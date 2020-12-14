While the two companies compete, there are still significant opportunities for enterprise growth in HDDs by Seagate.

NAND

In a Nov. 01, 2020, Deep Dive Semiconductor article, entitled "Micron Technology: Competitive DRAM But Underperforming NAND," through a series of comparative charts, I noted that Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) DRAM financials were competitive with Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF), but its NAND financials underperformed.

By moving up its technology cycle from 1.5 years to 1 year, MU has been able to leapfrog Samsung by introducing a 176-layer NAND and has started volume shipments of devices to its customers. Not only is it the first into production, but Micron is also claiming a number of firsts with this 5th Generation 3D NAND, including a 40% improvement in layer count, a 30% reduction in die size, a 35% reduction in write and read latency compared with Micron’s 96-layer NAND, and a 33% increase in raw data transfer rates.

Table 1 compares 3D NAND roadmaps for the six 3D NAND suppliers.

HDDs

It’s common knowledge that HDDs are being replaced by NAND SSDs (solid state drives). SSDs offer significant performance and durability advantages over standard hard drives. SSDs have no moving parts; they are all semiconductor devices. As a result, SSDs do not suffer from mechanical latencies like hard drives do, and without moving parts, SSDs can be subjected to much more shock and vibration than a hard drive which makes them ideal for a broad range of portable and mobile applications.

HDD is not standing still, and in addition to lower cost than SSDs, new technology, specific heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) from Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) extends disk drive areal density beyond the limits of current PMR (perpendicular magnetic recording) technology. Seagate has been able to increase the storage density of its hard disks to more than 2 TB per square inch, with the bits written via a laser and plasmonic near-field transducer integrated into the read/write head. STX shipped its first 20TB HAMR-based drives and is targeting 50 TB drives by 2026.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Seagate’s biggest competitor, is working on an alternative technology called microwave-assisted magnetic recording (MAMR), which relies on microwave fields rather than lasers to enable finer writing. Western Digital originally intended to use MAMR starting from 2020, but then decided to go with an intermediate step called energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording (ePMR) before going MAMR. Western Digital announced its ePMR 18TB HDDs back in late 2019 and started shipments in July 2020. Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) has chosen to use MAMR and will ship its 18TB HDD in late March 2021.

As the cost of SSDs has dropped, much to the chagrin of MU longs, it has overtaken HDDs in client devices such as PCs and games. But when massive amounts of storage at the enterprise are needed, HDDs maintain their edge.

Chart 1 shows HDD and SSD ASPs, which I forecast to 2025, according to The Information Network’s report, entitled “The Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Industries: Market Analysis And Processing Trends.” Revenues for 2.5 and 3.5-inch HDDs are dropping significantly, while enterprise HDDs continue to grow.

The real key is the growth of storage utilized by SSDs and HDDs. Chart 2 shows that although there is cannibalism by SSDs, this is primarily being done on client devices, which are low capacity HDDs. At the nearline enterprise level, which utilizes significant amounts of storage pace, HDDs will continue to dominate the storage.

Investor Takeaway

Micron has moved to the top of the 3D NAND sector with its 172-layer device. Although the company is underperforming NAND market leader Samsung in terms of revenues and OPM, MU has a 3Q lead over Samsung in NAND technology.

NAND SSDs have been overtaking HDDs, and as NAND ASPs continue to drop, the replacement rate has increased. However, in nearline or business critical enterprise applications where huge amounts of storage are demanded, HDDs continue to thrive.

Seagate has the most progressive next-generation HDD technology than Western Digital or Toshiba, and should gain share in the nearline HDD segment in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.