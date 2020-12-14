Business forms maker Ennis, Inc. (EBF) will be reporting Q321 (ended 11/30/20) results the week before Christmas, and they are not going to be pretty. But low expectations can make for a good opportunity to establish a position in a stock. This is currently the case with Ennis, particularly when it comes with a fat dividend, clean balance sheet, reasonable price multiples, and dominant position within its industry.

In this recent article we stated that significant improvement in economic activity would be necessary for Ennis to avoid another large decline in year over year revenue in the upcoming quarter. The prior year quarterly revenue was Ennis' highest ever, which will only magnify the effect of weak results in Q321.

Ennis' fiscal year ends on February 28th, thus the two most recent quarters fell entirely within the span of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue declined severely in Q121 (ended 5/30/20), falling 17.6% from the prior year period. The year over year decline in revenue accelerated in Q221 (ended 8/31/20) to 20.4%. The lone analyst estimate for Q321 is for revenue of just $89.9M. This would represent a further acceleration of decline to 21.8% from the record quarterly revenue of $114.9M in Q320 (ended 11/30/19).

This estimate has not been updated since 9/29/20 to account for the changed economic and pandemic landscape. Ennis' results are driven by general economic conditions, the value of the U.S. dollar, and the price of paper which is its primary cost input.

Real GDP Forecast Q420

An assessment of economic activity contributes to the evaluation of Ennis' potential Q321 results. A cursory sample of forecasts indicates that economists expect 4th quarter (October-December) GDP growth to be between 2% and 4% on an annualized basis.

A randomly collected set of projections shows an average estimate of 2.825% growth.

The NY Fed Staff Nowcast as of 12/11/20 predicts 4th quarter growth of 2.5% while Blue Chip Economic Indicators consensus as of 12/9/20 is for 2% growth. Wall Street Journal economists (11/25/20) and The Conference Board (12/9/20) both project stronger growth at 4% and 2.8%, respectively.

If actual 4th quarter GDP growth matches the average of these estimates (2.825%), annualized GDP would be $18,741.5B, or 1.4% below 1st quarter 2020 ($19,010.85B), and 2.7% below the 4th quarter 2019 level of $19,253.96B.

Sales of Ennis' business forms products are highly sensitive to economic conditions which is what drove the significant decline in both Q121 and Q221 revenue. Sequential revenue improved marginally in Q221, and may improve further in Q321, but GDP growth is not projected to yet be a tailwind for the company.

U.S. Dollar Weakness

A weak dollar is bad for Ennis as its paper costs are increased due to the combination of the withdrawal of foreign supply and the increases of exports from domestic paper suppliers, both of which increase paper prices at a given level of demand.

The company explained in its Q221 10-Q,

The weakening of the U.S. dollar will usually result in the dissipation of any pricing advantage that foreign imports have over domestic suppliers, which typically results in lower levels of imported papers and an increase in domestic exports. With increased pricing power, domestic paper producers can better control the supply of paper by eliminating capacity or changing the products produced on their large paper machines. "

Two ETFs which act as proxies for movement of the dollar are Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP) and the Wisdom Tree Trust Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU). The action of both of these funds corroborates the weak trend of the dollar for the past 1 year and 6 months.

During Q221, the dollar index declined about 6.3% from $98.34 (on May 29th, the last close before Q221 began) to $92.14 at quarter end on August 31st.

The dollar index stabilized during Q321, but still it declined and remained a headwind for Ennis. Specifically, in Q321 the index declined by 0.3% from $92.14 on August 31st (the last close before Q321) to $91.87 on November 30th, the last close of Q321.

Because of its impact on paper pricing, foreign exchange rates are an important factor in Ennis' operating results. The U.S. Dollar Index and correlated ETF price movement demonstrate that the weak dollar has been a drag on Ennis' results for the past three quarters, and upcoming Q321 results should continue to be negatively impacted.

Paper Cost

As mentioned, the market price of paper is tied to the U.S. dollar with a weak dollar increasing paper pricing and a strong dollar improving paper pricing for the company. Ennis' operating costs are driven by its cost of purchasing paper for its business forms.

As these 10 year and 12 month charts show, paper prices began to rise in the middle of 2017, and after easing late in 2019 through the spring of 2020 (during the initial stages of the COVID-19 crisis when demand uncertainty peaked), have risen back above the February 2020 level.

The index rose almost 2% to 197.9 during Ennis' Q321 (September-November 2020), which conforms to what the dollar index analysis indicates. Like the economy and the U.S. dollar, paper pricing, unfortunately, is also a headwind for Ennis' Q321 results.

The Takeaway

Ennis faces multiple headwinds which will be reflected in another quarter of poor results when Q321 is reported in the next 10 days or so. The company's paper costs have been rising, economic activity as indicated by GDP growth is slow to recover to pre-COVID levels, and a weak dollar continues to be a detriment to the company's costs.

Overarching these headwinds is the crimped demand caused by COVID-19. The recent approval and impending distribution of a vaccine in the United States is the first concrete step toward a lifting of the weak demand drag for Ennis. Once demand is back in place, the company can continue to pursue its strategy of consolidating its fragmented industry through acquisitions.

The return to normal ushered in by widespread vaccinations may be rocky for the next year or more, but Ennis' fundamental strengths support the company's investment thesis. Ennis' balance sheet is debt free with $100M borrowing capacity, while its dividend yield is a robust 5.1% at the recent $17.50 share price. Ennis also sports a reasonable TTM P/E of 15.2x which is barely more than a third of the 41.5x S&P 500 multiple at 12/11/20.

Expectations are weak for Ennis going into the announcement of its Q321 results. Any favorable surprise could see a pop in the shares and there is minimal chance for a significant negative surprise given all the known headwinds. For investors looking to initiate an income producing position with a potential capital gain kicker, Ennis' present risk/reward scenario, in tandem with its high quality fundamentals, is a good place to begin.

