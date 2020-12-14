Fundamentally and operationally, there are recent developments to like. Short-term wise, there could be some pullback but longer-term, the uptrend seems intact.

The jump in Baidu's share price sent it to the resistance level of its multi-month uptrend channel.

While the valuation of JD Health has multiplied several times in a year, there appears to be much more room to grow and I initiated a position.

JD Health surged on its public debut but shareholders of JD.com weren't pleased. I argue this is a buying opportunity for JD.com and I ate my own cooking.

An executive order by the U.S. President led to indices providers taking pre-emptive actions and we saw heavy selling pressure on certain Chinese stocks ahead of complications.

The coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to rise unabatedly, with the pandemic breaking records from the spring. Market players had initially cheered the good progress in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, sending the indices to new highs. However, the euphoria in the past weeks has been replaced by concerns over the challenges of distribution and the near-term shortages.

To make matters worse, claims of deaths and side effects following the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine trials began to surface. This raised doubts whether the eventual take-up rate would be sufficient "to achieve a threshold epidemiologists describe as 'herd immunity'."

Adding to the gloom were frustrations over the dragged out stimulus deal where extended negotiations have disappointed the market worried about the economy amid sharply rising unemployment claims. The Chinese stock indices suffered collateral damage from the wobbly U.S. equity markets.

In the past week, the representative ETFs of Chinese companies, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) and the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) underperformed their U.S. counterparts (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY). The Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) bucked the trend largely thanks to the strong gains in Baidu (BIDU) which recorded a weekly increase of 11.9 percent.

The CQQQ ETF benefited from its higher concentration of Baidu as compared to the Chinese ETFs discussed in this article. As of Friday (December 11, 2020), Baidu represented 9.13 percent of the fund. Furthermore, by not having Alibaba in its portfolio, it also avoided the negative impact of the e-commerce and cloud titan's 1.0 percent decline.

In contrast, the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), had only 4.25 percent of its net assets on Baidu ADRs as of the same day. Yet, it did well relative to the broader Chinese ETFs, closing up 1.3 percent for the week, thanks to the big share price jumps of Bilibili (BILI) and Alibaba Health (OTCPK:ALBHF)(OTCPK:ALBBY) which gained 12.0 percent and 9.6 percent respectively. The duo is among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, together with Baidu.

Another negative factor impacting the Chinese trackers such as the iShares MSCI China ETF was the executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump barring U.S. investors from buying securities of restricted firms starting in November 2021. The firms were alleged to have ties to the Chinese military.

The blacklisted companies include oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corp (CEO) and telecom operator China Mobile Ltd. (CHL). The latter is a top 10 holding of the iShares MSCI China ETF. Salman Niaz, a bond fund manager and head of Asian credit at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Singapore reckoned that "as the executive order sits there is no required forced selling per se."

However, index providers taking pre-emptive actions would mean the affected stocks get sold off by passive funds and with the share price declines in the past weeks, shareholders appeared to be front-running the inevitable rebalancing. FTSE Russell said in a statement issued after the U.S. markets closed on the previous Friday that it would drop eight sanctioned Chinese firms from certain products, effective December 21st.

S&P Global (SPGI) followed suit, announcing Thursday it would also be removing remove 21 Chinese companies from its global stock and bond benchmarks. It was speculated that MSCI (MSCI) would be next. The affected stocks represent insignificant weighting in the indices though the impact on sentiment across the entire spectrum of Chinese equities should not be underestimated.

Back to the KWEB ETF. The share price of e-commerce player JD.com (JD) sank 3.0 percent, earning it the ignominious top loser (among the key holdings) for the week. This was particularly ironic given that the healthcare unit of JD.com, JD Health International Inc., conducted a highly successful initial public offering that saw the stock soar 34 percent above its issue price at HK$70.58 per share in its Hong Kong trading debut.

JD Health (HKSE: 6618) eventually ended the week up 73 percent from the issue price, just shy of the peak on the first trading day. Nevertheless, it bodes well for the outlook given that the profit-taking pressure appeared to have dissipated in the span of two days - Wednesday and Thursday - and investors piled back into the stock from the get-go on Friday. The closing price gives it a market capitalization of HK$381.5 billion (US$49.2 billion). This compares with the market capitalization of the parent at US$128.04 billion.

Considering that JD.com retains a 68.73 percent stake in JD Health post-IPO before the greenshoe option is exercised, the value of its ownership in JD Health is worth US$33.8 billion, or more than one-quarter of the parent's market cap. This represents a fantastic growth in shareholder value, given that just over a year ago, JD.com revealed during its third-quarter 2019 results that the healthcare subsidiary completed its series A preferred share financing with a post-money valuation of around US$7 billion.

That funding round catapulted JD Health to snag the title of the second most valuable of among the global new unicorns last year. As recent as August, JD Health only fetched a fraction of its latest valuation at just around US$12 billion in a financing round. The valuation of JD Health has surged seven times in 13 months, no doubt with the strong tailwinds from the pandemic which spurred patients to seek telemedicine and online pharmacies in drove.

JD Health's full-time doctors at work

With the coronavirus outbreak becoming a hazy memory of the past in most parts of China, investors are naturally concerned that the use of online healthcare services would fade. Recognizing the skepticism over its growth prospects, Lijun Xin, the chief executive officer of JD Health, reassured the market saying:

"Despite the fact that JD Health has become a leading telemedicine provider in China with the largest online medical consultation platform, this industry is still in an early stage, and the market penetration of each player in this industry is very small."

Furthermore, it's important to know that the Chinese government is supportive of such digital platforms to reduce the burden on hospitals and also put the high quality of healthcare readily found in the large cities in the hands of the rural population across the vast country as well.

Another cause of worry is the risk of regulatory scrutiny. Investors used to be enamored with industry leaders. If you are gunning for e-commerce plays, you go for Alibaba Group (BABA). If you want to get into gaming or social media, you invest in Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). If search engines are what you are interested in, Baidu is the one to own.

However, as the failed IPO of Alibaba's Ant Group showed, the Chinese government can be tough when the industry players appeared to be too powerful and should I say, in exercising monopolistic practices. This is when the competitive landscape of telemedicine turns out to be a blessing in disguise.

Besides JD Health, Alibaba Health (the name gives it away that it's a unit under Alibaba Group), Baidu Health, run by Baidu, and WeDoctor operated by Tencent, are all fighting for a bigger slice of the lucrative and fast-growing digital healthcare market. In an encouraging sign that the pie is large enough for everyone, we saw that in a week where JD Health has an eye-popping debut, the share prices of Alibaba Health and Baidu also climbed in double-digit percentages.

Alas, all the positives mentioned were apparently insufficient to excite the shareholders of JD.com, as exemplified by its outsized share price decline last week. Perhaps market players were spoilt by the dazzling performance of the other IPO debuts DoorDash (DASH) and AirBnB (ABNB) which scored "monster gains" with the latter more than doubling the IPO price on the first day.

It's also not a case of taking-profit or sell-on-news, as the share price of JD.com had been in retreat in the past one-month period (see the following price chart), falling 13 percent. The 48 percent gain in the prior period was triggered by the second-quarter results which beat on the top and bottom lines. The share price increase surpassed that achieved during the previous 3-month period which gained 33 percent also following the quarterly results (1Q FY2020).

Shareholders with a longer-term view should rejoice at the opportunity to grab more shares of JD.com at a deepening sum-of-the-parts discount. I did and I also opened a position in JD Health. The yawning gap between the parent company valuation and the underlying fundamentals seemed poised to narrow over time. While waiting for that eventuality, I am riding on the bandwagon of investing in hot themed stocks like JD Health.

I am not alone in my optimism towards JD.com. According to the rating summary on the ticker's dashboard on Seeking Alpha, SA authors, Wall Street analysts, and the Quant modeling are all assigning "Very Bullish", the highest rating, on JD.com. Of note, the Quant rating flipped from Neutral to Very Bullish only two sessions ago on December 10, 2020. Meanwhile, the grading for "Value" improved from D+ to C-.

For readers who prefer to rely on technical charting, I am going to delight you with the following drawing. The stock has been trading in a steeply upward trending price channel since a breakout from an ascending triangle formation in late 2019. With the bearish price movement in the last two weeks, the stock is vulnerable to a breakdown from the channel. If it remains within the channel, the stock could climb to $108 by April 2021 for a nearly 30 percent appreciation. This is conservatively speaking as I am taking the lower end of the channel as a reference.

As a bonus, I believe astute readers may also point out that JD.com's JV, Dada Nexus (DADA), which held its IPO in June this year has done well since its debut. The stock appreciated more than 250 percent before a recent correction brought the gains to 177 percent.

I wrote in a September update titled JD.com: Tremendous Value To Be Unlocked Soon. The focus was on its fintech unit, JD Digits. As it is not spared from the changing regulatory environment, its IPO would likely have to be postponed. Looking on the bright side, a diminished Ant Group could leave more room for JD Digits to expand. A delayed IPO would also mean the catalyst is deferred to a later date, allowing shareholders to accumulate more shares at a depressed price level.

Now moving to Baidu. You have seen the company mentioned several times in this article and it deserves further discussions. I had flagged in an October article titled Baidu: Surprisingly Cheap that " Baidu remains a laggard despite its involvement in the current-day buzzwords like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, robotaxis, smart devices, etc."

The stock subsequently spiked 7 percent coincidentally, spurring my cheeky reply to a reader who remarked on the jump.

Call it luck but my following article on Baidu also appeared to catch the bottom. In a span of 19 days since the publication, the stock appreciated 21.2 percent, against a mere 2.4 percent rise in the S&P 500.

Sure, you could argue that an investment made in the trough of March would have made better gains. However, hindsight is 20/20 and we should look forward.

Judging by the Ratings Summary again, there is still further upside to be expected. In particular, the Quant rating for Baidu is "Very Bullish", with the factor grades improving across the board (with the exception of "Revisions" but I will elaborate on that) from three months ago.

Yes, the factor grade for Revisions deteriorated from B+ three months ago to B- currently. It's important to note that the scoring is relative. Looking at Baidu specifically, the EPS estimate revision trend is pretty satisfactory. There are upward revisions whether on a one-month, three-month, or six-month trend and for the next five quarters.

If Baidu's subsequent quarterly results continued to surpass analysts' consensus forecasts like it did in the recent quarters, there would potentially be further upward revisions to be expected. Baidu has in the past three quarters posted substantial surprises in EPS ranging from around 50 percent to as much as 121.7 percent.

For chart lovers again, I have the Baidu version as follows. With the stock hitting the resistance level of the multi-month price uptrend channel, there is the possibility of profit-taking to send it back to the support line. I estimated that to be around 9 percent hit over the next two months. On a longer-term view, the stock could still reach higher to around $180 over the next four months, a 10 percent upside, if shareholders remained bullish within the price channel.

Operationally, there are recent developments to like. Baidu Apollo announced Monday that Beijing transportation authorities granted permission on December 4 for five of its vehicles to conduct fully driverless road tests. This makes Baidu the first and only company permitted to conduct driverless tests — where there is no safety driver in the autonomous driving vehicle — on public streets in Beijing, marking a significant step towards commercialization.

Not wanting to miss out on the lucrative e-commerce market, Baidu collaborated with Amazon China (AMZN) in launching the Amazon Global Store Smart Mini Program on Baidu App to bring Black Friday deals to Chinese consumers. Incidentally, the duo was found to be leading the global market for smart displays in Q3 2020, according to a new report from Strategy Analytics. Sales of Smart Displays in Q3 rose year-on-year by 21 percent to 9.5 million units with the best-selling devices in Q3 being the Amazon Echo Show 5 and the Baidu Xiaodu Zaijia 1c.

Baidu is China's top artificial intelligence [AI] patent applicant for the third year running and the number AI patent recipient, according to a study by two units of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The report shows Baidu has filed 9,364 applications and received 2,682 patents since 2000, topping several AI fields including deep learning and NLP.

Although some investors might question the lack of commercial outcomes of such leadership, it should be noted that the knowhow is applied in the various platforms such as PaddlePaddle, Baidu's open-source industrial level deep learning platform. Baidu also attributed its core technological strengths in autonomous driving to its rich patent trove.

Additionally, Baidu's intelligent speech technologies power the Xiaodu lineup of smart products, including speakers, displays, and earbuds, enabling it to achieve high consumer receptivity, as reflected in its market leadership in smart displays as highlighted earlier. The company said it "will promote intelligent transformation and serve as a new engine for economic growth." We shall let Baidu continue to surprise shareholders positively.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

