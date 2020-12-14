Image source

I’ve been covering hard flooring superstar Floor & Décor (FND) for some time here on Seeking Alpha. I’ve found the company’s growth prospects to be outstanding for as long as I can remember, but at times, the valuation simply hasn’t made sense to me. FND goes through some fairly wild swings in the valuation, which translates to the same sort of behavior in the stock in both directions. With the most recent up move in shares, I see FND’s valuation as moving too high once again, and I’m pulling my buy rating as such.

FND has more than tripled off of the bottom set in March, and in doing so, has managed to vastly outperform one of the best performing groups in the market since that time. As you can see in the bottom two panels, not only has FND soared on an absolute basis, but it has soared relative to its competitors as well. This is exactly the sort of behavior I want in a stock, but at this point, I think it is overdone, and I’m moving FND from buy to neutral due to valuation concerns.

Growth isn’t done…

FND continues to power higher because it is part of the highly lucrative home improvement group, which has seen a tremendous response from consumers during the pandemic. Consumer spending behaviors shifted almost immediately after the world went into lockdown to improving the space where consumers were suddenly spending essentially all of their time. That rising tide manifested in things like construction materials, furniture, appliances, and of course, flooring.

FND was well positioned to capitalize on this, and capitalize it has. Sales are soaring, profits are soaring, and investors seem not to be able to get enough of the stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There are few companies in the market with revenue growth trajectories that look like this. FND has done a tremendous job of not only growing its footprint, but in its unit productivity as well by boosting comparable sales over time. Expectations for future growth are quite high, but FND has proven it deserves the benefit of the doubt when it comes to achieving those results.

The thing is that while I take notice when any company is seeing growth like this, the revision cycle we’ve gone through with FND shows that I’m not necessarily sure FND is in a better spot now than it was when the pandemic started, but the share price says that it is.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The revision cycle shows a huge move down in the orange line, which is this year, followed by a gradually increasing slope higher as analysts came off the floor with estimates. The out years look better, but even next year, which is in blue, we can see that FND is only essentially back to where it began the year.

In other words, if FND is simply retracing lost ground, why should we pay a huge premium for that? I’m not convinced we should, which is why I have pulled my buy rating.

Of course, this growth is translating from revenue to profits as well, as we can see below with FND’s impressive trajectory there as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS should be about double what it was in 2017 this year, followed by robust growth thereafter. FND is well past the point where it is investing profits heavily back into the business, so higher revenue generally means higher profits. I don’t think this cycle is going to end anytime soon, I’m simply worried about the growth that has already been priced in. FND continues to perform admirably and let’s not forget that it is in a sector that is benefiting from shifting consumer spending patterns. In other words, nothing is wrong with FND, I just don’t like the valuation.

…but it is a bit pricey

Speaking of that, we can see below just how expensive FND is today.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares go for 61 times this year’s earnings and 49 times next year’s earnings. Keep in mind that these multiples are not on some pandemic-related beaten down estimates; FND is growing profits by 27% this year on a per-share basis, so this is a real valuation on real profits. I have a hard time paying 60+ times earnings for a retailer, but in particular, one that is leveraged to physical stores where digital sales are very difficult, and one that has to carry a lot of inventory. If we were talking about a software stock with endless growth potential, that’s one thing. A hardline retailer? I’m not so sure.

The thing is that FND has been here before, as we can see below with its trailing twelve-month PE ratio for the past few years. This is slightly different than the forward-looking PE ratios we just looked at, but this gives us a bit of historical context.

Source: Seeking Alpha

FND’s valuation has soared this year, as you can see. After beginning the year at less than 40 – which I also wouldn’t necessarily say is cheap – it is now up near 60. FND’s massive advance in the share price this year is due in part to growing profits, but mostly it has been attributable to a much higher valuation.

Source: TIKR.com

Above we have FND's normalized EPS growth rate annually for the past several years, and one thing that is clear is that the company is not seeing higher EPS growth rates over time. I point this out because if that were the case, you'd reasonably expect higher PE multiples commensurate with higher growth rates. In the absence of that, the stock is simply getting more expensive against projected growth rates.

Not only has that made the stock very expensive, but it removes a lot of upside potential looking further out. After all, the only way for FND to repeat this sort of performance is for the valuation to soar again. At 61 times this year’s earnings, I’m simply unwilling to assume that to be the case. In fact, history suggests it is much more likely that FND pulls back to a more normalized valuation before another upcycle.

I cannot see paying anything like the current multiples given the current fundamentals for FND. It appears to me the market is pricing in an acceleration of growth, but the problem with this is two-fold. First, I don't see any evidence of that occurring, and indeed, that will be more difficult given FND has grown a lot already, and thus the base is larger. Second, even if that growth comes to fruition, FND is already priced for it. Upside, therefore, should be quite limited and may even result in a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news sort of reaction.

Thus, while I still love FND’s business, I think it is well past time for a pullback. I don’t think we’ll see 20 times TTM profits again, but nearly 60 is just too much. This is a case of a great business that is simply being outrun by the valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.