The market might be pricing in a return to “normal”, but also it could be pricing in a positive outcome from a recent board room battle with Biglari Capital.

Valuations are getting a bit ahead though, with the company trading at 30x and 16x forward earnings for FY 2021 and 22’ respectively.

We have mixed feelings about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL). On one hand, the business fundamentals, excluding the extraordinary impact of the pandemic on the business, look solid. The company has compounded book value at a 10-year CAGR of 17.5% and has grown EPS at a 10-year CAGR of 12.5%. Operating margins have been stable for the most part, ranging between 8% to 10%. And returns on capital and equity have been upwards of 35% for the past 5 years. Yet, although the fundamentals look great the stock has traded sideways for the past 5 years. Year-to-date, Cracker Barrel shows a loss of just 12.2%, after a strong rebound from the March market sell-off.

The call for change makes sense in our opinion. Management has been divesting shareholder’s capital in new ventures that are outside the core business, such as an investment in Punch Bowl Social, an “eater-tainment” concept. That said, the investment was written-off due to COVID. The fact that management is looking for ways to deploy capital in areas outside the core Cracker Barrel brand could be a signal about the lack of reinvesting opportunities. If that is the case, then shareholders would be better off getting a higher percentage of the earnings, whether through higher dividend payments or share buybacks. It wouldn’t matter much if the company has superb returns on equity if they lack the reinvestment opportunities. Additionally, deploying capital in other ventures could turn out to be value destructive.

We currently have a neutral view of Cracker Barrel. We don’t share the market optimism and believe the recovery could take longer than planned. At 32x and 16x forward earnings, more outcomes need to be right for the investment to work out, on the other hand, a slow down in growth assumptions could deflate expectations and multiple contraction becomes a risk. In this environment, we feel comfortable waiting.

First-quarter results highlight sequential improvement

Cracker Barrel reported first-quarter results at the beginning of December. Although headline numbers still look weak with restaurant sales declining 15.1% to $515 million and retail sales declining 7.6% to 131 million compared to the prior-year period, on a sequential basis, first-quarter numbers show significant improvement from the previous quarter. Comparable store restaurant sales were down 16% in the quarter but improving from the negative 39% in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. Offsetting some of the declines in comp sales was an increase in the average check of 1.9%. Still, Cracker Barrel’s average ticket size is $11, comfortably competing in the value meal category.

Off-premise sales is still a strong category for the business, as one can imagine, growing by 122% compared to the prior-year quarter and representing approximately 25% of total restaurant sales compared to just 9% in the prior year. Providing services such as third-party delivery and curbside pickup added to the strong demand seen in off-premise sales.

There are a few initiatives management is implementing to increase average ticket size. For example, during the quarter the company had 250 stores offering a beer and wine menu. While it just represented 1% of dine-in restaurant sales during Q1 (restaurants are still operating at very limited dining-in capacity), sales are highly incremental and high margin. Management believes they can double the percentage of beer and wine sales in the next 12 months. By the end of the current fiscal year, the company expects to have rolled-out beer and wine to approximately 600 stores, depending on the cost licenses, which can be substantially higher in some markets.

The company is also introducing a new menu item for the holiday period (Q2) aimed to capture incremental off-premise sales with “Heat n’ Serve”, a menu item that serves between 6 to 10 people, targeting small families gathering for the holidays.

Why the board room battle could benefit shareholders

The main issue revolves around capital allocation. For the past few years, current management has allocated capital to ventures that were, in hindsight, questionable. For example, in July of 2019, the company took a non-controlling position in Punch Bowl Social with an investment of up to $140 million. At the time, Punch Bowl Social was a bar/restaurant/social gaming concept with 17 locations across 12 states with plans to open another 11 in calendar 2020. In the press release, management said the following:

Our investment in Punch Bowl Social is another example of our commitment to driving shareholder value, as it gives us an opportunity to enter a new category with exposure to new guests and demographics while also leveraging our strengths and the similarities between the two companies. – Press release

Again, in hindsight, the investment proved to be a disaster for the company as they took an impairment charge of $133 million related to Punch Bowl Social due to the disruption from the pandemic. In the end, the company decided not to invest further resources to prevent the foreclosure of Punch Bowl Social.

The issue with investing in a new concept is the use of resources, including human capital, that divest from the core competencies of management, which instead could have been used to strengthen the Cracker Barrel brand. It also highlights the need for management to look for growth in other areas unrelated to the core brand, putting emphasis on the lack of reinvestment opportunities for Cracker Barrel.

If that is indeed the case, shareholders would be better off if they get a higher percentage of the earnings returned to them, giving them the option to deploy the cash at higher investment returns.

Here are the main highlights Biglari Capital believes a new independent director would bring to the table:

Bring discipline to the Company's capital allocation

Focus the Board and management on the Cracker Barrel brand

Reject all egregious acquisitions and investments

Disclose to shareholders the returns on capital deployed in new stores opened in the past decade

Return capital to shareholders through dividends and/or share repurchases.

The Bottom Line

At 30x and 16x forward earnings for FY 2021 and 2022, we believe the market is already pricing in a positive macro rebound and is feeling bullish about the nomination to the board of an independent director. At 30x earnings, Cracker Barrel is trading at a premium of almost 40% to the market.

We believe high expectations are going to be tough to beat in this current environment and the optimism about a quick recovery with news of a vaccine already embedded in the stock price. That said, we are still trading in a volatile environment, and slightly bad news could deflate market expectations and with it, Cracker Barrel’s high P/E ratio. We feel comfortable waiting on the sidelines and are neutral on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.