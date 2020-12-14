The stock recently underwent significant price correction but I guess we might have hit the bottom, and it's about time the price trend delivers a reversal.

Thesis

We are more than halfway through SilverCorp Metals' (SVM) Q3 2021 (that'll end on December 31, 2020) and the stock's fundamental strength hasn't stopped surprising us. In my last article on the company, I discussed how SVM's stance to stop chasing the Guyana Goldfields deal was a smart decision taken by management in line with SVM's liquidity profile, and that the company is capable of delivering suitable growth during FY 2021 (ending on March 31, 2021) by leveraging from rising silver prices. Sure enough, the stock rose from $5.37 (at the time of publication of that article) all the way to $8.5+, before gradually sliding back to the present range of $6.14 (the stock's still up ~15% during the past 6 months).

However, considering SVM's strong fundamental performance during H1 2021, I believe SVM becomes attractive once again after the recent drop, and especially so since silver prices appear set to reverse their recent correction. Let's get into the details right away.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

[Author's Note: Before we start our discussion, I encourage readers to refer to the following acronyms wherever used in the analysis.

Moz= a million ounces

Koz= a thousand ounces

Mlb= a million pounds

PM= precious metals (mainly gold/silver)

AISC= All-In-Sustaining-Costs

BPC= by-products credits

CFOs= operating cash flows

YMD= Ying Mining District

GC= Gaocheng mine

PB= price-to-book ratio

EV/EBITDA= Enterprise Value-to-Earnings Before Interest & Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ratio

PE= price to earnings ratio

SME= Shanghai Metal Exchange

LME= London Metal Exchange

VAT= Value-Added Tax]

Performance review: H1 2021

1. Q1 2021: For those new to the company, SVM's fiscal year ends on the 31st of March. Likewise, Q1 2021 ended on June 30, 2020. A quick look at SVM's performance during Q1 2021 reveals the following:

Ore production of 254,555 tons; declined by 1% YoY.

Unit sales saw a moderate increase YoY; with silver (1.9 Moz), gold (1.1 Koz), lead (20.9 Mlb), and zinc (7.0 Mlb) respectively recording a YoY change of +1%, +10%, +17%, and -5% in sales volume. Quick question. Do these higher production numbers have significance for SVM? Yes; especially so when SVM is a primarily PM producer, and rising silver/gold volumes of 1% and 10% respectively, have significance in a strong metal price environment (more on this later).

Revenue of $46.7 MM; increased by 2% YoY.

Bottom-line EPS of $0.09; increased from $0.07 in the prior-year quarter.

AISC/oz of silver (net of BPC) of $5.61/oz; improved marginally from $5.69/oz YoY.

CFOs of $30.1 MM, improved significantly from $19.9 MM in the prior-year quarter.

Cash assets of $178.4 MM; increased by 25% compared with Q4 2020.

Comment: Overall, a significant YoY improvement is evident during SVM's Q1 2021 performance, in terms of all key financial/operational metrics. The company posted stronger revenues together with higher sales volumes, lower costs, a strong liquidity position, and zero debt, enabling it to leverage from higher metal prices.

2. Q2 2021: SVM's Q2 2021 ended on September 30, 2020. Let's take a quick look at the quarterly numbers:

Ore production of 267,853 tons; increased by 3% YoY.

Unit sales saw a moderate increase YoY; with silver (1.7 Moz), gold (2.2 Koz), lead (18.6 Mlb), and zinc (7.4 Mlb) respectively recording a YoY change of -8%, +100%, -3%, and +11% in sales volume. In my view, Q2 2021 sales volumes lagged behind those of Q1 2021 but were largely flat with the prior-year quarter.

Revenue of $56.4 MM; increased by 13% YoY.

Bottom-line EPS of $0.09; increased from $0.07 in the prior-year quarter.

AISC/oz of silver (net of BPC) of $6.99/oz; increased significantly from $4.15/oz YoY.

CFOs of $29.6 MM, increased from $26.2 MM in the prior-year quarter.

Cash assets of $200.1 MM; increased by 12% compared with Q1 2021.

Comment: Q2 numbers clearly show that although they are not as impressive as Q1 (compared on a YoY basis), the overall performance during H1 looks good. It's worth noting that PM prices were stronger during Q2 compared with Q1 (partially offsetting the impact of increased Q2 AISC, on a QoQ basis). Moreover, the balance sheet appears robust with a stronger cash position, and nil debt. In my view, this enables SVM to effectively pursue its drilling/ exploration programs at the YMD and GC properties, that are yielding healthy results. Moreover, strong CFOs (along with nil debt) enable sustainable FCF generation, together with payment of flat semi-annual dividends of $0.0125 (Figure-2).

[Author's Note: At least we can be sure that those drilling/ exploration activities are going in the right direction since they recently led to a notable increase in SVM's underlying resource at the YMD. Higher resource simply translates to increased 'low-cost' future production.]

Figure-2 (Source: YCharts)

In my view, SVM shouldn't be considered as an income stock since it maintains a very minimal yield of 0.43% (perhaps a growth stock). Nonetheless, the business performance is sound enough to add attraction to SVM's dividend card in terms of dividend safety, and potential dividend growth. Have a look at Figure-3.

Figure-3 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

I'd also put a note here that some analysts are of the view that SVM's sole operational presence in China (for existing 'producing' assets) presents a risk on account of non-diversification of assets. However, I believe otherwise. SVM has a history of operating in China without encountering any challenges from the government. Readers would encourage that despite being the first epicenter of COVID-19, China managed to emerge unscathed from the disease fairly quickly. Its economy is back on track, and the Chinese government's policies do not tend to nationalize resources (particularly those being operated by foreign-controlled companies like SVM). That said, I don't expect SVM's sole presence in China to pose a threat to its operating environment (SVM also owns a 'future' project in Bolivia; discussed here). However, it should be noted that operations during Q4 2021 will be affected on account of Chinese New Year holidays (February 2021; check calendar here).

SVM's valuation after the recent drop

SVM's 52-week price range lies between $2.02-8.64 (what a massive trading range between the highs and lows!). At the time of writing, SVM last traded at $5.81 and that's slightly higher than the mid-point value (at $5.33) of the 52-week range. The current prices stretch beyond the 200-day SMA (read: Simple Moving Average) by 0.14%. Does that imply overvaluation? No.

The stock's technical chart (Figure-4) reveals that SVM has shred quite a bit after its rally to the level of $8.5+, and it merits to consider whether the stock's suitably valued at current prices to present an opportunity for near-to-medium term growth.

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

I decide to take a look at SVM's valuation in relation with peer (primarily) silver producers that are (1) headquartered in Canada, and (2) have a market cap within the range of $1-2 BB. Based on the above two criteria, the peer group I have shortlisted include three companies (apart from SVM) namely Fortuna Silver (FSM), Endeavour Silver (EXK), and First Majestic Silver (AG).

I have analyzed the relative valuation of the peer group based on PB (Figure-5), EV/EBITDA (Figure-6), and forward P/E (Figure-7). The charts reveal that SVM has one of the sweetest PB valuation in the group [with the exception of FSM that's embarking on a near-term growth journey with Lindero (read here)]. Likewise, SVM maintains the lowest EV/EBITDA in the peer group (note the exceptionally high multiple for more risky stocks like AG and EXK). Similarly, the company also ranks the lowest in terms of forward PE, indicating that SVM is anything but overvalued. In fact, if we factor in the element of operating in a safe mining jurisdiction (China) and the expectation that the country is likely to witness further economic growth; now that fears of a 'fiercer US-China trade war' are at bay (check author's note below), I think SVM's valuation commands a greater premium than the market's assigned to it so far. This leads me to conclude that SVM is fit to witness suitable appreciation in the near-to-medium term.

[Author's Note: The US-China trade war was initiated during the tenure of ex-president Mr. Trump. It remains to be seen if Mr. Biden will continue this war in its spirit, during his tenure. Both countries have suffered economic challenges from the war, and a tentative end to this trade war shall be good news for both countries. From SVM's perspective, this could lead to greater economic demand of silver from the Chinese smelters, and potentially higher metal prices at the SME.]

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

Outlook for metal prices

At the time of writing, silver last traded at $24.08. The grey metal's technical chart shows that it's already trading above its 6-month support levels of ~$22/oz (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

Although it's great to see a rising trend in silver prices, one should factor in the price disparity between LME and SME silver spot prices. SVM's production is produced and sold in China; and that's subject to imposition of VAT. There's roughly a $4-5/oz difference between spot silver prices on the LME, and the SME (Figure-9). Nonetheless, considering SVM's Q2 2021 AISC of $6.99/oz, the company's already generating somewhere between ~$12.5-14/oz in operating margins, with potential for margin expansion in the event of rising silver prices. Taking a long-term view, I expect silver prices to reach the levels of ~$30/oz thanks to silver's role in the technology boom that's anticipated over the next 5 years (including the role of EVs and 5G communications).

Figure-9 (Source: Presentation)

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have looked at how SVM has posted an excellent start to FY 2021, and is on track to witness suitable price appreciation in the medium-to-long term. The stock's valuation appears attractive on a couple of metrics, when compared with peer silver (and partially gold) miners headquartered in Canada. It's pertinent to note that while some of those miners are facing challenges in their operating jurisdictions (for instance; tax case filed by Mexican authorities against AG), SVM appears to have uninterrupted operations, a stable (and growing) market, and potential to expand operational performance (from both existing and future mines) that puts it in a unique place to leverage from rising silver prices.

