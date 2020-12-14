M&A remains a significant potential delta; Graco's M&A activity has been below-trend for a while now, but the company could put $1 billion or more to work.

Strong demand in the Contractor segment seems unlikely to continue at this pace into 2021, but recoveries in Industrial and Process markets should offset that.

Graco has executed well through the downturn; margin deleverage has been noticeable, but better than expected at the start of the pandemic.

As I said in my prior piece on Graco (GGG), investors don’t often get a chance to buy into this top-notch industrial company at a traditionally attractive (or even reasonable) valuation. When that happens, as it did in March and April of this year, it’s usually because there’s abundant fear, if not outright panic, about the industrial sector. Since the spring, though, investors have returned to industrials with enthusiasm, with valuations pushed up by low rates and a fear of missing out ahead of what should be some good recovery numbers in 2021.

Graco is not only once again trading at a robust valuation, it’s trading at a pretty rich multiple on a historical basis. Then again, it’s not so out of line with other top-quality industrials, so I suppose investors more comfortable with relative valuation (or just less sensitive to valuation in general) may still find something to like here. While I can’t fault the quality of this name, and I’ve long advocated for the notion that valuation is not itself an impediment to further rerating, investing in high-multiple stocks like Graco really isn’t within my comfort zone or core focus.

Can The Contractor Business Remain Strong?

The Contractor segment has unquestionably been a leader for Graco in 2020, with this segment’s organic revenue growth outperforming the full company average by nine points in Q1, 16 points in Q2, and 24 points in Q3. With strong demand, positive operating leverage has remained very much in effect, with margins climbing from around 20% at the beginning of 2019 to more than 29% in the last quarter.

I’ve never seen a good detailed breakdown of Graco’s Contractor segment in terms of new-build, renovation/repair, resi, and non-resi, and those dynamics could play a larger role in 2021. I believe healthier-than-expected non-residential activity helped support sales in the first half of the year, as the construction sector was less adversely impacted by the pandemic shutdowns than other segments. At the same time, there’s been a strong positive renovation/remodel trend in the residential sector, and residential new-build activity has also been pretty healthy even as activity has settled down some.

I’ve been bearish on the outlook for non-residential construction in 2021 and that has become an increasingly consensus view as the year has gone on. The pandemic has exacerbated what was already going to be a slowdown in new-builds, and I think renovation and repair work is likely to be more skewed toward “healthy building” areas like HVAC. On the other hand, Graco has a well-established track record for driving growth through new product innovation and I see no reason to expect that to change. Likewise, the nature of the products Graco’s equipment handles tends to drive solid consumables (tips, etc.) demand, and that should help the business.

I do see a little risk to margins, but likely later in the second half of 2021. Some of the uptick in Contractor margins has come from reduced spending on line items like travel and trade shows, and while 2021 is unlikely to be a normal year, I do expect some normalization in the second half of the year.

Industrial And Process Should Improve

Graco has passed the worst for the Industrial segment, but demand in end-markets like autos and industrial machinery is still well off the pre-pandemic levels. Likewise in the process business, where companies like Dover (DOV), Emerson (EMR), and IDEX (IEX) have seen a notable pressure in verticals like oil/gas and chemicals.

I expect a fairly healthy rebound in auto demand in 2021 (Graco supplies equipment that applies adhesives, coatings, paints, and sealants), and Dover has already noted some improvement in aftermarket auto demand (Graco supplies equipment used in service garages). I also expect improving demand in the “general industrial” end-market as business activity continues to normalize and companies begin spending again on capital equipment.

I’m not as bullish on the oil/gas vertical; I think this market will need a few years to turn around, but Graco’s sales exposure to this end-market is very manageable at around 4%-5%. I’m likewise not that concerned about smaller end-markets like food/beverage and water/wastewater.

If It’s Not Broken, Don’t Break It

Graco runs a deceptively simple business, but it’s a business that has generated some impressive returns on capital over the years. Unlike many industrials, Graco spends a meaningful amount on product development every year (historically around 4%) and management doesn’t look at product development as a source of cost savings to prop up margins during tough times. The upshot to that is a continuous stream of new products that helps to drive revenue growth through market share growth and expansion into adjacent product/market opportunities.

Historically M&A has also been a key part of the story. Since 2012 Graco has generated about 350bp/year of revenue growth from M&A, but the company has been below that trendline since 2015. Clearly the pandemic has created some challenges where M&A is concerned, and I likewise believe that valuations are another challenge, but Graco could comfortably spend $1 billion or more on M&A in the relatively near future if management can find the right deals.

The Outlook

The significant historical role of M&A in the overall growth of Graco does add a complicating factor to modeling. I believe Graco can continue to generate organic growth in the mid-single-digits over the long term (with product development continuing to open up new market opportunities), and I believe it is no less than plausible to think that ongoing M&A could add another 200bp to the long-term revenue growth rate.

Given the company’s focus on innovation in markets with relatively limited apples-to-apples competition as well as management’s attention to detail where manufacturing and distribution costs are concerned, I’m confident that Graco can lift its long-term FCF margins into the low 20%’s, but it’s hard to see how it goes much beyond that given the nature of the business and the relatively stable gross margins over the past decade (averaging 54%, with a high/low of 55.9%/52.2%).

I believe Graco can generate double-digit FCF growth over the next decade, and the company’s exceptional margins and returns (ROIC, et al) are definitely worth a premium when it comes to EV/EBITDA, price/book, and other metrics, but it’s very difficult to call Graco “cheap” on the basis of fundamentals.

The Bottom Line

Graco appears to offer below-average appreciation potential compared to the average industrial company. Graco is well above average, though, and the market can prove willing to pay robust premiums longer than you might otherwise think. What that all means for me is that while I won’t try to talk less valuation-sensitive investors away from the name, Graco is not on my buy list today and I’d need to see a price closer to $60 to really reconsider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.