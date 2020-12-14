Assure Holdings (OTCQB:ARHH) is a provider of interoperative neuromonitoring ("IONM") services to hospitals and surgery centers. IONM is used in invasive surgery to identify changes in nerve functions that differ from the patient's base readings. Detecting anomalies prevent neurological injuries before they occur.

ARHH is the only publicly traded pure play neuromonitoring company. ARHH has a unique, high margin business model that offers incentives to surgeons such as better patient outcomes, reduction of liability risk as well as increased profitability. There are several catalysts in play that should propel the stock price higher including improvements in billing and collections, migration to an in-network revenue stream, new sales efforts and scaling from both organic growth and M&A.

Source: Company website

Business Model

The company was founded by former NFL quarterback Preston Parker. Mr. Parker became familiar with surgeons in his second career as a surgical supplier/distributor. He saw that IONM technicians were called in on as-needed basis and were not hospital or surgery center staff. Assure provides a turnkey IONM solution, pairing a certified IONM technician to work on-site with the same surgeon or surgeon team on an ongoing basis and provides a neurologist who is monitoring the operation remotely. The team approach builds rapport and creates stickiness. Assure provides the billing and collection services. The company retains 100% of the bill for the technician services, pays the neurologist a flat fee and splits the remainder of the professional revenue with the doctor.

IONM is an improved tool over blood pressure, pulse and respiration monitoring in detecting anomalies to reduce the risk of patient injury as well as liability risk for the surgeon. IONM is covered by insurance allowing a surgeon to increase revenue by as much as $100 K per year. According to the investor presentation, the company has a 97% surgeon retention rate.

Assure partnered with just one surgeon for the first year and concentrated on back surgery expanding to now working with 134 surgeons and has added to its procedures available menu.

Billing and Collections

Billing and collections had previously been outsourced by Assure to a third party company which resulted in less than favorable outcomes. Accounts remain unpaid years after the surgical procedures have been performed, including a large account with a Louisiana insurance company.

The company created its own revenue cycling platform and brought billing and collections in-house in early 2020, which has resulted in improved performance. Assure was able to collect $1.2 million in accounts outstanding 2 plus years and expects to recoup most of the remaining uncollected balance within the next two months per a recent conversation I had with CEO Farlinger and CFO Scott Kozak.

In Network Revenue

Originally, all of the company's non government program billing transactions were throughout network insurance companies. Out of network insurance reimbursement is a lengthy process that can take from months to over a year for payment processing along with inconsistent rates.

Management realized that providing services through in-network insurance companies would be at slightly lower rates but would reduce the amount of time for reimbursement to 45 days and provide preset, consistent pricing. Management also believes that becoming an in-network provider will help in scaling their operations.

In August, Assure reached an agreement, becoming an in-network provider for Michigan's largest insurance provider. Assure has used this first agreement as a template to enter into direct in-house network provider agreements with six additional insurance companies and 21 insurance companies indirectly. About 20% of the partner base is now eligible for in-house insurance reimbursement. Assure is targeting to increase in-house network coverage to 50% by the end of 2021 and completely by 2022.

Scaling

The company expects to complete from 9,500 to 10,000 managed procedures in 2020, 48-56% higher than in 2019. Management has implemented plans for organic growth as well as through M&A. They expect to achieve a growth rate of 40% for 2021 taking market share is what industry analysts forecast double digit growth for the fragmented intraoperative neuromonitoring industry for the near future. Growth could be higher if an acquisition is made but the company doesn't need an acquisition to achieve high growth. The growth for this year is about 75% organic.

Source: Businesswire

Assure offers surgeons several modality options from which they can select. The surgeon is able to bill for each modality utilized while Assure receives a fee for each modality selected. Adding modalities and increasing the types of surgeries that the company serves is the organic growth plan. Assure has added orthopedic, vascular, ear, nose and throat neuromonitoring services with plans to continue new additions.

Originally, the company began operations in Colorado and added on Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Arizona, Utah and Texas. The company recently completed a $10.5 million capital raise. Some of the proceeds will be targeted for acquisitions and expansion into other states.

Assure experienced lower revenue in the third quarter compared to the same period in the prior year due to elective surgery being temporarily suspended during the spring at many places because of COVID-19. The company is larger than the average IONM company and therefore better able to sustain the temporary business disruption. The company expects to perform a record number of operations for this quarter to make up for the slowdown in the third quarter while many smaller companies are on the brink of bankruptcy and are ripe for acquisition.

Other Actions

Management plans on uplisting to Nasdaq in the coming year, which should continue to add institutional interest. Analysts tend to follow institutional investment, so I would expect analyst coverage subsequent to uplisting.

Key imminent actions include:

establishing an in-house neurologist team rather than continuing to outsource, in order to increase efficiency and consistency.

beginning in January 2021, an IONM technologist education and training program leading to certification and employment with Assure. The company is anticipating growth will outpace the number of technologists currently available and is taking steps to remedy that.

conduct the first clinical trial to demonstrate the benefits of IONM for anterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery in order to provide data points for insurance companies and further validate the science.

develop a partnership with medical device distributors for introduction to surgeons that they serve. Up to now the majority of new surgeon partners have been gained by word of mouth from existing surgeon partners to other surgeons.

establish a sales team for direct sales to hospitals and surgery centers.

Financial

There are about 50 million shares, fully diluted. At the current market price of $1.14 per share at the time of writing, the market cap is $57 million. The recent capital raise attracted institutional investors such as Manchester Capital and Special Situations Fund which took a position greater than 10%. Insiders also showed support for the company, purchasing over $300K in shares at the offering to maintain an insider interest of about 50%.

The company has about $10 million in cash and $12 million in debt as of the end of Nov. The EV is $59 million. The initiatives to improve collections, insurance reimbursements, bringing the neurologist function in-house, partnering with medical device distributors and direct sales to hospitals will all help to drive revenues from $30 million this year to about $40 million next year resulting in an EV/Sales ratio of just 1.5 X. The Nasdaq uplisting will help to attract new eyes and the stock should rerate to at least 3X for a share price double the current market price or better.

Management

I want to highlight just a few of the managers just to provide flavor. The entire management team and board of directors are presented on the investor presentation.

Executive Chairman and CEO John Farlinger was originally brought on to serve on the Board of Directors. He is a serial entrepreneur having founded several companies and experienced heading 16 different companies.

Founder Preston Parsons retired from his role as CEO and serves on the Board of Directors providing his extensive knowledge and connections to the world of surgeons.

CFO Trent Carmen and VP of Managed Care Paul Webster have previous experience working at Air Methods, a medical helicopter publicly traded company that they helped grow from the low single digit market price to being acquired in the $40 range. They bring extensive M & A as well as medical billing experience to the team.

Risks

The company is dependent on insurance reimbursement and there is no guarantee that services will continue to be covered or continue to be covered at the same rate. The success of the company roll up plan is dependent on management's ability to make acquisitions that are accretive. The company carries the risk of medical malpractice lawsuits. Capital raises are likely in the future to supply capital to fund the roll up strategy. This is a microcap stock and carries higher risk than most large cap stocks due to a lower float creating higher volatility and larger spreads between the bid and ask. The company trades on the OTC which has lower reporting requirements than the Nasdaq or NYSE.

Conclusion

Management has made improvements in creating their own platform and taking on billing and collection in-house. The strategy shift to become in-network insurance providers will improve the collection process. The company is well funded to continue its roll up strategy which they have so far been successfully accomplishing. Creating their own education and training program will provide them with qualified technicians to meet staffing needs for the planned growth. Bringing the telemedicine neurologist functions in house will lead to improved performance. New sales initiatives to partner with medical device companies and direct sales to hospitals will improve revenue. The company has already attracted institutional interest which is likely to attract analyst coverage. The expected Nasdaq listing will attract new investors and help in the stock rerating to a higher valuation. Lots of good stuff going on at this microcap stock worth taking a look at.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARHH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.