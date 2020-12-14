The Return Of Value: 14 High Quality Stocks Which Will Outperform In 2021.

I own and am very bullish on these 14 stocks.

Some stocks have already started the recovery, while others are still in the starting blocks.

The large injection of cash this year, and likely large upcoming injection of cash in upcoming months, can only drive stocks higher.

Value has returned. It will lead the market in upcoming years.

Introduction

At the beginning of “The return of the Jedi”, the third episode of the original Star Wars trilogy, the odds were against the Jedi. In fact, the dark side didn’t really believe there was much of a threat, as highlighted by Emperor Palpatine’s words.

Emperor Palpatine: It is of no concern. Soon the rebellion will be crushed and young Skywalker will be one of us.

They even believed that they could convert the Jedi to the dark side.

Darth Vader: Give yourself to the Dark Side. It is the only way you can save your friends. Yes, your thoughts betray you.

Only in the end, they realize they had underestimated Luke.

Darth Vader: Indeed you are powerful as the emperor has foreseen.

We all know how this story ended. Luke wins, the good guys prevail, and all is well that ends well.

It is kind of the same with Value stocks.

Source: Open Domain

Just a month ago, the Economist ran a piece saying that value investing no longer worked.

They suggested to embrace change to save yourself. You should consider “deeper changes to the economy that the value framework is struggling to grapple with”.

It asked you to turn to the Dark Side.

But like the Emperor, like Darth Vader, they didn’t quite know what was coming for them.

The following day, fantastic data came back from Pfizer’s (PFE) vaccine. Within 3 days, the Financial Times (a superior publication to the Economist if you ask me), was announcing the “most violent shift on record” from momentum to value.

In this article I will highlight why I believe that the shift has only just started, and why I believe that value will truly shine in 2021.

Ongoing money printing will boost all stocks.

If we look at the M2 supply of money, there are 24% more dollars in circulation today than there was a year ago.

After multiple rounds of quantitative easing following the great financial crisis over a decade ago, no inflation followed.

Proponents of modern monetary theory said that as long as the economy is not at full employment, government can print money, and inject it into the economy without causing any inflation. And if they push the button once too many and inflation turns up, then you just increase taxes, and take cash out of the economy.

It sounds good in theory, and provides the theoretical grounding for the massive cash printing which occurred this year.

Pundits say that no inflation happened a decade ago, neither is it happening this year.

A decade ago, the cash printing didn’t make its way into the economy. The banks were undercapitalized. That proved to be a problem, when the economy realized it wasn’t willing to operate at that level of risk taking.

Cash was printed and put into bank reserves. Fantastic! Banks are well capitalized.

Some of this cash made its way into the economy, as you can see looking at the table below of M2 money supply.

DATE M2 YoY% 2000-12-25 4923.6 2001-12-31 5438.1 10.4% 2002-12-02 5756.9 5.9% 2002-12-30 5762.3 0.1% 2003-12-29 6053.1 5.0% 2004-12-27 6419.3 6.0% 2006-12-18 7049.4 9.8% 2007-12-31 7468.2 5.9% 2008-12-29 8216.5 10.0% After QE1 2009-12-28 8469.3 3.1% 2010-12-27 8810.7 4.0% 2011-12-26 9639.4 9.4% After QE2 2012-12-31 10514.4 9.1% After QE3 2013-12-30 11026.7 4.9% 2014-12-29 11692.7 6.0% 2015-12-28 12356.1 5.7% 2016-12-26 13203.3 6.9% 2017-12-25 13830.2 4.7% 2018-12-31 14412.9 4.2% 2019-12-30 15333.6 6.4% 2020-11-30 18997.5 23.9%

Source: FRED

However, the impact was nowhere near that of the Coronavirus relief package, which got cash straight into the economy.

Pundits are now pointing out that there has been very little inflation. That might be true overall, but when you look at things that consumers have actually been buying, notably food, there has been inflation.

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2011 1.84% 2.30% 2.88% 3.16% 3.47% 3.71% 4.20% 4.58% 4.70% 4.71% 4.61% 4.69% 2012 4.38% 3.88% 3.30% 3.13% 2.80% 2.73% 2.33% 2.00% 1.62% 1.67% 1.78% 1.77% 2013 1.58% 1.64% 1.52% 1.55% 1.37% 1.38% 1.44% 1.39% 1.38% 1.27% 1.17% 1.05% 2014 1.07% 1.40% 1.72% 1.90% 2.46% 2.34% 2.55% 2.70% 2.99% 3.07% 3.18% 3.41% 2015 3.21% 2.95% 2.35% 1.98% 1.59% 1.80% 1.63% 1.58% 1.64% 1.59% 1.27% 0.78% 2016 0.85% 0.86% 0.79% 0.93% 0.68% 0.33% 0.22% 0.02% -0.29% -0.39% -0.35% -0.24% 2017 -0.16% 0.00% 0.48% 0.53% 0.87% 0.88% 1.07% 1.12% 1.24% 1.33% 1.39% 1.59% 2018 1.66% 1.40% 1.29% 1.39% 1.23% 1.43% 1.41% 1.43% 1.35% 1.19% 1.40% 1.58% 2019 1.61% 1.96% 2.12% 1.78% 1.98% 1.91% 1.78% 1.71% 1.79% 2.07% 2.00% 1.81% 2020 1.81% 1.81% 1.93% 3.51% 4.00% 4.54% 4.10% 4.13% 3.95% 3.93% 3.70%

Source: BLS YoY inflation Food

As you can see, the rate of inflation in Food has doubled since the onset of the pandemic.

As was suggested in a Marketwatch article titled “The government says there is no inflation – except for the things people are actually buying”, the author states:

The things that we are still spending money on — food, rent, booze and video streaming — are going up in price as the coronavirus pandemic wears on. The things that we aren’t buying as much of — gasoline, clothing, transportation and hotel rooms — are going down in price.

This has happened, all while saving rates went through the roof. In April personal savings rates shot up to 33%. They are now still at 13%, about double pre pandemic rates.

Source: Fred

The government continues to claim there is no inflation because some categories offset others. This gives the theoretical grounding for a second round of stimulus, which is still in the works.

Inflation has happened in certain categories. As the wide spread vaccination campaign unravels in 2020, savings rates will likely go down, and the pent up demand will likely increase the prices of categories which have been depressed. Declines in recently inflated categories like food will likely not offset these increases. Especially not with extra government stimulus.

But that is besides the point I want to make. There is strong political inclination to further increase the amount of dollars in circulation.

It only follows that if there are more dollars, everything that is priced in dollars, not just food, but stocks, commodities, gold, cryptocurrencies, oil, and anything in between, should be worth more dollars.

Of course that is a typical “all else held equal” scenario. Oil prices will be more influenced by supply and demand. Gold might have to deal with Bitcoin biting a piece out of its shares.

But the cash which is in stocks… well it has nowhere to go. After all, who wants treasuries at these yields?

It follows that the likely option is that more money will go into stocks than will go out, driving up stocks in 2021.

But at the same time, the market faces a “wall of doubt”, with the economy still in limbo, unemployment claims still sky high.

Which stocks will cash go to?

Most likely those that have remained depressed during the pandemic. Fear of the lofty prices in tech, and that they will loose their luster as the economy gets back into gear after vaccines get deployed at a large scale.

If they provide yield, all the better, as investors seek “trustworthy” income.

What we are seeing among depressed value stocks, is that there are two categories. Those for whom the recovery has started, and those which remain laggards.

Both these categories have names which offer a lot of upside.

Now I’m not a genius, but I can do basic algebra:

After all, given the massive increase in dollars in circulation, a flat price is similar to a 20% decline, and a 20% increase is similar to being flat.

2021 will likely surprise many investors who think that markets are “disconnected from reality”.

The reality as I see it, makes a lot of sense in the current market.

Divergent stocks: it’s only just starting.

The first category of stocks includes those which are now better than the US median in the past 3 months, yet continue to lag the median US stock during the past twelve months. In fact these stocks are still down, sometimes significantly during the past 12 months.

Stock Dividend Yield MAD Fair Range Price appreciation 3 months - {percentile} Price appreciation 12 months - {percentile} Federal Realty (FRT) 4.7% 2.65%-3.19% 16.85% {51st} -30.5% {15th} Unum (UNM) 4.9% 1.82%-2.68% 26% {64th} -22% {21st} Oneok (OKE) 9% 3.09%-5.45% 57% {88th} -41% {9th} Regions Financial (RF) 3.9% 1.1%-3.02% 34.9% {74th} -7.7%% {36th} Omnicom (OMC) 4% 2.4%-3.2% 23.4% {61st} -20% {24th} JP Morgan (JPM) 3% 2.3%-2.9% 18.2% {53rd} -10%% {33rd} Huntington Ingalls (HII) 2.57% 1.1%-1.5% 20.5% {56th} -29% {15th}

Source: mad-dividends.com

The MAD Fair range is calculated by taking the historical dividend yields during the past 10 years, and looking at the 25th percentile and 75th percentile yields. The stock yielded more than this range 25% of the time, and less than this range 25% of the time.

The following MAD Chart graphs this for HII.

Source: mad-dividends.com

When the stock is in the light blue or light pink, it is in its historical “fair range”.

As you can see all the stocks mentioned above are below their fair range, and are starting to show signs of increased momentum.

For instance, HII’s price has recently crossed its 200 day SMA, and it looks like a “golden cross” when the 50 day crosses the 200 day SMA is just around the corner.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Now consider Oneok. We’ve been thumping our fist about Oneok for a while now. Despite being up over 30% since we recommended buying shares, the stock still yields 9%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

A reversal to its median yield of 4.85%, would suggest 85% upside. The stock has only just had a golden cross, a very bullish signal. I expect OKE to resume its growth and am suggesting to Robert that he write a follow up article with an in detail thesis.

Source: mad-dividends.com

All the banks which remained depressed throughout the early months of the pandemic, are now showing signs of life.

In our model All Weather Dividends portfolio, Bank of America (BAC), JP Morgan, and Regions Financial, are up 25%, 22%, and 53% respectively since their inclusion.

JPM has shown a golden cross just last month, and has been soaring higher ever since.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Ditto for Regions Financials:

Source: mad-dividends.com

For Federal Realty, this is happening as the stock’s dividend yield remains extremely depressed relative to historical ranges.

Source: mad-dividends.com (FRT MAD Chart)

Source: mad-dividends.com

You get the point. These stocks went from being the laggards and laughing stock, to becoming part of a larger recovery play.

Whether from a valuation perspective, or a momentum perspective, everything seems to point to the fact that the recovery has just started.

I own all of the stocks mentioned above.

Lagging Value: let the show begin.

But not all value stocks have had their moment yet.

Many of these stocks are high quality blue chips. Despite lagging the market in the past 12 months, they also lag it in the past 3 months.

They are undervalued on all traditional metrics, all while being of the highest quality.

The table below summarizes a few key metrics for these stocks.

Stock Dividend Yield MAD Fair range Price appreciation 3 months {percentile} Price appreciation 12 months {percentile} Altria (MO) 8% 4%-5.8% -1.4% {14th} -14.5% {29th} AT&T (T) 6.71% 5.14%-5.9% 6.9% {36th} -18.7% {25th} Prudential Financial (PRU) 5.6% 2.5%-3.78% 15.4% {48th} -15% {29th} Enbridge (ENB) 7.2% 2.8%-5.6% 9.33% {39th} -11% {32nd} Realty Income (O) 4.64% 4.22%-4.94% -4.5% {11th} -18.93% {25th} Essex Property (ESS) 3.4% 2.68%-3.08% 14.4% {47th} -19.9% {24th} Tyson Foods (TSN) 2.42% 0.82%-1.69% 8.7% {38th} -21.6% {22nd}

Source: mad-dividends.com

At different points in time since the pandemic, we’ve recommended buying each of these stocks.

Our model All Weather Dividends portfolio has unrealized gains on every one of these names. It is up 17% in PRU, up 6% in T, up 22% in OMC, up 13% in MO, up 6% in TSN, up 23% in ENB, up 22% in ESS, and up 15% in O.

Now a couple of these are just below the median 3 month performance of US stocks. PRU & ESS could have easily been in the former section, and probably would be if this article were to be written in a couple more weeks.

Prudential has been a solid buy all through the pandemic. While it is up in double digits since we started purchasing, as I’ve said before, there is still a lot more room to run.

The stock is yielding 5.6%, has proved that it can easily maintain its dividend. Momentum turned for the stock in November when it had its own golden cross.

Source: mad-dividends.com

A reversal to its median dividend yield of 2.8% would suggest 100% upside.

Source: mad-dividends.com (PRU MAD Chart)

Essex property is on the verge of its take off moment. The stock is still well undervalued, based on its historical range of yields. A reversal to the median implies another 15%-20% upside in this super high quality REIT.

Source: mad-dividends.com (ESS MAD Chart)

At the same time, given the likelihood of 6-7% dividend increases in the future, the current yield still offers an interesting entry price.

ESS’s golden cross is happening as we speak.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the valuation gap close in the next couple of months.

Then we have stocks like MO & T. These stocks have proven their resilience, yet continue to be significantly undervalued relative to any reasonable range of prices.

Same goes for TSN and ENB, which while they have had a bounce in the past 3 months, still are way below the market median.

One common trait across these 4 stocks from different industries is that they are not cool. They are the boring blue chips that don’t draw any interesting conversations at cocktail parties.

They might also be viewed as the “bad guys” stocks by “woke investors”, who view meat eaters, smokers and oil companies as the big bad wolves.

2021 might be the year where you’ll be forced to “get woke or get paid”, to quote one of Robert’s articles on Altria.

As value stocks rise across the board, these profitable and resilient companies will end up by following suit, as investors look for yield in an ever decreasing pool of stocks.

Conclusion

Markets are turning a page. More dollars than ever will return as more and more stocks recover and take part in an uprising trend as market participants inject more and more cash into equities, reducing the number of undervalued stocks as demand bids their prices up.

High quality dividend stocks can be found in good prices in all markets. When people say “the markets are expensive”, I usually answer “Don’t know, my stocks are still cheap”.

In every sector, you can find fairly priced dividend stocks. If you look hard, you even find those which are still undervalued and starting to trend upwards. Those are the ones you really want to own.

One last word…

