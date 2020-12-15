PagerDuty's results weren't all that surprising, but steady-eddy is a good thing in this case. Are they next to draw a suitor's attention?

Slack goes off the market as Salesforce.com makes its move - does the fit make sense, and what impact on Salesforce.com and the broader sector?

Third time appears to be the charm for us. After seeing the football get pulled away from investors after Q1 and Q2 earnings, Slack (WORK) and PagerDuty (PD) brought much cheer to shareholders, in the spirit of the holiday season. Slack has agreed to a deal with Salesforce.com (CRM) and PagerDuty reported another solid quarter that finally woke the market up to its consistent growth opportunity.

Given we've covered both stocks closely on The Razor's Edge, we couldn't let all that news go without commentary. To do it, we convened our biggest podcast yet. Atlassian (TEAM) Mafia members Jens Schumacher, CPO of Sajari, and Justen Stepka came on again to add their perspective, as well as Rich, a cloud CRM CEO.

While there's a note of celebration on this podcast, we spend more time drilling into whether the CRM purchase of WORK makes sense, how that might look going forward, whether other companies could have stepped in, and then why PagerDuty's mostly in-line quarter sent shares rocketing higher and what its outlook is. It's a mix of first-hand experience in the SaaS sector with investing insight that we hope is unique to the Razor's Edge, and I think you'll get a kick out of it. At least until the next big SaaS play comes into the picture.

Topics Covered

3:00 minute mark - Initial reactions to the deal

16:00 - How does this fit into Salesforce?

21:00 - Slack's future development as part of a bigger company

29:30 - Was this a defensive move for CRM, especially for pricing?

43:30 - Who loses in this deal? Zendesk (ZEN), e.g. and Microsoft (MSFT)

49:00 - How big a deal was (and how hard was it to make) Slack Connect?

54:00 - Who else should have bought Slack? Google (GOOG) and Zoom (ZM) discussion

1:05:00 - PagerDuty Earnings recap

1:15:00 - When does ServiceNow (NOW) make their play? And breaking down the integration issues and what that means for a moat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX, PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DBX and PD.

Akram's Razor is long PD, WORK, TWTR, NFLX, and WDAY calls.

Justen Stepka is long TEAM, AMZN, WORK, PD, NOW, TSLA, TWLO, AAPL, CRM, and NFLX.

Jens Schumacher is long TEAM, PD, and DOCU.

Rich is long TWTR.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.