters. By product category, PC strand and welded wire, which combined represent approximately 30% of total sales, saw average selling prices decline by 8% during the quarter, compared to a 20% decline last year.

During the quarter, gross profit increased to $20 million, or a $16 million increase from the prior-year period, while gross margins improved by 1,000 basis points to 14%. The company benefited from lower-priced rod inventory (the company’s main raw material) exceeding the negative impact of declining selling prices. Management believes current spreads look sustainable, signaling potential improvements in gross margins if anti-dumping tariffs are implemented.

Pristine Balance Sheet

One of the strong characteristics of Insteel is its debt-free balance sheet, which is a key differentiator from other players in the steel industry. The company ended its fiscal year with $69 million of cash on hand, or approximately $3.50 a share. That is an increase of almost 80% compared to the fiscal 2019 cash balance of $38 million.

Insteel has $100 million available under its credit facility, which coupled with the cash on hand should be a nice buffer to have in case the company faces a cyclical downturn. That said, the cash balance might fluctuate as the company invests in upgrading facilities and invests further in the growth of its engineered structural mesh (ESM) business which is included under the company’s Welded Wire Reinforcement segment. Management expects to invest approximately $20 million in CAPEX in fiscal 2021.

Potential growth drivers

ESM looks like an interesting growth driver for the company. This category should command higher margins as is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures, and serves as a lower cost reinforcing solution to hot-rolled rebar. The company’s Welded Wire Reinforcement segment has seen good sales growth, with sales of $239 million in fiscal 2017 to a recent $294 million in fiscal 2020. It is also a less volatile market compared to PC strand.

This is what management had to say when asked about the potential growth of the segment in fiscal 2021:

"I mean we don't disclose that level of detail, but I can tell you that we're growing in solid double digits and expect to continue doing so." – Q4 call

There is also the potential for margin expansion and bottom-line growth if anti-dumping tariffs are implemented. In April, the company together with 2 other domestic PC strand producers filed anti-dumping petitions against 15 countries, representing 89% of the total PC strand imports that entered the U.S. in 2019. Management believes the cases filed had a positive impact on the market as seen by the sequential improvement in average selling prices. If the company wins the cases, then pricing pressures should moderate and would allow Insteel to become competitive again. Since the company is the biggest manufacturer of PC strand in the U.S., there is the possibility to regain market share once low-priced imports are cleaned out.

The Bottom Line

With a recovery in its share price, the company is now trading at 17x forward earnings. We have doubts about paying that multiple for a cyclical company in a highly uncertain macro environment, putting us on the fence with this one.

Working in the company’s favor is the potential positive outcome of anti-dumping tariffs, which should be a significant catalyst for leveling the playing field. Given Insteel’s good market position, revenues should improve, but more importantly, profit margins should move higher from its 2019 depressed levels. The company’s solid balance sheet is also a plus, reducing the risk of total collapse in the event of a cyclical downturn.

With little to no margin of safety, it is hard to recommend an investment in Insteel. That said, at a lower valuation, the company could look attractive again. We are keeping Insteel on our watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.