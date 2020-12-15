In previous large fixed-income sell-offs, most preferred stocks and baby bonds ultimately returned to par and higher. We believe this is happening as we speak.

The Huge Rotation Into High Yield Fixed-Income Securities

The stock market has had a huge rally since mid-March and most of the quality fixed-income names are selling at record low yields. This is generally what happens in the first stage of the rally. The second stage is generally a massive rotation to securities that are below investment grade. With investors unable to find good yield in quality names, they start buying up the lesser quality names, and it seems that the chase for yield is on as we speak.

Like in other large fixed-income sell-offs (2008, the “taper tantrum”, Q1 of 2016, Q4 of 2018), most preferred stocks and baby bonds ultimately return to par and higher rather quickly. We feel strongly that we are seeing this pattern repeat again. We believe that the laggards will significantly outperform over the coming weeks.

We have seen this phenomenon before and it can lead to sharp gains in a short time. But this may be even better because this time it also happens to coincide with the “January effect” and is occurring in December (generally a strong month for the stock market). It now seems that tax selling has ended early in this year’s loser stocks and investors/traders are now buying the losers hand over fist. We believe there is definitely further to go in this trend and that this is the time to be greedy.

We saw some huge gainers in November and are now looking for those that are still undervalued, still trade below par, and are likely to be December’s winners. What we really like about the 3 preferred stocks that we are recommending is that the common stocks of all 3 companies have had massive moves higher. This gives us confidence in the company and in our thesis that their preferred stocks can move higher.

What To Buy Now – Global Ship Lease Preferred Shares

Global Ship Lease (GSL) leases high-reefer (refrigerated), small and medium sized containerships to strong counterparties (at least according to management). According to a September 30th presentation by GSL, their ships are on contract for an average of 2.3 years and contracted cash flows cover their debt service and CAPEX. Additionally, they have no substantial debt maturities until mid-2022. Although GSL carries a fair amount of leverage, they have $114 million of cash on the balance sheet and are projected to earn $2.05 in 2021 according to Yahoo Finance. Since we are not looking at GSL-B as a multi-year investment, but rather a place to currently get a great yield and participate in this yield-chasing frenzy, it looks like very clear sailing ahead, especially for the preferred stock.

For those interested in the long term picture, the company had this positive news about the containership sector in its recent presentation.

Negligible orderbook pipeline, with negative fleet growth in key sizes.

Translated, this means that the supply of containerships should remain tight for some time helping to support high containership lease rates into the future with GSL having no problem finding counterparties to lease their ships.

Additionally, we like that GSL is not spending money on paying a common dividend but instead is buying back high-yield debt. We wish all companies with preferred stock would opt to improve their balance sheet rather than sending money out the door to common stockholders. GSL just announced the partial redemption of some high yield debt.

Global Ship Lease, 8.75% Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Series B

Par $25

Price: $24.72 (as of Dec. 13th)

Stripped Price: $24.22

Annual Dividend: $2.19

Current Strippped Yield: 9.0%

Call Date: Callable anytime at $25

Dividend Status: “Qualified” and “Cumulative”

No K-1 tax form

Next Ex-Dividend Date: December 22nd.

Sky High Containership Lease Rates

Container shipping rates are sky high now, the price of GSL common stock is way up, yet Global Ship Lease Preferred “B” (GSL-B) trades below where it traded when these shipping rates and the common stock were much lower.

Source: Containership Leasing Rate Chart From Harpex

As can be seen from the above chart, containership lease rates have exploded from around $400 mid-year to over $1000. Current rates are way up from any point in years.

Data by YCharts

While GSL is up 40% from pre-COVID prices, and having more than tripled since the bottom, GSL-B is still trading lower than it traded pre-COVID. Shipping rates were around $600 when GSL-B traded at par and now that shipping rates are up 65% from that time, GSL-B is selling at a stripped price of only $24.22. It is odd, and an opportunity, for the common stock and container rates to be up so much while the preferred stock is down. Add to that, we are in a lower interest rate environment than pre-COVID so preferreds that are not being hit by COVID should be trading higher than they did pre-COVID.

At its current price, GSL-B offers a stripped yield of 9.0% and that yield is “qualified” for a lower tax rate. We also believe that GSL-B has approximately $1.25 of price upside from its current stripped price. GSL-B goes ex-dividend a “qualified” $0.54 very soon on December 22nd. For American taxpayers with taxable accounts, the 9.0% qualified yield provides an after-tax yield that is equivalent to an 11.2% bond (or preferred stock with no tax benefit) for investors at a 32% marginal tax rate.

A Quick Look At Other Ways To Play The Current Wave

Cedar Realty Trust Preferred “C” (CDR.PC)

Price Chart Since November 1st

RPT is a peer of CDR (CDR). Both are retail REITs in the shopping center space. As can be seen from the above chart, RPT-D was up close to 20% since November 1st while CDR-C lagged at being up only 6.8%. WPG-H is an example of a retail REIT preferred stock that has had a massive move demonstrating that huge moves are possible from stocks trading well below par. It is up 74% just since the beginning of November.

We can also see that CDR-C has greatly lagged CDR common stock. It has risen only 6.8% while the common stock is up 44% since November 1st. As we said earlier, we really like to see strong action in the common stock when we buy a preferred stock. Now we expect CDR-C to play catch-up to the November big movers. CDR-C fits our thesis very well as a candidate for the bottom fishers to move it higher in price. And at its current price of $21.00, there is a lot of room to trade higher.

Source: CDR Corporate Presentation – 3Q 2020

The above table, albeit a bit old, shows that CDR was the top shopping center REIT in terms of rent collection in July and reported 90.9% rent collection as of September 1, 2020. Cedar Realty operates in a safer area of the retail REIT space, that of grocery store anchored shopping centers.

GLOG-A

GLOG is an LNG shipper. GLOG is expected to earn $0.61 in 2021 according to average analyst’s estimates as posted on Yahoo Finance. GLOG sold 14.4 million shares in June to raise cash and also has refinanced near-term debt. All good things for preferred stockholders. GLOG has no significant debt maturities until 2022 and a number of its ships are on very long contracts.

Like GSL and CDR, GLOG common stock has been very strong of late.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen, GLOG has moved up from $2.50 to $3.50 or 40% in just the last 30 days. The feeding frenzy is in the loser names, common and preferred. This super-strong move in the common stock is very positive for GLOG-A.

Although GLOG-A has already been discovered by bottom fishers and yield-chasers, we believe GLOG-A still has quite a bit of room to move higher due to its excellent yield. GLOG-A is a fixed-rate preferred stock and it currently trades with a 9.6% current stripped yield and that yield is “qualified” for a lower tax rate. So, for many American with taxable accounts, the after-tax yield should approximate that of a 12% yielding bond – and there are no K-1s here. At a current price of $23.00 ($22.54 stripped price), GLOG-A has the potential to move quite a bit higher, and it goes ex-dividend $0.54 in 2 weeks (12/30/2020). It traded close to $26.00 in January of this year and LNG leasing rates are currently quite decent.

Conclusion/Summary

The first stage of a fixed-income bull market, after a strong sell-off, generally takes the quality names higher first. We have certainly seen that with very low yields and yields-to-call among investment grade preferred stocks. We are now in the second stage where investors start chasing the “less than investment grade” preferred stocks, and they are being bid up strongly. This area of the preferred stock market is now the only place to get any kind of decent yield. As in past big selloffs, eventually most preferred stocks trade back to par and higher and we want to profit from this pattern.

One of the preferred stocks trading below par is GSL-B. We like it for its strong total return potential. But even if GSL-B does not move higher as we expect, in a zero interest rate world we are very happy to own a preferred stock in a sector that is doing very well and that has a large 9.0% “qualified” current stripped yield. GSL-B goes ex-dividend $0.54 on Dec. 22nd.

Lastly, we offered up a couple of other ideas. CDR-C, which trades at $21.00 offering quite a bit of upside potential, and GLOG-A, which trades at $23.00 with a 9.6% “qualified” current stripped yield and a dividend coming in 2 weeks (12/30/2020).

Disclosure: Long GSL-B, GLOG-A and CDR-C

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDR.PC, GSL.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.