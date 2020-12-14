Loup Ventures predicts the tech giant benefitting from a shift to hardware subscriptions that appear very unlikely in the near term.

As Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) roared to $134 this year, my investment thesis got very negative on the stock. The market is starting to justify some very lofty valuation multiples for a stock already worth $2 trillion. As several analysts come out with $200 price targets for Apple, investors need to realize the company needs subscription growth to justify the current price, much less a rally of over 50% in the next year.

Image Source: Apple website

Hardware Subscriptions

For decades now, the biggest issue with Apple was the vast majority of revenues came from hardware sales via the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The lack of yearly repeating customers and the lower margins made the stock less valuable in the eyes of investors.

The tide turned for the stock in the last few years as the technology company has introduced a slew of new subscription services. In theory, the market sees Apple as no longer reliant on repeated sales of iPhones to existing customers every 2 to 3 years. The company can make as much money collecting subscription fees for Apple Music or the App Store whether the customer buys a new product or not. In reality, Apple is very reliant on creating new products that keep users engaged on the Apple platform and coming back every few years to buy a new product and consume even more services each year.

The quarterly revenue table going back to 2013 shows the problem with lumpy product revenues. The market prefers subscription revenues that constantly grow each and every quarter, while iPhone revenues surge over the holidays and fall back during the summer months. Even worse, based on the success of the current model, revenues can bounce around from year to year.

Source: Appleinsider.com

Loup Ventures argues the stock would be worth $200 or ~$3 trillion by turning current hardware products into subscription services. Apple could sell customers on constantly upgrading to new hardware products for a monthly fee similar to the iPhone Upgrade Program.

For the iPhone 12, users pay at least $35 a month or $420 per year to obtain the latest iPhone 12 mini annually. Over a 3-year period, a consumer would spend $1,260 or far in excess of buying a 12 mini that currently costs only $699.

The biggest question on the 360° concept from Loup Ventures is whether consumers are interested in new Macs and iPads every year. Macs famously last for years upon years, so the vast majority of the market wouldn't willingly pay for a subscription that increases the annual budget for a computer.

So, while a subscription plan makes sense for heavy tech users, one that drastically increases the costs isn't likely to have a lot of uptake. According to annual surveys, Apple already has the strongest brand value limiting the need for a product to "trap" consumers in the ecosystem.

Source: Forbes

Customers are already willing to pay up for their products, but the vast majority of consumers aren't likely to pay even more to obtain Apple hardware on an annual basis.

Not Justified

The whole large-cap tech space is already outrageously expensive. Apple trades in a similar valuation bucket with the other large tech stocks like Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). The whole group trades near 30x forward EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

Loup Ventures argues Apple could trade at 35x FY22 EPS estimates of $5.70. Analysts currently have the company only earning $4.31 next fiscal year. Loup has Apple beating consensus estimates by nearly 25% before assigning a rather rich multiple.

Apple doesn't currently have a meaningful hardware subscription bundle, so the stock shouldn't be valued on an unproven concept. In addition, such subscription services tend to have hits to short-term revenues with the revenues recorded over the monthly periods versus upfront on an outright purchase of a Mac or iPhone. These subscription services really become a boon to the company in years two and three as the monthly income starts exceeding the original level obtained from buying a product.

So, while agreeing that Apple would be worth far more if consumers paid up for hardware subscriptions, the likelihood in the near term appears very limited. As with Apple Music and video streaming services, subscriptions tend to only be attractive to consumers when the cost is discounted to the full retail value. The company obtains a constant revenue stream discounted from normal prices in order to obtain the revenue stream.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple is an expensive stock already trading at nearly 30x forward EPS estimates. The stock needs hardware subscriptions to work in order to justify the current price, much less a nearly 50% increase in the stock over the next year. Not to mention, an increase in turning hardware sales into subscriptions could impact the stock due to short-term hits to revenues. Investors should tread lightly in Apple here above $120 as analysts' projections are becoming frothy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.