More Upside To Come For Baidu And JD.Com
An executive order by the U.S. President led to indices providers taking pre-emptive actions and we saw heavy selling pressure on certain Chinese stocks ahead of complications.
JD Health surged on its public debut but shareholders of JD.com weren't pleased. I argue this is a buying opportunity for JD.com and I ate my own cooking.
While the valuation of JD Health has multiplied several times in a year, there appears to be much more room to grow and I initiated a position.
The jump in Baidu's share price sent it to the resistance level of its multi-month uptrend channel.
Fundamentally and operationally, there are recent developments to like. Short-term wise, there could be some pullback but longer-term, the uptrend seems intact.
By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly
The coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to rise unabatedly, with the pandemic breaking records from the spring. Market players had initially cheered the good progress in the