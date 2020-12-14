EV Charging Investors Need To Pay Attention To ABB Formula E

Many charging companies will thrive from the increasing EV demand but it is ABB and ChargePoint for now.

There are currently no EV charging companies with a moat of any kind. Charging at the moment is not difficult.

Just in case anyone out there has been asleep over the last 20 years, I'd like to iterate that there's a disruption to the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the legacy automobile maker's livelihood supporting its ecosystem. If you are in fact just waking up from a two decade's long slumber or you are electing to simply bury your head under the hood of your vintage 1967 Chevy Impala modeled after 'Metallicar' to ignore the inevitable, snap to and look around. Even the most ICE reliant among us are paying attention to the EV movement.

ABB Formula E

The International automobile Federation (FIA), the governing body that is most notable for Formula racing. In fact, the FIA has been committed to the Formula E racing series since its first concept was discussed at a Paris restaurant between FIA President Jean Todt and Formula E founder, Alejandro Agag, on May 3, 2011 according to the Formula E web site.

It is no secret that auto racing has pushed the limits for over a century offering much more than the adrenaline seeking fan a way to enjoy the thrills of cheering on a favorite vehicle's pursuit to the winning circle. There have been many advancements in performance and technology as well. Race organizers, teams and fans are now seeing a new milestone that is being introduced to the Formula E scene by title sponsor ABB (NYSE:ABB), the ultra-fast 600kW charging system. Times are a chargin.

Courtesy of ABB

Rapid progress for speed and distance

Formula E racing is taking EV racing to new heights through a transformation of enhancements and technological breakthroughs. The inaugural racing season took place in 2014 with the racecars touting 150kW of power. Due to unsustainable battery life, each team required two cars to get through the race. At the halfway point in the race, drivers would enter the pit, unstrap and get into another fully charged race car to complete the race.

Finally in 2017, the cars were able to retain enough battery power to complete the race with no car swap. The cars were also boasting 180kW of power in 2017. The very next year, 2018, showed a major breakthrough, as the Formula E racing technology is experiencing its own version of Moore's law. 2018 improvements are described in the history section of the Formula E web site,

The first significant change was the introduction of the new Gen2 car. With dramatic Batmobile-esque styling, it had more power with a new lightweight battery now pumping out 250kW (225bhp) for a top speed of 280km/h (174mph). An increase in battery capacity also put an end to pitstops, with technological advancements now meaning one car could fulfil the new format of 45 minutes plus one lap at racing speeds.

An incredible achievement in such short order. Now we are going into 2021 and the new season testing has just begun. The EV excitement grows each year as this transformational phenomenon is most likely just getting started. There is certainly enough debate whether or not the high cost associated with the engineering, research and development and testing required to produce a winning racing team actually translates to a return on investment in the production vehicle market. However, what isn't debatable is the fact that EV racing is achieving considerable gains.

ABB 600kW of electrifying power

ABB share price is currently near the five year high and is looks to be bouncing off the support trendline. If so, a breakout should ensue. SA contributors as well as Wall Street analysts have a buy rating and ABB pays a reliable 3% dividend.

Source: Finviz ABB share price with trend lines

Source: SA dividend scorecard

Getting back to the ABB Formula E charging feat. This will be one of the many EV development areas that will be closely monitored by everyone in the commercial EV market whether they are involved with Formula E or not. It's no secret that recharging rates are a major obstacle the EV industry must conquer to achieve mass market acceptance. Being able to fill an ICE vehicle with enough fuel to achieve a range of 500 miles or more within a few minutes is a tough bar for EV to meet.

The elusive quick charging capabilities have been plaguing Formula E just as it has the general vehicle purchasing consumer. Formula E would like to introduce recharging to the pit stop in lieu of any battery swap. ABB's press release on July 16, 2020, ABB to supply charging technology to Gen 3 cars racing in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship stated the importance of these efforts with,

ABB's partnership with Formula E and involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is helping to drive progress in e-mobility and lead the way to a better, more sustainable future.

These efforts to deliver an ultra-fast 600kW charging system to the Gen 3 cars for next year's 2022 season Formula E must be put into perspective. Power Electronic Tips article on September 4, 2020 mentions what the charging gains from the current Formula E 350kW system to the future ABB 600kW system will achieve,

The cars will be charged for 30 seconds during the pit stop and will absorb 4kWh of energy, a rate of 600kW. The 4kWh will make up for the smaller capacity of Gen3 batteries (51kWh for Gen3, down from 54kWh for Gen2).

Formula E verses your EV

All this power info may not mean much to most readers so here's some relative comparisons to help with clarity. On the consumer EV front, there are cars that have a claimed range of 100kWh or about 300 miles. Keep in mind this is based on normal driving conditions so it doesn't translate to the Formula E car as power consumption in the race car is vastly greater than normal driving conditions. So, the 100kWh range of your EV requires 20kW to drive at a sustained 60mph over an hour. Adding opposing forces to your EV such as uphill driving or towing a trailer would increase the power draw over the same hour to maintain the same velocity.

Currently, Formula E cars race at a max power consumption rate of 200kW during each race and have a battery with 54kWh capacity. It must be noted, fan voting for an additional boost of 50kW will bring lucky race cars a brief max rate of 250kW.

So managing the power draw during the 45 minute race becomes extremely critical as utilizing a power consumption rate of 200kW would clearly deplete the power available well before the 45 minutes. The formula E cars do utilize a dedicated motor for power regeneration during braking which extends the life. Even with the regeneration, the formula E teams must utilize power management tactics throughout the race.

12kW is all your home can handle

Now that you have a general sense of the power consumption for both the common street legal EV and the Formula E speedster, let's take a look at the charging process. As mentioned above, the ABB ultra-fast 600kW charging system will deliver 4kWh of capacity in a 30 second pit stop charge for the 2022 Gen 3 300kW Formula E car. Clearly the 600kW systems will not be available for home use anytime soon. Home charging units come in two common options. Level 1 charging uses your home's standard 120V 15A to achieve a roughly 2kW charging rate. The upgraded home level 2 charging system utilizes 240V 40A to achieve a 10kW charging rate. Both of which are severely underpowered compared to the ABB 600kW system. Obviously most home EV overnight charging applications using the level 2 system will be adequate for fully charging.

Some of the other charging players

Let's take a look at a few other publicly traded EV charging companies that are offering commercially available charging systems. Now there's no extreme difficulty with creating a 220V charging hub so there won't be much of a moat to prevent competition from coming out of nowhere at any time. Currently the differentiators are based on marketing, public perception and the management software associated with the systems. It must be noted that ohm's law and the basic power configuration of all of our homes in the US are more of the determining and limiting factor for charging rates than anything else.

Blink (BLNK) offers commercial chargers that achieve a rate of 19.2kWh and home units that can achieve 7.2kWh with a 240V 30A system. In a move to attempt a first to market product for differentiation in the moat free industry, Blink announced the utility pole mount system with their December 10, 2020 press release, Blink Charging Introduces New Product Allowing Street Light or Utility Pole to Become a Charging Destination,

We are extremely excited about this pole mounting kit as it substantially increases the number of locations that can deploy EV chargers. Imagine utilizing existing streetside and parking lot lighting infrastructure to bring EV charging to drivers. We are already working on opportunities to utilize this charger design to bring on-street parking to urban areas where EV drivers do not have access to residential chargers, commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. We believe this will be a game-changer to realize significant growth in 2021.

(OTCPK:ENGIY) & (TPGY) will be joining forces through a merger to form (EVB) EVBox. EVBox will also utilize a 240V / 30A system to achieve a 7.2kWh charging rate. The article, SPAC TPG Pace's Shares Surge 119% On Merger Deal With EV Charging Company EVBox published on December 11, 2020 states,

The Amsterdam-based EV Charging technology company, EVBox Group, is spread across 70 countries and operates around 190,000 charging ports. The funds raised from the acquisition will be used to enhance its technology and expand operations globally, with a focus on North America and Europe, according to the company.

Another soon to be publicly traded ChargePoint does offer a 240V / 50A system that achieves 12kWh charging rate. Switchback (SBE) and ChargePoint merger will go public via SPAC offering sometime between mid December and early 2021. According to the December 8, 2020 InvestorPlace article, Buy Switchback Stock Before ChargePoint's SPAC Deal Closes, is expanding its brand through some significant partnerships as stated,

In addition to benefiting from burgeoning demand in the electric-vehicle market, ChargePoint is also forming smart partnerships with leading companies and brands. These include lining up reseller agreements in neighboring Canada and beyond, striking a deal with Swedish automotive giant Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) to provide customers of Volvo with ChargePoint's home-electric vehicle charging system, and partnering with Apple (NASDAQ:OTC:APPL) on an innovative way for electric-vehicle owners to recharge their car, truck or SUV from ChargePoint stations using the Apple CarPlay app.

Just like every aspect of the EV revolution, there are large legacy companies that also provide charging solutions. In addition to ABB, General Electric (GE), Siemens, BP (BP), Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF), Daimler AG (OTCPK:DMLRY) and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) offer EV charging solutions.

It's about the growth of the EV market not the difficulty

It must be reiterated that creating a charging station is not an overly complicated feat. However, the EV market is growing at such a rate that allows for many companies and start-ups to participate in the buildout phase. With the limitations in charging rates, there will need to be charging stations everywhere when the EV finally replaces ICE. Obvious challenges include populated urban areas where indoor parking garages and on-street parking are common. Also, large expansive parking where snow plowing is prevalent would pose logistic issues for the free standing charging stations.

Source: Swithback investor presentation

Conclusion: ABB for commercial, ChargePoint for home, for now...

There will be massive overall growth with the installation of EV chargers worldwide over the next decade. Home installations will remain in the 240V AC input levels, as anything more would require a near impossible and massive infrastructure change. The 240V / 50A system offered by ChargePoint will pretty much max out home electricity capabilities. Although all available 240V home charging units will suffice, I will keeping an eye on ChargePoint over the next few months.

Rapid charging stations located in the public will see more improvements and enhancements over time. Most drivers will not want to be charging their EV for an hour or more when the away from home charge is needed. The EV market needs to see major improvements on this front and ABB will deliver. ABB already produces electric bus chargers that achieve the 600kW level.

The overall EV market is changing rapidly. I will be looking at the Formula E car manufactures in a future evaluation as I wonder if they are benefitting from the race format. Preview info to think about is the fact that BMW will be exiting Formula E racing. BMW is currently the car of Andretti Autosports racing team.

Please hit the orange "Follow" button and check out my profile page if you would like to read some of my other articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.