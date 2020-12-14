Data lock has been announced, and top line data is to be expected within a few weeks.

Introduction

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSEMKT:CVM) is a biotech company running a Phase III clinical trial with its flagship compound, Multikine.

In every manner that we are looking at this Phase III trial, it looks like patients enrolled in have been living longer than they should under Standard of Care. There are also other elements that we will expose further that make us believe that the trial has a high probability of being successful.

The company has announced that the last event required to complete the trial had happened by the end of April 2020. The data lock phase has taken 7 months, more than everyone had been anticipating due to COVID-19 constraints and for the length of the process required to gather the data of this 10 years lasting multi-centre and multi-country trial.

This article is an update of this previously published article back in July 2019. Because since our previous article, some key events have happened, we thought that reviewing our initial analysis was worthwhile. In addition, we refined our research with a lot of additional information.

Back in that time, we were waiting for the last event to happen to get enough datapoints for the data analysis phase as per the Statistical Analysis Plan (SAP). It happened unexpectedly longer than anticipated (in April 2020), which was rather a good sign as proof patients were living longer.

On Monday, December 7th of 2020, Cel-Sci announced that its long awaited data Lock for its Phase III clinical trial had finally happened. Cel-Sci did not provide any date for this. This means that Top line Data Analysis shall be disclosed in a few weeks from now.

We believe that the risk-reward ratio is at an incredible level. We will explain why in the following lines.

Analysis

a - Survival Analysis Update

Please refer to our previously published article for the details of the company and the design of the trial.

It took two years more than expected to get to the last event to occur. In the meantime, Cel-Sci management had stated on a regular basis that the 298th event had not occurred. The statement "the longer we wait for the 298th to occur, the more likely it shows Multikine is effective" has been used by investors and Cel-Sci management on a regular basis.

The SEER database compiles survival for many sites and spans many years. We applied inclusion criteria for the Oral Cavity, excluding BoT. We updated our previous analysis with the newest data from SEER. Please review our description including the inclusion criteria which are critical for understanding this survival analysis. In the new analysis, we included years from 2008 until 2016, which corresponds approximately to the years patients were recruited for Cel-Sci clinical trial.

Fig. 1 : Total Resection + CRT/ RT Survival for this cancer population. Source SEER software.

Survival of cancer patients going through S-RT or S-CRT is 57.4% at Year 3 and 48.2% at Year 5 in America.

In this international clinical trial, we expect patients under Standard of Care to show a poorer survival pattern than the US one: one only has to look at existing survival studies in literature from India, Bulgaria, Thailand etc.

Calculation will show that, with an overall survival close to 57% at year 3, the endpoint should have been reached at least 16 months earlier than it has. Therefore, we can already conclude that patients are living much longer than they should.

We computed this SOC in our updated Google Sheet - CVM Clinical Trial Survival Analysis.

This analysis considers the maximum possible dropouts* allowed for the study, 15.5% to reach about 784 evaluable patients, the SOC survival curve, and then computes a number of events for a given date. * dropouts being mainly discarded inVentiv patients (87 patients) and about 1.5% of patients Lost To Follow up per year passed.

In conclusion: according to our simulation, Multikine efficacy should be above the 24% mark. This means, given the conservative assumptions that we have used, this analysis is indicating that Multikine has a high probability of being effective, even very effective.

b - The Role of the IDMC

Analysts or independent bloggers often overlook the role of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

In practice and as part of its Charter with the sponsor, the IDMC will perform a logrank test on the unblinded data it has on hand in order to assess efficacy with a subset of the required events. Futility analysis as part of IDMC's Charter with Cel-Sci has been confirmed various times like in this letter to shareholders.

The last time the IDMC has met in October 2019 and April 2020, the number of events was very close from the total required. May be 290 for the former and 296 for the latter. Therefore, if Multikine is effective, it is very likely that the IDMC has been able to assess this effectiveness at least one time, maybe the two times.

If not effective, it is very likely that the IDMC has been able to assess it with 100% certainty with a "conditional power analysis" as well, prior the 298th event. Conditional power analysis simulates scenarios for the remaining events and can assess in advance the failure of a clinical trial, e.g., whether or not it will not be significant with the last event occurring, and whether or not more events will be required to reach statistical significance.

In case the drug is proven effective, as per the protocol (there were no pre-defined efficacy interim points as per the protocol SAP) the IDMC cannot state anything else than to recommend the trial to continue until completion. The sponsor is still fully blinded. In case the drug fails statistical significance in conditional power analysis, the IDMC can and has the role to recommend the trial to stop for futility.

The IDMC has said nothing regarding futility and recommended or agreed the trial to continue till completion.

More has been written in this article.

c - Analyzing the Short Thesis

The short thesis has had its foundations laid on various grounds that, despite apparent solidity, have been proven to be made of clay. As we have written in previous articles: there is no apparent other cause for longer survival than the potential effect of Multikine.

From $1 back in 2018 when we started to support this stock, to the $14 level, there has always been short activity: the market did not really reward their efforts lately, and this is not going to stop now that data lock has been announced.

We think the short thesis is very misguided, especially when considering the asymmetry of the payoff function - the stock can go up 5-10x on good news and only down 90% on bad news, so you need to believe odds of success for the trial failing are below 20% to be short. Yet some shorts still think being short is a good idea at this point.

They will have a tough decision as CVM rips. They have to be smart enough to know that even if they end up being right about the outcome, which could come in January or February 2021, the stock can easily go to $25-30 or higher before the readout.

Do they hold tight with their short where they may be forced to cover at $25 for risk management and face a paper loss of close to 100%? Or should they cover now and revisit the short at $25-30 or higher?

We do not think the risk/reward of shorting at $30 is even good, but if the shorts really want to play their bet, wouldn't it be smarter to not ride it up to $30 first? Shorting at $30 should be much more fun for them than shorting at $14 and watching this go up to $30. And how many of them have actually started at $3 or $5 with their misguided position? They are going to be feeling real pain.

Let's look at what happened to another stock that recently announced data lock: Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO).

On October 5, NWBO announced data lock. The stock had a market cap of around $550M prior to that announcement. That amount is very similar to Cel-Sci's current market cap.

In the subsequent trading days after announcing data lock, NWBO's market cap ballooned to nearly $2B before hitting reality and settling in around $1.1B.

Thus, it's not out of the question to see Cel-Sci's market cap move up substantially over the next few weeks. A market cap of $2B for Cel-Sci equates to a share price of around $40. Thus, there is a significant upside in the lead up to the Full Data analysis announcement.

d - Financial Analysis

If successful, stock price will soar.

In the last 36 months, Cel-Sci stock price has witnessed an impressive come back from less than $1 in July 2018 to more than $16 in October 2020. This is mainly due to the Independent Data Monitoring Committee ("IDMC") and FDA removing all the holds and the successful end of the arbitration with the previous Contract Research Organization ("CRO").

While the stock has been in bearish territory for years, it looks like the bulls have come back to support the price. Still, the market cap is not on par with similar Biotech companies who have promising compounds also in Phase III.

Let alone Northwest Bio reached the $2B market cap at data lock announcement, while market for GBM is way smaller than the potential market for Multikine.

Cel-Sci hopes that this drug will be part of Standard of Care. If effective, it will allow some patients to live many more years. If Phase II results are replicated in this Phase III - in particular total response rates - some patients might witness a total disappearance of the tumor, a total cure. If shrunk significantly, other patients will be able to avoid a painful and disfiguring surgery.

If survival improvement is proven as good as it seems to be, it will dwarf results obtained by other immunotherapy drugs such as Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda or Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo which are very toxic drugs and relatively not so effective (median overall survival being only improved by a few months). Those are billion-dollar blockbusters.

Therefore, if survival benefit is confirmed, we firmly believe that this drug will be part of Standard of Care.

There are 165,000 new HNSCC cases each year in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Of these, 110,000 are "advanced" Stage III or IV, and are MK eligible. The average new oncology drug cost is between $200K and $400K. Let us assume a market penetration between 20,000 and 50,000 a year and MK only receives $75k per treatment. Annual sales would be between $1.5B and $3.8B.

Assume a multiple of 4x sales, which is extremely conservative, value of the company would be between $6B and $15B. Fully diluted by all possible shares plus future potential dilutions (55M shares), this equals around $120 to $300 per share.

We are suggesting a fair valuation between $120 and $300 per share if MK is successful. We believe this drug will be a blockbuster.

Currently, market capitalization stands around $500M or $14 per share. It looks like the market is giving a high-risk score to this drug, we believe this is not justified, and as data lock has been announced, it will go up from there with a Short Squeeze effect to be added.

As primary endpoint is the open door to approval by the FDA, we believe there is a very high probability of success for this drug and that Cel-Sci is currently deeply undervalued, given the potential of the drug and the probability of success.

Company is fully funded until trial completion.

We anticipate topline data to be published by January 2021. The latest 10Q filing showed that Cel-Sci had $20M in cash by the end of June 2020. Cel-Sci raised latterly additional $14M. There should be more than enough to run for one year at current burn rate.

We do not expect anymore any dilution prior Top Line Data Release. If it is good, dilution will be negligible for the investors who invested prior to the information release.

Risks: Warning, This is Biotech! - Trial Risks

While we strongly believe that this trial should be a tremendous success in terms of survival, there are many aspects of a clinical trial that we did not factor-in and could be the cause of failure.

We have discussed extensively in this linked article the potential causes of bias in our analysis: excessive dropouts, clinical trial effect and potential other new therapies.

Here is an update:

Dropouts should be contained by the fact that they are only composed most of them of inVentiv (previous CRO who was fined for mismanaging the trial) patients who could have been discarded from the trial because of protocol deviations or Lost to Follow Up patients because the Trial is and Intent to Cure trial, meaning that all patients (that have not vanished in nature) are eligible for the endpoint. In addition, the IDMC would have required more patients to be recruited should dropout exceed the 784 number threshold for evaluation ("Evaluable patients") as per Cel-Sci's own number of previous press releases and publications.

Any other cure cannot explain this increased survival because year by year survival figures are stable in SEER database. Those who argue that Check Point Inhibitors could be the cause for a longer survival should read this linked article that we wrote previously. Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE

As of today, even by taking into account non negligible potential bias from Standard of Care and Dropouts, Occam's Razor principle should apply and Multikine effectiveness should be the more reasonable hypothesis for this clinical trial to last so long.

Additional failure could be due to many factors, such as, but not limited to:

SoC showing an extraordinary capacity to heal patients that we have not enough anticipated. This could happen for instance if the inclusion criteria for patients recruitment has not been well respected or if investigators would tend to choose patients with the least lethal form of the cancer (over staging).

A very high level of dropouts during the study (well above 20%).

Violations of the protocol not detected or reported properly by the investigator with consequences either on survival or on the whole study.

All those risks do remain, and a wise investor will consider them before making an investment decision. If the trial fails, we would expect the share price to drop down heavily.

Conclusion

We have seen above that survival of the overall trial population is longer than expected. We have seen as well that the IDMC latest meeting's statement is a good sign that the ongoing statistical analysis that the group of expert performs is positive. We have seen that the risk that another drug could explain this survival pattern is not an option.

Therefore, given the potential valuation of this company, we believe those items are pointing to success, and the company still represents a compelling investment opportunity.

