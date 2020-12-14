Evergy Inc. is a Dividend Contender, a member of the S&P index, and currently trading at fair value, making it an immediate buying opportunity.

Management targets EPS and dividend growth between 6% to 8% annually through 2024, an opportunity for the investor to realize a total return of 9% to 11%.

Of these, Evergy Inc. emerges as the best opportunity, offering a safe dividend yield of 3.88%, with a strong balance sheet.

Using the S&P index, we evaluate the best high-yielding stocks at or below fair value, with a dividend yield between 3% and 6%.

Investment Thesis

Evergy Inc.'s (EVRG) Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) calls for a $9 billion capital expenditure program to modernize its electrical infrastructure, accelerate its development towards renewable forms of energy and significantly reduce its carbon footprint. Management has targeted earnings and dividend growth between 6% and 8% annually through 2024. EVRG represents an immediate buying opportunity to purchase a high yielding Dividend Contender that flies under the radar.

Approach

We begin the process by filtering the S&P index companies currently trading at least at fair value (FV) and offering a high yielding, safe dividend. Of the 504 companies in the S&P index, only 17% of the companies are presently at FV or in the margin of safety, not surprising given the stock market is overvalued, according to almost every measure dating to 1950. Then we select companies with at least a 10-year streak of paying increasing dividends, with a dividend yield between 3% and 6%, and 5-year dividend growth (DGR) at least 6%. We choose the final three tickers to compare, based on the three highest 10-year Total Trailing Returns (TTR) CAGRs.

Evergy Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Sempra Energy (SRE)

Let's summarize the results thus far based on this filtering process:

Next, we focus on the Total Trailing Returns (TTR) for the most recent 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year CAGRS to understand the trend in shareholder returns.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

There is deteriorating performance based on MRK's most recent three CAGRs, and all four CAGRs for EVRG and SRE.

The dividend growth story is more compelling for MRK.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

These are reasonable growth rates for the utilities (EVGR, SRE), with MRK showing an accelerating growth pattern.

Typically, we use the historical Price/Earnings based approach to estimate FV, as shown in the above table. Like most investors, I tend to use several sources because I believe that FV is a range and not a point estimate.

Let's now turn our attention to another method for unlocking FV by using the dividend yield theory described by Geraldine Weiss in her book Dividends Don't Lie.

"The dividend yield theory is intuitive and straightforward. It says that for blue-chip dividend stocks, meaning those with stable business models that don't significantly change over time, dividend yields tend to revert to the mean. In other words, a stock's dividend yield fluctuates around a relatively fixed level over the years that approximates fair value. If the stock's current yield is far enough above its historical yield, it is likely undervalued. And if its yield is beneath its historical norm, then the stock could be overvalued."

Dividend yield channels are a modern version of the yield charts outlined in Dividends Don't Lie. In a nutshell, yield channels calculate the historical overvalue and undervalue prices of a stock based on the five-year average yield. Let's first look at the yield channel for EVRG:

In the chart above, the green line represents the stock's closing price. If the price is within the yield channel (the blue area), it is considered at fair value. If the price line rises above the red line, the stock is said to be overvalued. If the price line dips below the blue line, it is undervalued. The red (overvalue) and blue (undervalue) lines are calculated by taking the daily dividend yields and removing the top 95th and bottom 5th percentiles. The remaining top and bottom yield values are used to calculate the undervalue (bottom) and overvalue (top) prices. If you are interested in a further explanation of yield channels and how they are calculated, you can read about them in a recent article that I co-produced with FerdiS.

Looking at EVRG's yield channel, you can see that the current price is slightly below the mid-point of the fair value range. Since 2016, EVRG's price has seldom been this low, excluding the impact of the pandemic. Based on where it currently sits in the yield channel, EVRG appears to be attractively priced.

Let's look at the yield channel for MRK.

Starting in late 2018, MRK's stock price (green line) slips in and out of the overvalued area as it crosses the overvalue yield line of 2.64% (red line). After one year, the price moves back inside the channel and remains there. MRK is currently towards the upper range of the yield channel; however, since the current yield of 2.94% is less than the 5-year average yield of 3.01%, the investor might want to be cautious buying at these levels. That's why I use several tools to measure FV.

The yield channel chart for SRE shows an interesting pattern where the stock price rises in 2018 and drops precipitously in 2020.

The yield charts often tell a story, especially if there is a significant change in the stock price (green line). In my opinion, the sharp price increase beginning in 2018, then suddenly dropping in February 2020, could be attributed to the involvement of Elliott Management (hedge fund). I will offer additional comments on the hedge fund below. Currently, SRE is attractively valued as the price is very close to the undervalue blue line.

Here are the key metrics that I use to select the top buying opportunity subject to additional research.

I added two more columns to this summary chart, the yield based FV and the SPGMI Quality Rank. In the previous section, I describe how the FV was determined based on historical dividend yields.

Seeking Alpha contributor George Fisher provides a great explanation of the SPGMI Quality Rank. The ranking is produced by the research firm CFRA, and it ranks companies according to the company's ability to grow both earnings and dividends consistently. It's a great tool that I use often. Typically, I focus on opportunities with grades B+ or higher.

Each of these three tickers could be considered as a strong buying opportunity. However, based on the stronger Quality Rank (A-) and the higher forward yield (3.86%), I decided to select EVRG as my top buying opportunity, subject to additional research.

Who is Evergy Inc.?

Background

It's important to understand how a series of events have affected the company, its performance, and strategic direction during the past four years. A summary of these events provides a useful context.

In 2016, Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy announced merger plans, but this proposed merger was rejected by Kansas Corporation Commission utility regulators as unfavorable to Kansas consumers. A new merger plan with Great Plains was announced in 2017. As of May 24, 2018, the merger was approved by both the Missouri Public Service Commission and the Kansas Corporation, with the combined company named Evergy Inc.

It took two years to receive regulatory approval to complete the merger of the two companies. The regulatory issues focused on customers' impact (costs, service) and employees. In my opinion, the stock price chart above reflected the uncertainty around the length of time to close the transaction.

In late 2019, a hedge fund, Elliott Management (EM), acquired an 11.3 million share stake in EVRG, with a market value of $760 million. The Board of Directors and the hedge fund eventually agreed on a series of next steps (spelled out in a written document), including the possibility of being acquired by another company. My initial question: why would a hedge fund take a position in a utility company.

This was a similar pattern followed by EM with other utility companies, including NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), SRE, and FirstEnergy Corp. (FE). According to Barron's, it was estimated that EM realized a gain between 36% and 93% after one year of involvement.

In addition to the pandemic, EVRG also received and rejected a takeover bid from NextEra Energy (NEE) in November 2020, which also caused additional uncertainty. The stock price as of November 2020 returned to the prior levels as of June 2016.

Management's four-year journey represents a lot of effort with little reward for shareholders.

Business Profile

In the November 2020 investor update, management presented its well thought out strategy to increase shareholder value.

Source: Company Presentation

A vertically integrated utility owns all levels of the supply chain: generation, transmission, and distribution. This is EVRG today after the 2018 merger of equals.

Initially, EM favored a sale of EVRG to increase shareholder value and pushed EVRG to solicit bids. NEE did submit a $15 billion bid, which valued EVRG in the mid $60s-per-share, in November 2020. The bid was rejected by the Board as being inadequate and its desire to be a standalone company.

Source: Company Presentation

Eventually, the Board and EM agreed to develop a standalone approach called the Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP). This plan describes the key strategies EVRG intends to pursue to transform the company and improve operating results significantly.

Source: Company Presentation

The optimistic outlook for earnings and dividend growth suggests an expected total return between 10 and 11%, based on the Chowder rule combining 5-year dividend growth and current yield.

Source: Company Presentation

EVRG currently generates about 27% of its power from renewables, mostly wind, making it one of the largest wind energy suppliers in the U.S. By 2024, the STP calls for renewables to account for 35% of the overall power generated, with coal reduced to 34%.

The STP describes the strategies and specific goals that management defines for achieving a successful transformation. Successful implementation and execution of the plan will only make EVRG more valuable should another takeover bid emerge.

Key Performance Metrics

Source: Portfolio-Insight

This is a quick snapshot of historical performance. This approach compares EVRG's performance against all other stocks, with the deeper blue shading indicating outstanding performance and gray shading pointing to underperformance. The revenue growth was affected by the 2018 merger.

Peer Performance

Let's focus on a peer group to determine how EVRG performed on an EPS basis, the key metric that drives dividend growth and stock market performance.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

It's apparent that EVRG has underperformed its peer group. EM was very critical of management's performance, and for a good reason. EVRG's plan attempts to address this deficiency and sets a target to be in its peer group's top quartile.

How well did EVRG reward its shareholders?

Assuming an initial investment of $10,000, here's what the market value would have been, as of 12/10/20:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS): $22,321

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT): $21,613

Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE): $20,743

WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC): $19,781

EVRG: $16,077

There is a significant performance gap but a buying opportunity for the investor who believes that management can successfully execute its plan.

Fair Value

Let's review the historical FV estimation based on the standard Price/Earnings approach.

Based on the 10-year view, EVGR is in the FV range; however, towards the upper bound of the FV price range. I think the most recent five years of data show a more compelling story.

The focus on the most recent five years is due to a higher adjusted earnings growth rate. EVGR, currently trading at $55.46, is at the mid-point of the FV range from $45.46 to $67.66, representing a more realistic view.

Risk Assessment

Several issues confront EVRG.

A new CEO, David Campbell, will join the company in January 2021. It seems reasonable to assume that he is fully supportive of the Sustainability Transformation Plan. Successful implementation and execution of the plan is the critical consideration. He has solid credentials, industry experience, and a robust financial skill set that will likely serve him well.

There has been a sustained period of underperformance when compared to its peer group. Can EVRG achieve its earnings and dividend growth targets? Two key additions were made to the Board of Directors as a direct result of the agreement with Elliott Management. These individuals are very experienced, knowledgeable, and instrumental in developing a strategic plan with the Board of Directors. It appears the various stakeholders embrace and support the direction and the key objectives, including the new CEO.

The $9 billion capital expenditure program is designed to reduce the carbon footprint, upgrade the electrical grid, and significantly expand the renewable energy sources by 2024. This represents a significant capital expenditure over an extended period, which could mean the project could be delayed or cost more than anticipated. What is the likelihood of success? The company has been attempting to modernize the infrastructure and convert to renewables for several years. The plan is to accelerate the delivery schedule and reallocate additional capital by eliminating the stock buyback program, reducing costs, and focusing on core operations.

EM's involvement in EVRG is very apparent, including naming two members to the Board of Directors and "pushing" the Board to entertain outside offers for the company. Will EVRG likely remain an independent company, or will another bid (or re-bid) from NEE emerge? The regulators favor EVRG as an independent company for several reasons, including customer service & electricity costs and the number of people employed in their respective states. An unsolicited bid could emerge; however, I am inclined to think that it will likely be full speed ahead with the STP.

Management recently released 3rd quarter 2020 results that beat analysts' EPS estimates by 4.8% and increased the dividend by 6%. Also, EPS and dividend growth rates were forecasted to be in the 6% to 8% range. Given these expectations, management will be tested to deliver these results.

Summary

We used the S&P index as the dataset to source potential buying opportunities. Several filters were applied, including fair value, dividend yield, and the number of consecutive years of paying increasing dividends, and the quality rank score.

We use the dividend yield channel, a modern version of the yield charts outlined in Dividends Don't Lie. The yield channel allows us to use two FV tools, one based on the traditional price/earnings and one based on the dividend yield to estimate FV.

Our analysis shows that Evergy Inc. is a high-yielding, undervalued dividend growth stock that offers the investor a safe dividend with a generous 3.88% yield, a strong balance sheet, and an opportunity to realize capital appreciation.

Management targeted EPS and dividend growth between 6% and 8% annually through 2024, an opportunity for the investor to realize a total return of 10% to 11%.

Evergy Inc. is a Dividend Contender, a member of the S&P index, and currently trading at fair value, making it an immediate buying opportunity.

As always, you should perform your own research to determine if EVRG is an appropriate fit for your portfolio.

