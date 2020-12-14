Between its 5.7% yield, 5.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.5% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Philip Morris International are poised to meet my 10% annual total return requirement.

Adding to the case for an investment in Philip Morris International, shares of the stock are trading at a 5% discount to fair value.

Philip Morris International enjoys a very strong interest coverage ratio, in excess of 18, which supports my argument that the company's balance sheet remains robust.

With the S&P 500 just over a percent away from setting another record high, it remains critically important for investors to focus on high-quality dividend stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations.

One such stock that fits this profile is Philip Morris International (PM).

As I will discuss below for the first time since September 2020, Philip Morris International's (hereafter referred to as PMI) dividend safety and growth potential are intact, the operating fundamentals remain strong, and shares of PMI are trading at a slight discount, which is why I am maintaining my buy rating for shares of PMI.

PMI's Dividend Remains Safe

Although PMI's 5.69% yield is within the realm of reasonable when considering that the stock operates in the high payout tobacco industry and that PMI's yield is just over triple that of the S&P 500's 1.61% yield, I believe in examining a stock's dividend payout ratios regardless of yield because it gives a good idea of the safety and growth potential of a stock's dividend.

Through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, PMI generated adjusted diluted EPS of $3.92 (per Schedule 2 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release) against $3.51 in dividends/share paid during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 89.5%.

This is a slight increase from the 86.1% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio through the first 9 months of last fiscal year (based on data gathered from Schedule of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release and its dividend page), but the dividend remains safe for the most part for the foreseeable future due to the nature of PMI's business.

Moving to FCF, PMI generated $6.650 billion in operating cash flow against $462 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $6.188 billion for the 9 months ended this fiscal year (as per data sourced from pages 9-10 of PMI's most recent 10-Q).

When measuring the $6.188 billion in FCF against the $5.485 billion in dividends paid during that time, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 88.6%.

This represents a slight uptick from the 87.9% FCF payout ratio through this time last fiscal year (according to data sourced from pages 9-10 of PMI's most recent 10-Q).

When I take into consideration that PMI's adjusted diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios are at the top end of a sustainable range, I believe that PMI's annual dividend growth over the long-term will slightly lag whatever earnings growth the company is able to deliver.

Since Yahoo Finance is forecasting PMI will grow its earnings 5.7% annually over the next 5 years, I am reiterating my previous expectation of 4.25% annual growth in the dividend over the long-term.

PMI Continues To Deliver Strong Operating Results

Image Source: PMI 2020 Third Quarter Investor Presentation

As a testament to PMI's resiliency through every operating environment, PMI delivered strong operating results in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Starting with PMI's net revenues, PMI generated $7.446 billion in Q3 2020, which was only a 2.6% YoY decline compared to the $7.642 billion generated in Q3 2019 (as per page 9 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

When accounting on an organic basis, net revenues declined 1.5% YoY, which was a significant sequential improvement against the near 10% YoY decline in Q2 2020 as indicated by CFO Emmanuel Babeau's opening remarks during PMI's Q3 2020 earnings call.

This slight YoY decline in net revenues was driven by lower cigarette volumes in Indonesia and Japan, but partially offset by higher heated tobacco unit volumes in the EU, Japan, Russia, and Ukraine, as well as favorable pricing in Germany, Japan, Russia, and Saudi Arabia (as noted on page 9 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

PMI's adjusted operating income margin expanded 190 basis points from 41.7% in Q3 2019 to 43.6% in Q3 2020 (and 310 basis points when excluding currency fluctuations), which helped adjusted operating income to advance 1.9% YoY from $3.184 billion in Q3 2019 to $3.243 billion in Q3 2020 (or 5.8% excluding currency fluctuations, as per page 9 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

These operating results led to a 0.7% YoY decline in adjusted diluted EPS from $1.43 in Q3 2019 to $1.42 in Q3 2020 (although when adjusting for currency fluctuations, PMI's adjusted diluted EPS advanced 5.6% YoY from $1.43 in Q3 2019 to $1.51 in Q3 2020 as indicated by Schedule 2 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

PMI's net revenues in the 9 months ended this fiscal year slipped 3.8% YoY to $21.250 billion from $22.092 billion in the 9 months ended last fiscal year or 0.9% YoY on an organic basis (as noted on page 10 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

PMI's adjusted operating margin expanded 130 basis points from 40.3% in the 9 months ended last fiscal year to 41.6% in the 9 months ended this fiscal year (or 230 basis points on an organic basis as per page 10 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release), which led to a 0.7% YoY decline in adjusted operating income from $8.897 billion in the 9 months ended last fiscal year to $8.834 billion in the 9 months ended this fiscal year (or a 4.1% YoY increase in organic adjusted operating income as indicated on page 10 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

These operating results helped to produce an impressive 5.8% YoY increase in adjusted diluted EPS, when excluding currency, from $3.97 in the 9 months ended last fiscal year to $4.20 in the 9 months ended this fiscal year (as per page 10 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Image Source: PMI 2020 Third Quarter Investor Presentation

PMI's strong operating results YTD have been driven by impressive growth in the company's RRP segment, with YTD revenues of $4.9 billion comprising nearly a quarter of PMI's total net revenues (as indicated by the above slide).

The RRP segment of PMI that makes up nearly a quarter of the company's total net revenues managed to generate 20.7% YoY YTD growth in net revenues from $4.052 billion in the 9 months ended last fiscal year to $4.890 billion in net revenues in the 9 months ended this fiscal year, offsetting most of the decline in the Combustible Products segment.

Moreover, PMI was able to deliver sequential growth of 7.2% on its IQOS user base, taking it from 15.3 million at the end of Q2 2020 to 16.4 million at the end of Q3 2020 (as discussed on slide 20 of PMI's 2020 Third Quarter Investor Presentation).

The fact that PMI was able to grow its IQOS user base by over 1 million in the span of just a quarter reinforces the global momentum of IQOS and validates the investment thesis that customers are looking for a less harmful alternative to cigarettes, which is where I believe PMI is positioned to continue shining in the years ahead.

Image Source: PMI 2020 Third Quarter Investor Presentation

Moving to PMI's updated guidance for this fiscal year, PMI is forecasting adjusted diluted EPS, excluding currency of $5.37-$5.42, which would represent 5-6% YoY growth over the $5.13 generated last fiscal year.

In addition to the solid operating results and robust outlook for this fiscal year, PMI also maintains a strong balance sheet.

PMI's interest coverage ratio through the 9 months ended this fiscal year is in excess of 18, which is a slight improvement over the interest coverage ratio just above 17 through the 9 months ended last fiscal year (according to data sourced from Schedule 11 of PMI's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

When I take into consideration that PMI has generated impressive sequential growth in its IQOS and strong YoY growth in its RRP net revenues, PMI's outlook for this fiscal year, and PMI's improving interest coverage ratio, I believe that shares of PMI are capable of being a great long-term investment if acquired at or below their fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Even though PMI has arguably established itself as a blue-chip stock, PMI still faces its fair share of risks that investors would be wise to periodically monitor to ensure that the investment thesis remains intact, which is why I will be using PMI's previous 10-K to discuss several key risks, as well as PMI's Q1 2020 10-Q).

The first risk to PMI is the same as I discussed in my previous article, which is the risk that PMI is unable to offset secular declines in its core cigarette business with an adequate increase in its reduced risk products or RRP segment (page 6 of PMI's previous 10-K).

Fortunately for PMI, I believe that the overall trend of strong double-digit RRP net revenue growth annually will continue in the years ahead (as illustrated on slide 14 of PMI's 2020 Third Quarter Investor Presentation), which should be able to offset the secular declines in the core cigarette business.

This strong growth in the RRP segment was further boosted earlier this year when the FDA approved IQOS in the United States as a modified risk product, which Altria Group (MO) will pay licensing fees to PMI for the right to distribute.

Even though PMI is making significant progress in replacing its core cigarette net revenues with growth in RRP net revenues, PMI faces a couple key risks that could slow or stall growth in the RRP segment.

One risk that is especially significant to PMI's continued growth in its RRP segment is from a regulatory standpoint (pages 8-9 of PMI's previous 10-K).

If the marketing of RRPs as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes is restricted or the sale of RRPs are prohibited altogether by regulators in any of PMI's larger markets, this could result in unfavorable outcomes to PMI's operating and financial results.

While PMI has done a great job of differentiating its RRPs thus far against the products of its competitors, there is no assurance that PMI will be able to continue to beat out its competition and maintain its market share in a rapidly growing and competitive industry (page 9 of PMI's previous 10-K).

If PMI is unable to continue adapting to meet the needs of its customers, PMI's long-term operating and financial results could be detrimentally impacted (pages 76-77 of PMI's Q1 2020 10-Q).

One COVID-19 risk, especially in the near-term, is that while PMI's supply chain and operations haven't been materially impacted to date, further government restrictions to PMI's raw material suppliers or a COVID-19 outbreak at one of PMI's production facilities could result in difficulty in meeting the demands of its customers.

While I have discussed a few key risks associated with an investment in PMI, the above shouldn't be interpreted as a complete discussion of PMI's risk profile. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks PMI is facing, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-10 of PMI's previous 10-K, pages 76-77 of PMI's Q1 2020 10-Q, and my previous articles on the stock.

PMI Is Trading At A Slight Discount

While PMI is a high-quality business, it is key that investors avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential.

Therefore, I will be using two valuation metrics and a valuation model to arrive at a fair value for shares of PMI.

The first valuation metric that I'll utilize to determine the fair value for PMI's shares is the current price to TTM FCF ratio as compared to the 13 year median price to TTM FCF ratio.

According to Gurufocus, PMI's current price to TTM FCF ratio of 14.04 is significantly lower than its 13 year median price to FCF ratio of 17.08.

Assuming a reversion in PMI's price to TTM FCF ratio to a roughly middling 15.50 and a fair value of $93.16 a share (which I believe is a reasonable valuation given PMI's risk profile), shares of PMI are trading at a 9.4% discount to fair value and offer 10.4% upside from the current price of $84.36 a share (as of December 12, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I will use to estimate the fair value of PMI's shares is the current yield to 13 year median TTM yield.

As per Gurufocus, PMI's current TTM yield of 5.58% is well above its 13 year median TTM yield of 4.35%.

Factoring in a reversion to a TTM yield of 5.25% and a fair value of $89.71 a share, shares of PMI are priced at a 6.0% discount to fair value and offer 6.3% capital appreciation from the current share price.

The valuation model that I'll be utilizing to assign a fair value to PMI's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is the annualized dividend/share. In the case of PMI, that amount is currently $4.80.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate required by an investor on their investments. While this rate often differs from one investor to the next, I require 10% annual total returns because I believe that such returns amply reward me for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long-term or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require merely data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately predicting a stock's long-term DGR requires an investor to consider multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I take into consideration that PMI's payout ratios are slightly on the high end and that PMI is positioned to deliver 5.0% annual earnings growth over the next decade, I believe that PMI will be able to produce a dividend growth rate of 4.25% annually over the long-term.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $83.48 a share, which indicates that shares of PMI are trading at a 1.1% premium to fair value and pose 1.0% downside from the current share price.

Averaging the three fair values together, I compute a fair value of $88.78 a share, which implies that PMI's shares are priced at a 5.0% discount to fair value and offer 5.2% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: PMI Is Still A Buy

While PMI's adjusted diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios are slightly on the high side in the upper 80% range, the payout ratios are still manageable given the stability of PMI's business.

Despite a challenging operating environment, PMI's organic net revenues declined 0.9% YoY YTD while its adjusted diluted EPS increased 5.8% YoY YTD.

From a balance sheet standpoint, PMI maintains an interest coverage ratio in excess of 18.

Adding to the case for an investment in Philip Morris International, shares of the stock are trading at a 5% discount to fair value.

Between its 5.7% yield, 5.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.5% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Philip Morris International are poised to meet my 10% annual total return requirement, which is why I am maintaining my buy rating at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.