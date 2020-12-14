An Anti-Bubble Blue Chip With Upside Potential

This video article walks you through BMY's safety, dependability, overall quality, valuation, and risk profile to show why BMY is as close to a perfect long-term dividend growth investment as exists on Wall Street.

Analysts expect it to grow 6% to 12% CAGR over time, resulting in 230% five-year return potential, about 27% CAGR. It's risk-adjusted expected returns are 19.9% or 7.1X the S&P 500's expected returns.

Bristol-Myers is a fast-growing anti-bubble 11/12 Super SWAN that's trading at 8.2X forward earnings, priced for -0.6% CAGR growth.

Prudent long-term investors know to never participate in bubbles and that quality blue-chip bargains always are on sale.

The stock market is in a bubble, 38% historically overvalued. Non-profitable tech IPOs are being valued at more than $150 billion, echoing the speculative mania of the tech bubble.

It's been a wild year for stocks, to say the least. The worst pandemic in over a century, which has claimed over 1.6 million lives globally, triggered the fastest bear market in US history.

Which has been followed by the greatest recovery in market history, resulting in about 70% CAGR returns since then. Of course, since the market began that bear market highly overvalued, the pandemic recovery rally has resulted in the worst bubble in 19 years.

S&P 500 2022 Consensus Return Potential

S&P 500 2025 Consensus Return Potential

This is why the consensus 2022 and 2025 return forecasts for the S&P 500 are -2.8% and 3.8% CAGR, respectively.

Are we in a bubble? Absolutely.

Non-profitable tech companies with questionable moats, that some analysts think will never turn a profit, are doubling on the day of their IPOs.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) hit a peak market cap of $155 billion right after its IPO. There's a 91% probability that such insane valuations for a non-profitable company will end badly for speculators.

But just because the market is in a bubble (38% historically overvalued to be precise) does not mean that you should hide all in cash waiting for an inevitable crash.

Bubbles are easy to spot but virtually impossible to time. Consider this:

The Nasdaq fell 17% three separate times from 1997 to 2000

None of these were the start of a bear market

Moody's is one of the 16 blue-chip economist firms, and their base case forecast is for a bear market to begin in early 2021.

Goldman is a blue-chip economist firm too and thinks the S&P 500 will go up 25% by the end of 2022 (4,600 S&P).

JPMorgan is another blue-chip economist firm and thinks stocks could go up 25% in 2021, to 4,600 on the S&P 500.

Up to $1 trillion could flow into stocks next year amid "one of the best environments for equities in a number of years," according to JPMorgan's Dubravko Lakos-Bujas... In a note published Thursday, the head of equity strategy and global quantitative research said the S&P 500 could soar to 25% to 4,600 in 2021. A massive flood of cash could be the catalyst, he added. "We're looking at about a trillion dollars worth of equity inflow/equity demand coming from systematic flows, hedge fund positioning, further retail buying, buybacks and very importantly, a continued rotation from non-equity into equity," Lakos-Bujas told CNBC. "So we're looking at a pretty positive environment especially for the first half of next year." - Business Insider

All three of these blue-chip economist firms are predicting strong economic growth next year. But they differ widely in when they expect the market bubble to pop (though they all expect it eventually will).

Fortunately, the prudent long-term investor never has to worry about bubbles, when they pop, or short-term market corrections.

As my fellow Dividend King co-founder Chuck Carnevale, Seeking Alpha's "Mr. Valuation," likes to say: "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market." Something great is always on sale if you know how to recognize quality and the difference between price and value.

Impressive long-term investing results aren't magic but simple math.

If you understand the physics of finance and the probabilistic nature of Wall Street, then you can achieve your long-term financial goals, while sleeping well at night no matter what the economy or stock market are doing.

This brings me to the topic of this video article.

Bristol-Myers Is A Fast-Growing Anti-Bubble Super SWAN Analysts Expect Could Potentially Soar 230% In The Next Five Years

Further Research

Bristol-Myers (BMY) is the quintessential Buffett style "fat pitch" that I and all Dividend Kings and iREIT analysts love to recommend.

It's the quintessential high-probability/low-risk blue-chip investment that can deliver Buffett-style returns for patient long-term investors who are comfortable with its risk profile and who own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

You wouldn't expect to find high-quality bargains in a market bubble, but they do indeed exist.

In this article, I'll walk you through, step by step, exactly what makes BMY one of the fattest pitches on Wall Street and a potentially 100% A+ exceptional long-term investment idea.

as close to a perfect dividend growth investment as exists

But before I do, here's the bottom line up front.

BMY 2022 Consensus Return Potential

If BMY grows as analysts expect through 2022 and returns to historical fair value, then investors could see 159% total returns or almost 60% CAGR

vs -3% CAGR for the S&P 500

BMY 2025 Consensus Return Potential

If BMY grows as analysts expect through 2025 and returns to historical mid-range fair value, investors could see 230% total returns, or 27% CAGR.

vs 3.8% CAGR S&P 500

This is the power of anti-bubble blue-chip investing.

From Bear Market Lows BMY Investors Have Made As Much As 1,338% Total Returns Over The Next 15 Years

BMY was growing at 5.7% CAGR over this time period

The 20 analyst FactSet long-term growth consensus is 8.8% CAGR

BMY has the potential to deliver as much as 23% CAGR total returns over the next 15 years

Literally Buffett like returns, from one the highest quality and least risky companies on earth

How confident am I in BMY's fundamentals?

I've bought it for my personal Phoenix portfolio 13 times in the last few months

including $1,400 worth on Friday, after its 9% dividend hike rest four of my limits and caused them to fill

And I'm hardly the only analyst who is bullish.

The 20 analysts who cover this company for Wall Street and collectively know it better than anyone except management recommend overweighting BMY due to strong short and long-term return potential.

BMY hiked its dividend to $1.96 per year yesterday, a level analysts hadn't expected until 2022!

my fellow Dividend King Nicholas Ward predicted that BMY would maintain its accelerated dividend growth rate in the future, congratulations Nick, for a great call

The safest dividend is the one that's just been raised, and BMY's skilled and experienced management just gave us strong evidence they consider the long-term thesis intact.

So now let's get into the specifics of what makes Bristol-Myers potentially one of the smartest long-term investments you can make in a 39% overvalued market bubble.

Bristol-Myers Dividend Safety: 83% = 5/5 Very Safe

While the term "blue chip" and "SWAN" is frequently used on Seeking Alpha, I never use these terms lightly. They have very specific definitions.

Dividend Kings Rating Scale

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Average 2.5% 35% 45% 55% 65% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 11 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 12 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

The Dividend Kings quality score consists of three scores.

5 point safety rating

4 point long-term dependability rating

3 point business rating score

12 point overall quality rating

Each rating is based on a score for each essential component of a company's overall quality.

The Dividend Kings Safety Model Is based on 58 safety metrics. Each one was selected due to empirical data showing strong correlations with bond defaults, bankruptcies, corporate fraud, and of course, dividend cuts over time.

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (58 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% BMY 83% 0.5% 1.9%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety and Quality Tool)

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 2019 FCF Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 2 2020 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 3 2021 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 4 2022 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 5 2023 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 6 2019 EPS Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 7 2020 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 8 2021 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 9 2022 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 10 2023 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 11 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 12 Historical Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 13 Net Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 14 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 15 Historical Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 16 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 17 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 18 Historical Current Ratio 19 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 20 Historical Quick Ratio 21 S&P credit rating 22 S&P rating outlook 23 Fitch credit rating 24 Fitch rating outlook 25 Moody's credit rating 26 Moody's rating outlook 27 AMBest rating (insurance companies) 28 AMBest rating outlook (insurance companies) 29 DBRS rating (Canadian rating agency) 30 DBRS rating outlook (Canadian rating agency) 31 MSCI ESG Score 32 MSCI ESG Trend 33 Morningstar/Sustainalytics ESG Risk Score 34 30-year bankruptcy risk 35 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 36 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating if not rated) 37 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 growth streak standard of excellence) 38 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 year standard of quality) 39 Dividend Growth Streak since 2008, annual dividend growth including through Great Recession 40 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak since 2008, no dividend cut in Great Recession 41 Dividend Maintained/Grew During Pandemic (So Far) 42 Dividend Champion status (25+ year dividend growth streak) 43 Dividend King status (50+ year dividend growth streak) 44 Analysts Consensus Expects Steady/Rising Dividends 45 FactSet LT growth consensus 46 FAST Graphs LT growth consensus 47 FAST Graphs Medium-Term Growth Consensus 48 Ycharts LT growth consensus 49 Reuters' 5-Year growth consensus 50 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 51 Historical F-score vs 4+ safety guideline 52 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 53 Historical Z-score vs 1.81+ safety guideline 54 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 55 Historical Beneish M-score vs -2.22 or less safety guideline 56 Speculative: Yes or no 57 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 58 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

52 out of 58 metrics apply to BMY

How do we know our approach works? Because it’s been proven effective during the two worst recessions of the last 75 years.

Our safety ratings are based on historical dividend cuts during every recession since 1945

Recessionary dividend cut risk is scaled based on the blue-chip economist consensus estimates of how bad any given recession will be relative to the average since 1945 (1.4% peak GDP decline)

Our safety model predicted about three out of 165 Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends during the Great Recession

Four of them actually cut their dividends

In the pandemic, our safety model predicted three Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends

Just one of them has

During the Great Recession, the S&P 500 cut its dividend 25%

Our Phoenix watchlist saw flat dividends that year, beating the market by 25%

In 2020, the S&P 500's dividends are down 1%

In 2020 the Phoenix watchlists dividend are up almost 8%

In the worst recessions in 75 years, six expected Phoenix dividend cuts vs. five actual dividend cuts

Average Phoenix List Dividend Growth in Great Recession and 2020 Pandemic 4% vs -13% S&P 500

The ultimate baptism by fire vindicating our safety and quality model, which is why I'm entrusting 100% of my life savings to our proven safety and quality models

Bristol-Myers Long-Term Dependability: 78% = 3/4 Very Dependable

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 56% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 32% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 33% to 71% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 72% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 BMY 78% Very Dependable 3

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Our four-point long-term dependability rating takes into account:

Dividend/balance sheet safety

Management quality (capital allocation over time)

Business model (moat and stability)

Dividend track record (for dividend-paying companies)

Long-term analyst consensus growth forecasts (from FAST Graphs, Ycharts, Reuters', and FactSet)

ESG scores and trends from MSCI & Morningstar/Sustainalytics when available

Whether or not a company is speculative for either short-term or permanent reasons

Whether or not a company's 10 and 15-year rolling returns over the past 34 years have beaten the S&P 500 (a test of quality)

BMY scores 78% exceptional dependability due to

Very safe dividend

Above-average quality management team/corporate culture

Wide and stable moat

14-year dividend growth streak, 36 years of uninterrupted dividends

7.9% to 10.0% CAGR long-term growth consensus from FactSet, FAST Graphs, Ycharts, and Reuters/Refinitiv

ESG rating from MSCI: A above-average (ESG is considered a critical component of a company's overall risk profile by S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AMbest, DBRS, BlackRock, Morningstar, and MSCI)

ESG risk score from Morningstar/Sustainalytics: 22.5 (medium risk) - top 5% of pharma, top 29% of 12,803 rated companies

Non-speculative company (no increased cash flow disruption risk beyond normal industry cyclicality)

Average 10-year rolling return since 1986: 9.64% CAGR vs 9.58% CAGR S&P 500

Average 15-year rolling return since 1986: 7.4% CAGR vs 8.4% CAGR S&P 500 (BMY's growth is expected to be much stronger now that its 100% pure high margin specialty drugs)

A quick note on ESG, which in today's hyperpolarized political climate may be taken the wrong way by some people.

Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI

ESG is NOT simply the concern of "woke" and "on-trend" hippy millennials trying to virtue signal to impress Silicon Valley venture capitalists or social media followers.

According to the world's best risk-assessors, ESG metrics are a critical component of a company's overall risk profile. Here's who considers ESG important and builds it into their safety models.

BlackRock

MSCI

Morningstar

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS (Canadian credit rating agency)

AMbest (insurance industry rating agency)

The reason some investors consider ESG to be political is that some investors consider some industries to be inherently "evil" such as tobacco, energy, big tech, pharma, health insurers, fast-food, snack foods, and defense contractors.

Such opinions are personal and based on individual ethics

ESG scores as calculated by institutions are quantitatively based and focused on only fundamental risks to the underlying business

They are compared against industry peers and as objective as can be realistically expected

Personal ethical or political opinions are not something rating agencies or asset managers care about.

MSCI rates more than 2,800 global companies on 37 ESG metrics, using a quantitative and qualitative approach, just as all the rating agencies do, and Ben Graham recommended.

Our global team of 185 experienced research analysts assesses thousands of data points across 37 ESG Key Issues, focusing on the intersection between a company’s core business and the industry issues that can create significant risks and opportunities for the company. Companies are rated on an AAA-CCC scale relative to the standards and performance of their industry peers...

The MSCI ESG rating model seeks to answer four key questions about companies: • What are the most significant ESG risks and opportunities facing a company and its industry? • How exposed is the company to those key risks and/or opportunities? • How well is the company managing key risks and opportunities? • What's the overall picture for the company and how does it compare to its global industry peers?" - MSCI

The ESG scores you find from the best risk-assessors in the world are not opinions based on political correctness. They use a quantitative approach to fundamental company risk analysis. One based on decades of historical data pertaining to minimizing the risk of fundamental deterioration, bankruptcy, and stock/bond investors getting wiped out.

ESG risk ratings + trends make up about 13% of the overall DK quality score for most companies that have an ESG rating from MSCI & Morningstar/ Sustainalytics.

Based on the six material sustainability factors MSCI's 185 industry experts believe is important to financial risk for pharma companies, BMY is in the top 30% of its peers (above-average).

That score is stable over the last four years.

Morningstar/Sustainalytics cares about material ESG variables that are historically correlated to a company's enterprise value (market cap + net debt).

Financial risk NOT political/personal ethical opinions are what Morningstar assesses.

How The Professionals Assess ESG Risks

Morningstar considers BMY's ESG risk management to be in the top 5% of pharma companies

In the top 29% of all companies

When no less than eight of the world's most reputable risk assessors say something is important to long-term financial risk for a company you can be sure that Dividend Kings will include it in our 58 metric safety model and 116 point quality score (converted to a 100% scale).

Bristol-Myers Overall Quality: 81% = 11/12 Super SWAN

BMY Final Score Rating Safety 82% 5 Business Model 80% 3 Dependability 78% 3 Total 81% 11 (Super SWAN)

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

After considering dividend safety, and long-term dependability there's one final piece of the quality puzzle, the business model itself.

Three-point business model score based on the stability of profitability vs peers over time (moatiness).

Profitability is based on net margin, operating margin returns on assets, equity, and capital.

Average profitability in the top 25% of peers = wide moat.

Adjusting for M&A and patent cliffs, BMY's profitability is relatively stable over time, especially in the last decade when it pivoted almost exclusively to high-margin specialty drugs. (Source: Gurufocus)

BMY Is Temporarily In The Top 43% of Its Industry In Average Profitability But In The To 5% In Terms Of Return On Capital

Metric Industry Percentile Major Pharma Companies More Profitable Than BMY (out of 1,057) Operating Margin 58.67 437 Net Margin 42.26 610 Return On Equity 42.48 608 Return On Assets 46.47 566 Return On Capital 95.27 50 Average 57.03 454

(Source: Gurufocus)

BMY's profitability is expected to soar once the integration costs of the Celgene and MyoKardia acquisition roll-off.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Returns on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

ROC = annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (all the money it takes to run the business)

8% ROC is considered the rule of thumb for average quality companies (because the weighted cost of capital for the S&P 500 is about 8% over time)

85% ROC is the average for Super SWANs and Ultra SWANs

113% is the average of the Phoenix watchlist

BMY's TTM ROC is 82% in the top 5% of its industry (just 50 pharma companies have better ROC out of 1,057)

Q3 ROC 170%

BMY's 13-year median ROC is 103% = about 15X that of its peers adjusted for industry downturns

ROC growing 17% CAGR over the last five years (cost-cutting and pivot to more lucrative specialty drugs)

BMY earns a 3/3 wide stable moat rating

I agree with Morningstar's "wide moat, stable trend" rating because its confirmed by objective financial historical data

All told, our quality score includes nearly 100 fundamental metrics pertaining to dividend safety, long-term dependability, and total returns.

Every metric was selected based on decades of empirical data, the greatest investors in history, six rating agencies, and what blue-chip economists and analyst firms consider most closely correlated to a company's long-term success.

Our goal is to ensure we see fundamental deterioration coming before dividends get cut and a company, in a worst-case scenario, goes bankrupt.

Even dividend aristocrats can fail (just ask GE or CTL investors)

Even dividend aristocrats can go bankrupt (just ask Kmart or Winn-Dixie investors)

There are no sacred cows in the Dividend Kings universe. Where the fundamentals lead we always follow.

The essence of financial science

BMY Is the 69th Highest Quality Company On The 478 Company Master List

BMY's 81% quality score means its similar in quality to such 11/12 Super SWANs as

Merck (MRK)

Philip Morris International (PM)

Saleforce.com (CRM)

Dividend King Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Intel (INTC)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Bristol-Myers Consensus Growth Estimates

Metric 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth 2022 Consensus Growth 2023 Consensus Growth (Patent Cliff Begins) Dividend 10% (official) 9% (Official) 5% 22% EPS 36% 17% 8% 5% Operating cash flow/share 26% 28% 12% 0% Free Cash Flow/share 32% 26% 12% NA EBITDA/share 121% -9% 3% 22% EBIT (operating profits)/share 104% 15% 5% 2%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even factoring in its patent cliffs in 2023, analysts expect BMY to be one of the fastest-growing pharma companies in the next few years.

Does this seem like a company that should be trading at 8.2X forward earnings?

Priced for -0.4% CAGR growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula?

According to the experts who know this business best, the stock market is dead wrong about Bristol

Bristol-Myers Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Year time frame) 2020 2021 2022 2023 5-Year Average Yield 2.83% $64 $69 $73 $89 13-Year Median Yield 2.96% $61 $66 $70 $85 25-Year Average Yield 3.42% $53 $57 $60 $73 Earnings 19.4 $123 $144 $155 $163 Operating Cash Flow 19.2 $114 $146 $163 $164 Free Cash Flow 24.8 $138 $174 $195 NA EBITDA 14.5 $154 $141 $145 $178 EBIT 17.6 $135 $155 $163 $167 Average $90 $100 $106 $116 Current Price $60.72 Discount To Fair Value 32% 39% 43% 47% Upside To Fair Value 48% 65% 75% 90% Annualized Return Potential (NOT Including Dividends) 2,671,800% 62% 31% 24%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

BMY is so undervalued that if it grows as expected and returns to average historical fair value by the end of 2023 investors would enjoy 27% CAGR total returns (including dividends).

Literally, we're talking about the potential for Buffett-like returns from one of the highest quality and safest blue chips on earth.

How accurate are analysts at forecasting BMY's growth over time? Very accurate.

Bristol-Myers Analyst Scorecard

Thanks to very good management guidance, analysts are very accurate at forecasting BMY's growth rates over time.

Margins of error over the last decade are 15% to the downside, 20% to the upside

The long-term growth consensus range (factoring in patent cliffs): 7.9% to 10.0% CAGR

The margin of error adjusted long-term analyst growth consensus range: 6% to 12% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The 20 analyst consensus from FactSet is that BMY will grow at 8.8% CAGR over time, the same rate as the last 14 years, which includes the most dramatic healthcare reform since the mid-1960s.

Bristol-Myers Investment Decision Score

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk, without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it's relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER BMY 11 (Super SWAN) 5 (Very Safe) A+ 19.9% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy bmy's 39.2% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent bmy's credit rating of A+ implies a 0.60% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional bmy's 20.2% vs. the S&P's 9.71% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional bmy's 20.1% vs. the S&P's 2.62% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 31 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

BMY is one of the most reasonable and prudent defensive blue chips you can buy in this overvalued market. It's as close to a perfect dividend growth stock as you can find today offering

Double the S&P 500's yield

With a much safer dividend

2.5% CAGR faster long-term growth

A valuation that's literally the mirror image of the S&P 500

2.1X higher five-year dividend return potential

7.6X higher five-year risk-adjusted expected returns

That's assuming you're

Comfortable with the risk profile

Own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

Bristol-Myers Risk Profile Summary

Bristol is increasing its focus on branded drugs by selling off unrelated business lines, which elevates its exposure to patent losses. Further, the increased branded drug focus raises the company's dependence on its pipeline. This will result in higher sales volatility than observed at its more diversified peers. Additionally, the company is exposed to risks facing the entire pharmaceutical group, including generic threats, decreasing pricing power owing to managed-care constraints, and product liability cases. From a product-specific standpoint, we believe the company's largest pipeline risk surrounds its immunotherapy drugs, which could develop into major blockbusters or fail in the market, depending on clinical data. Further, the risk of competitors such as Merck and Roche taking more market share in immunotherapy is rising as other companies are catching up, particularly in combination therapy. Lastly, the recent move to acquire Celgene adds financial risk due to the large amount of debt needed to finance the deal. Overall, we view the firm's uncertainty as medium." - Morningstar

These are the risk-management guidelines that

I've been perfecting over seven years

With input from colleagues with nearly 100 years of asset management experience

That have been stress-tested about 300 times

Using historical market data

And JPMorgan's future risk assessment scenarios

And 30 and 75 year Monte Carlo simulations

All Dividend Kings portfolios use these risk-management guidelines

100% of my life savings is entrusted to these guidelines

Whatever risk-management rules are best for your specific needs stick with them

Bottom Line: Bristol-Myers Is Trading At The Best Valuations In Over 20 Years And Is An Anti-Bubble Super SWAN Set To Soar

I can't tell you what any stock will do in the short-term, since almost all short-term returns are a function of luck.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.04% 1 Month 0.7% 3 Months 2% 6 Months 4% 1 8% 2 18% 3 26% 4 35% 5 44% 6 53% 7 62% 8 70% 9 79% 10+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

What I can tell you is that over the long-term, defined as 10+ years, stocks return to intrinsic value 90% to 91% of the time.

Intrinsic value = 100% a function of fundamentals

Bristol-Myers has very strong fundamentals right now, and those are getting steadily better over time.

A skilled and experienced management team that's highly adaptable at overcoming short-term challenges and managing long-term risk continues to execute very well on its growth plans

This 11/12 anti-bubble Super SWAN is 39% undervalued right now, priced for slightly negative growth.

20 analyst FactSet consensus is for 8.8% CAGR long-term growth (including factoring in patent cliffs)

6% to 12% historical analyst margin of error adjusted growth consensus range

Which means the potential for 230% total returns over the next five years

26.7% CAGR = 19.9% CAGR risk-adjusted expected returns

Vs. 2.6% CAGR for the S&P 500

More than double the market's dividends and 7.1X the expected returns

Or to put it another way, Bristol-Myers is the quintessential "not stupid" decision that Charlie Munger, Buffett's right hand at Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) for decades, has used to become one of the greatest investors in history.

While we wait for management to deliver on its plans, and potentially 230% total returns by 2025, we are getting paid double the market's yield, and with far safer dividends.

With potential investments like Bristol-Myers, we don't have to pray for luck in the market, we can make our own. By focusing on quality first and prudent valuation and sound risk-management always, long-term income investors can earn the dividend rich retirement they deserve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BMY in our portfolios.