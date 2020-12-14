EGO may be a little overbought right now, depending on the future gold price.

Total proven and probable reserves are 17.737 million Au ounces (1.15 g/T), 62,061 Ag ounces, 779 K Tons of CU, 460 K Tons of Pb, and 585 K Tons of Zn.

Source: Eldorado Gold

Introduction

The most significant hurdle for evaluating a mining company is to collect and analyze data properly. It sounds like a simple exercise, but it is far from it and demands thorough research and general knowledge that generally stretch beyond the company's fundamentals.

First, a gold mining company is tightly correlated to the gold price, and any attempt to evaluate a gold stock must always be made using future gold price assumptions.

Unlike most other industries, gold miners' earnings rely on one exclusive variable component: gold price.

The profitability of unearthing and selling gold depends on gold prices. The costs of producing gold are initially framed during mine-planning stages when professionals select which gold-bearing ores to mine, how to harvest them, and how to process them.

Second, you will need to gather an invariable list of financial and technical components to spot the red flags that almost every company presents to some extent. This fastidious exercise is worth it because it generally makes you aware of the weaknesses well before they become a severe problem.

A list of those data points includes the share structure, location of the assets, amount of resources and reserves, ore grade, recovery rate, management, company guidance, growth potential, net debt situation, all-in sustaining costs, etc.

One reliable indicator updated yearly is called the Reserve and Resource statement.

New updated Reserve and Resource

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) released its updated Reserve and Resource Statement on December 2, 2020, and it is time to look at this particular indicator in detail.

1 - Mineral reserves.

Note P1= Proven reserve, P2 = Probable reserve, P3 = Proven and Probable reserve.

Mineral Reserves are the economically mineable part of a Measured, or Indicated Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study [PFS].

Eldorado Gold's new proven and probable gold reserves increased 1.3% from what has been indicated in December 2019.

We now have total reserves proven and probable of 17.737 million Au ounces (1.15 g/T), 62,061 Ag ounces, 779 K Tonnes of CU, 460 K Tonnes of Pb, and 585 K Tonnes of Zn.

One important indication is that the mineral reserves are based on a set of assumed commodity prices. For instance, the Long-Term Metal Price Assumptions for gold and other metals are as follow:

Gold price: $1,300/oz

Silver price: $16.00/oz

Copper price: $2.75/lb

Lead price: $2,000/t

Zinc price: $2,200/t

The first observation is that those long-term metal price assumptions are extremely conservative and roughly 40% lower than the actual gold/silver today's price. Hence, we can conclude that the 17,737 K Au Oz indicated as P3 above is extremely conservative because, with a much higher price of gold (which is the case now), you get more reserves.

Note: The gold price is generally about $1,500/Oz.

Second, we have to look at the cut-off grade, which is the minimum grade needed for a mineral to be economically mined (or processed). The material detected above this grade is considered ore, and the one below this grade is considered waste.

Cut-off Grades Kisladag: 0.25 g/t; Efemcukuru: 2.5 g/t Au; Lamaque: 3.0 g/t Au; Perama and Perama South: 0.50 g/t Au; Tocantinzinho: 0.30 g/t Au; Certej: 0.60 g/t Au; Skouries: 0.30 g/t Au Equivalent grade (open pit), 0.70 g/t Au Equivalent grade (underground) (=Au g/t + 1.25*Cu%); Olympias: $125/t NSR; Piavitsa: 4.0 g/t Au; Sapes: 2.5 g/t Au (underground),

However, we have reserves and reserves...

If we look at the assets, Eldorado Gold has three types of assets generating "reserves.

Producing mines like Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Olympias, Stratoni, Lamaque etc. Projects already approved but on standby, like the Tocantinzhino project in Brazil or Perama Hill in Greece. "long shot" projects that have a medium to nil chance to turn into a producing mine due to technical, political, and/or environmental roadblocks. In this category, we can include Skouries in Greece and Certej in Romania. Of course, Skouries has a better chance to get to the 2), but after almost a year of "negotiation" with the Greek Government, we are still waiting for any definitive agreement.

It is an important distinction when it comes to valuation.

Let's take an obvious example: Certej in Romania.

The company indicates a P3 of 2,402K Au Oz and 15,555 K Ag Oz. Certej represents 13.5% of the total P3 gold reserves and 25.1% of the total silver reserve.

In my opinion, the project has zero to a remote chance to be approved. Thus, the valuation of the reserves of this particular asset should be considered to zero. It is not even a divestiture potential, part of a "non-core asset" scheme. Yes, technically, the gold and silver are present, but the mine will not be completed, period.

The same reasoning should be applied to Skouries and what is left to be developed in Greece besides Olympias and Stratoni. In this case, the reserves should be discounted by at least 90% until we know what financial conditions will be attached to the final permits and how solid this agreement can be. Let's assume a new Government Syriza's-like replaces the actual "favorable" government. Can we still expect the same commitment?

Skouries and Perama Hill P3 reserves represent 5,023K Au Oz, 2,680K Ag Oz, and 157,666 Cu K Tonnes, or 28.3% of the total P3 Au reserves, 4.3% of the P3 Ag reserves, and 100% of the P3 Cu reserves.

We have 41.8% of the P3 Au reserves between Romania and Greece, 29.4% of the P3 Ag reserves, and 100%, copper.

These are the "red flags" that I was talking about in my introduction. A few investors have indicated in my previous article on Eldorado Gold that the stock was "cheap" based on reserves and have indicated a price per share of P3 reserve ounces of $0.10 per diluted share. However, if we put aside the P3 reserves indicated above, we should be more in the range of $0.06-$0.065 per share, which is still pretty good.

2 - Mineral Resources

"A Mineral Resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality, and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

Mineral Resources are subdivided to increase geological confidence into Inferred, Indicated, and Measured Mineral Resources."

The Mineral resources can help evaluate what potential growth we can expect down the road but may not be decisive in valuation. Hence, I would not pay too much attention to this segment.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The company presents an attractive profile, and I believe it is a stock that should be accumulated for the long term with one condition, it has to be purchased at the right price.

However, based on the reserves and the YTD performance, the stock seems a little bit overvalued right now.

Let's compare EGO valuation to a few well-known gold miners.

Company Gold Reserves Shares outstanding diluted in million ratio $/Share GOLD 71 M Au Oz 1,778 0.040 NEM 95.7 M Au Oz 806 0.119 KGC 24.3 M Au Oz 1,269 0.019 KL 20.5 M Au Oz 275.5 0.075 EGO 17.8 - 10.4 M Au Oz 178.1 0.058-0.10

Reserves valuation is not offering ammo for a much higher stock valuation even if Eldorado Gold has outperformed its peers in 2020, as shown below:

Data by YCharts

The only potential that I see for the stock to reclaim the mid $14's is a gold price above $1,950 per ounce, which is not likely until the gold price completes its retracement and trades below $1,750 first.

Technical Analysis (short term)

EGO forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance around $13.25 - $13.60 and support at around $11.65 - $11.80. Weaker support is also the 50 MA at $12.80.

However, a descending triangle is considered bearish and may end up with a breakdown. In this particular case, the pattern has been entered from the upside, which will result in a probable breakdown (see arrows light blue in the graph).

Conversely, if the pattern is entered from the downside, then the pattern turns bullish, and we should expect a breakout instead. It is not the case here.

Thus, I expect EGO to retest the support at $11.65 -$11.80, and depending on the gold price, we could cross it and reach lower support at $10.50.

Of course, all bets are off if the company announces some positive news concerning its Greek assets.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will consider buying back EGO below $10.50.