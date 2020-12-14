Summary

An executive order by the U.S. President led to indices providers taking pre-emptive actions and we saw heavy selling pressure on certain Chinese stocks ahead of complications.

JD Health surged on its public debut but shareholders of JD.com weren't pleased. I argue this is a buying opportunity for JD.com and I ate my own cooking.

While the valuation of JD Health has multiplied several times in a year, there appears to be much more room to grow and I initiated a position.

The jump in Baidu's share price sent it to the resistance level of its multi-month uptrend channel.

Fundamentally and operationally, there are recent developments to like. Short-term wise, there could be some pullback but longer-term, the uptrend seems intact.