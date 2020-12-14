Tis The Season For Gold

Gold has been somewhat volatile over the past few months but fundamentals are lining up for a bullish 2021.

As you can see in the following chart, it's been a fairly turbulent past few months for gold investors with the price of the commodity rallying strongly into fall and then declining over the past few months.

Source: TradingView

At present, I am quite bullish gold. I believe that several studies suggest that now is the season to add the commodity to your Christmas stocking, and that over the next 3-12 months, gold is likely to shine.

Gold Markets

Over the medium term, I believe that gold is likely going to head higher due to the clear patterns of seasonality at work in the commodity. Put simply, gold investors and traders tend to exhibit a few patterns of behavior which have resulted in consistent periods of gains and losses in the commodity during a typical year.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA data

What this chart shows is the historical average monthly return in gold, using data since 1968. Put simply, there's a very clear tendency at work in the data which shows that the first two months of the year tend to be very strong. To get an idea as per the probabilities beneath the data, here's the same dataset but graphed as a historic percentage chance that a month during the year increased.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA data

Again, a very clear relationship is seen in the above chart - gold normally rises at the start of the year with about 60% of all January and February periods seeing a rally in the commodity. To get an idea as per the consistency of the returns earned under this strategy, here is the cumulative return as though you were to only buy and hold the commodity during January and February.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA data

Put simply, it's been about 25 years since this strategy experienced any sort of major drawdown with returns since 1994 showing fairly consistent gains with only minimal losses. Of course the past is never a perfect guide to the future, but what the above chart shows is that there's a clear edge in investing during the first two months of the year. From a tactical standpoint, this means that if investors are looking to capture this specific tendency, they should look to add gold to their portfolios sometime in late December (or over the next two weeks).

Another key indicator which suggests that gold is going to shine into 2021 is momentum. Gold is interesting in that it displays a high degree of momentum tendencies - past performance tends to carry forward into future gains.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA data

This chart shows a clear trend at work in gold data - if the past year has seen strong performance, then the next year is likely going to continue to see further upside. Given that the past year has seen gold rally by about 24%, this data would show that the average expectation from this point would be a rally of 19% over the next year.

To get an idea as per the skew of this data, here's the average broken out into gains and losses.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA data

What this chart shows is that the skew is highly supportive of a bullish trade on gold at this point. For example, given that gold has rallied by 24% over the past year, the last few decades of data would say that historic rallies from this point tend to outpace historic declines by nearly 2-to-1. In other words, even if we were just flipping a coin as per gold's future direction, the data would say that from this point, we can expect more upside than downside and therefore from a quantitative perspective, it's a good time to buy gold.

But we're not just flipping a coin with a 50/50 chance of increase or decrease - historical data shows that over the past few decades, when gold has rallied by 24% in a given year, it has continued to increase in 82% of all future 12-month periods. Simply said, momentum data is strongly supportive of further upside in gold in 2021.

We can take this above analysis and turn it into a simple investment strategy by holding gold only when its trailing 12-month return is positive. This strategy has done very well over the past few decades.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA data

In the above chart, I have calculated the cumulative return a gold investor would make if they had bought and held gold only when the past 12-month return was positive. Put simply, this has been a strong strategy as compared to buy and hold:

Buy and hold has an average monthly return of 0.7% with a monthly standard deviation of returns of 4.9%

This strategy has an average monthly return of 1.4% with a standard deviation of returns of 3.6%

This strategy of holding gold as long as its 12-month trailing return is positive has outperformed buy and hold from both a return and volatility perspective. In other words, this simple method of exposure is a better risk-adjusted use of your capital than simply always holding the commodity.

Executing this strategy in real-time is fairly simple. At the start of the month, an investor would just need to calculate the past one-year return of gold. If this return is positive, hold for another month. If the return is negative, exit the position and reevaluate at the start of the next month. Again, this simple approach has a demonstrated history of outperforming buy and hold from a risk-adjusted standpoint.

Not only is seasonality and momentum suggestive of higher prices of gold, but the dollar's recent slide is likely going to impact prices to the upside.

Source: FRED

During a typical global financial panic, investors flock to U.S. markets for safety. This flight to safety generally results in a rapid gain in the dollar as foreign investors buy dollars to invest in instruments like U.S. Treasuries.

This year, we witnessed this same relationship play out again with the dollar gaining upwards of 10% on a year-over-year basis during the peak of the crisis. However, since the general recovery of the markets, we have seen a consistent slide in the value of the greenback with the current year-over-year change hovering around -3.8%.

Most investors are aware of a clear price trend between the dollar and most commodities. Since commodities are priced in dollars, weakness in the value of the dollar generally results in strength in the price of the commodity.

Source: Author's calculations of FRED and LMBA data

However, what is not fully apparent to many investors is the predictive nature of changes in the dollar upon gold prices. Put simply, when the dollar falls, there tends to be a ripple through effect to gold prices which carries through for a full year after the dollar makes its move.

Source: Author's calculations of FRED and LMBA data

In this chart, I have calculated the historic one-year future return in gold given a past one-year change in the dollar. Simply said, there's a clear and consistent relationship in that declines in the dollar tend to result in gains in gold.

At present, this relationship is very bullish gold with history showing that on average gold rallies by 24% over the next year when the dollar falls by around 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Similar to our momentum study, returns are skewed to the bulls' favor with history showing that rallies typically average 36% from this point while declines only average 8%. History shows that there's historically been a 72% chance that gold rallies in the year following a decline in the dollar of this magnitude.

Put simply, I believe that each of these studies suggest that investors should be adding gold to stockings during this Christmas season. Medium-term seasonality shows that gold is likely to rise in January and February. Momentum is indicating that 2021 is going to be a strong year. And dollar weakness suggests that we could see another sustained upside movement in the price of gold. I believe that now is a strong time to buy the commodity.

Conclusion

Gold has been somewhat volatile over the past few months but fundamentals are lining up for a bullish 2021. Seasonality suggests that investors should look at adding gold to their portfolios in late December. Momentum and dollar weakness suggest that 2021 is going to be a very bullish year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.