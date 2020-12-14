Also, despite facing tough competition, the European telecom play is taking measures to address its worst Return on Investment metrics.

Vodafone has returned to profit, but there are still uncertainties due to travel restrictions resulting from second and third waves of COVID in Europe.

Vodafone (VOD) has returned to profit in the first half of its current financial year thanks to resilient financial performance amid the pandemic. This is a significant achievement as it was only prior to June 2018 that the European telco managed to be profitable.

Figure 1: VOD share price, profit margin and revenue evolution

Data by YCharts

However, the group's revenues declined as a result of the effects of COVID-19. Therefore, the question in the minds of investors is whether the positive margins are sustainable. Others may be wondering about the debt level given the number of years the group was in the red.

Consequently, an analysis of the revenue and expense figures becomes mandatory.

Revenues and expenses

Vodafone has suffered from a decline in service revenues as a result of a drop in roaming sales due to people not travelling, just like most other telecommunications companies throughout the world. However, from a decline of 1.3% in the first quarter (March to June), the company was able to reduce the shortfall to only 0.4% in the second one (June to September).

Also, the pandemic has caused a decline in income from businesses, due to a delay in projects throughout Europe.

On a more positive note, the company was able to reduce operating expenses considerably, resulting in margins of 11.9% and net profits reaching $1.5 billion for H1 2021.

Figure 2: Half-yearly revenues

Source: Table built through data from Seeking Alpha

Now, excluding the roaming shortfalls, performance would have seen positive with 1.5% service revenue growth across Europe. Hence, the company remains poised to benefit from recovery in international travel.

Figure 3: Service revenue growth and strategic priorities

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings call presentation

Moreover, for now, given second and third wave coronavirus infection rates prevailing in its major markets, it is important to remain focused on the cost containment measures.

Looking deeper, despite incurring expenses for 5G in nine new markets comprising 127 cities throughout Europe and 52 million homes with high-speed gigabit fiber connections passed, the group is on track to save at least 400 million euros in operating expenses in Europe during the current financial year (ending in March 2021).

Additionally, 785K next generation network ("NGN") customers were added during the first half. Now, NGN is a converged network based on both fixed and mobile network infrastructures used for mobility applications where both telephony and data services are needed. Mobility is an area of business growth accelerated by the pandemic.

Therefore, while having been adversely impacted by COVID, the company is also benefiting, and given the difference in impact across regions, I provide a country-based performance indicator to provide investors with a more precise idea of potential growth and cost savings dynamics. I also include both top-line and bottom-line metrics.

Figure 4: Performance indicator with the U.K. contributing only 9% to overall group EBITDA

Source: Map built from Q2-2021 earnings transcripts

First and foremost, investors will note that there are more greens than reds, signifying that despite COVID having undoubtedly impacted the telco, it hasn't knocked it off course.

Second, the company continues to invest in Germany, its single most important market, contributing 41% of total EBITDA. Furthermore, it is now 18 months since Vodafone completed the acquisition of Liberty Global's European cable business to become one of Europe's biggest broadband providers. Additionally, €250 million of merger synergies have been harvested with 50% more targeted during the next 4 to 5 years.

Now, Germany has one of the largest broadband markets in Europe with the government’s target being of providing a gigabit service nationally by 2025. Moreover, Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) has the dominant traditional DSL (digital subscriber loop) platform, but this has to be upgraded to fiber connectivity to meet the faster broadband requirements of gaming and work-from-home customers. As a result, the market dynamics are evolving rapidly together with the demand shifting towards new bundled services (fixed and mobile) while intense competition puts pressure on prices.

Hence, the acquisition is key to Vodafone's market positioning in Europe's biggest economy in terms of converged connectivity and the addition of Unitymedia's (a subsidiary of Liberty Global) accounts to its customer base should be beneficial in terms of inorganic growth.

This should further boost Vodafone’s German market share from about 30.4% of broadband connections in 2019.

Switching to a more realistic tone, Vodafone spent $21.3 billion on the acquisition of Liberty Global. Therefore, it becomes important to assess the debt position and ability to improve returns on investments.

Debt and return on capital

First, compared to European peers, the company has the lowest Debt to Equity ratio. Also, long-term debt to capital remains below 50%.

Still, given that Vodafone has a very low revenue growth with low return on capital implies that cash generation may not be sufficient to maintain lower debt level going forward.

Figure 5: Comparison with peers

Source: Seeking Alpha

In this case, Vodafone’s big problem is that it does not generate sufficient returns on capital or assets as evidenced by the comparison with peers.

To make matters worse, telcos are capital-intensive entities and Spain is just an example location where as a result of the competitive environment and technological change, assets value have deteriorated rapidly following reduced use-cycle, from ten years previously to 3-5 years currently.

However, Vodafone's management acted rapidly two years back, the action coinciding with the appointment of the new CEO.

Going into details, there was the writing down of $2.9 billion of assets as part of a strategy review accompanied by structural changes encapsulating transformation of the cost base, network sharing agreements as well as increased use of IT.

This has shown up positively in the most recent financial results where service revenue regression has slowed from 4.4% from March to September compared to only 1.8% in the last reported quarter. Most importantly, EBITDA is positive and has grown by 488 million euros (6% growth), signifying improving cost structure and pricing conditions.

For that matter, the group competes with Orange (ORAN) and Telefonica (TEF) in Spain.

A second positive as to improving returns is that no further investments will be carried out in countries where regulators do not engender a fair regulatory environment and this, despite COVID triggering more widespread demand for communications products. This is the case in Portugal when Vodafone will only deploy capital until after the government has created a healthier market structure.

Thirdly, given that some assets acquired over the last 10 years like Cable and Wireless in 2012 for over $1 billion do not generate sufficient returns, there is more scope for disposing of assets as part of a Return on Assets analysis.

In this case, the company has been able to generate cash flow through non-strategic sales with Vodafone NZ having been sold to Infratil (OTC:IFUUF) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for $3.4 billion in March 2019. More recently, Saudi Telecom Company should acquire the group's 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for around $2.39 billion. The due diligence is effectively complete.

Figure 6: Asset utilization strategic priority to reduce future expenses by €2.5 billion

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings call presentation

Finally, the company is planning to monetize its millions of tower assets as the Vantage Towers IPO (Initial Public Offering) by mid-2021. Just like for peers in France and Spain, the Vantage Towers IPO will be a positive for Vodafone shareholders as it will unlock dormant real estate capital. Additionally, given the strategic nature of these infrastructures, Vodafone should keep a majority stake in the listed company.

According to some sources, the IPO could fetch a market valuation of $21.8 billion.

Therefore, after investing billions in mobile spectrum auctions for 4G and 5G, Vodafone as one of Europe's largest mobile provider has the capability to generate superior returns and further reduce its debts.

Valuations and key takeaways

Apart from Germany and Spain, there are growth opportunities in Africa, where Vodafone is now the leading provider of data and payments, with more than 170 million customers, including South Africa, where it is a market leader.

The African operation, which is reported as part of the Vodafone's segment, forms 13% of total EBITDA (figure 4) and has been increasing by 3.6% compared to the same half last year. However, this is less than the 7.3% EBITDAaL (EBITDA after leases) growth seen by Orange in its Africa and the Middle East subsidiary during Q3 2020.

In this context, the acquisition by Vodacom (OTCPK:VDMCY), whose parent company is Vodafone and its Kenyan subsidiary, Safaricom, of M-Pesa to accelerate mobile money services in Africa should help. This transaction will give Vodafone’s subsidiary full control of the M-Pesa brand, including product development and expansion into new African markets.

Also, Vodafone Business (one of the telco’s segment) partners with the likes of International Business Machines (IBM), Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) to support business customers as they opt for digital transformation projects.

Therefore, Vodafone, in addition to wireless and broadband, is also more of an integrated telecom play just like Orange with Orange Business Services.

Figure 7: The "Vodafone Business" segment.

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings call presentation

Looking from a wider angle, the B2B telecom market valued at $35.78 billion in 2018 is projected to reach $98.61 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.44% from 2019 to 2026.

Exploring further, with only 13% of B2B product mix constituted by Digital and Managed Services, there is considerable opportunity for growth as there are many companies which have not yet made the move to cloud, especially those requiring IoT services where Vodafone excels.

On the other hand, one of the geopolitical risks, especially in Europe, relates to swapping of Huawei equipment from the core 5G infrastructure in contrast to the more peripheral 5G RAN. According to some estimates, it will cost the company approximately €200 million for removing Huawei gear compared to £500 million for British Telecom (OTCPK:BTGOF).

However, the amount is less than the €1 billion the group plans to save by 2023.

Moreover, with international travel representing around two-thirds of group roaming revenue, the associated recovery seen over the summer should now fall back down again with the lockdown.

Still, with underlying growth in Spain, Germany and the African continent together with cost savings, Vodafone should produce about the same levels of free cash flow as for FY-2020.

Figure 8: FY-2021 free cash flow guidance

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings call presentation

Also, dividends are paid at a yield of 6.2% and trailing Cash Dividend Payout Ratio is 20%. Therefore, the company is a buy for its dividends, but market conditions remain volatile.

This said, my long-term target is for an upside to the $22-23 range as the company monetizes its tower assets and vaccination programs induce herd immunity in large chunks of continental Europe's populations.

This should happen by July-August of 2021 as Wall Street analysts realize that the group is on its way to improve returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORAN, DTEGY, TEF, BTGOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.