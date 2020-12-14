Introduction and Investment Thesis

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a digital video distribution and publishing platform aimed at helping customers disseminate OTT media to internet-connected devices across the world. The company's product portfolio includes Video Cloud, which is the core OTT solution of Brightcove. Alongside this, the company sells a marketing suite as well as an enterprise video suite and other smaller, niche product lines. The company's revenue model is based on a combination of subscription revenue for the primary platform, hosting/bandwidth fees, and finally, professional services largely related to initial account setup. The company's primary subscription model gives the company significant revenue stability due to lower churn as well as visibility. This visibility is due to the recurring aspect of subscription revenues.

Through the pandemic, Brightcove has performed relatively well as increased stay at home orders drove increasing demand for OTT solutions from existing customers as well as new customers who looked to offer OTT offerings to their customers. This tailwind drove the company's strong stock performance as illustrated below.

Due to cord cutting as well as consumers' increasing preference to consume media on internet-connected devices, I believe that the company's solution will continue to succeed even post the pandemic. This drives my bullishness on the company's prospects. Although there may be a degree of pull-forward on revenues that is being reflected here during the pandemic, I believe that it has only increased the realization of many customers on the importance of the OTT channel. If anything, COVID-19 has only accelerated the transition to OTT, and I believe that Brightcove, with one of the strongest platforms on the market, will be a net beneficiary of this trend. Customer churn is an important indicator in this regard as a low churn rate is a key indicator of customers' satisfaction with the solution. In this case, the company has strong retention of almost 90%, which is a good range for a typical, software-based business.

The company's performance through Q3 was also positive and is indicative of the traction that the company has achieved. On the customer front, the company now has nearly 3,500 discrete customers utilizing the company's solutions. Despite the pandemic having a slight negative impact on the company's revenue, Q3 results were up slightly year on year. However, more importantly, the company was able to hit profitability this year. So, even if the pandemic continues and has a negative impact on the business, I believe that the company has the right cost structure to navigate this crisis.

However, the key reason why I am bullish on the company is due to its valuation. At a 3x multiple, this company is cheap vs most of the software universe. Although admittedly the growth isn't that high, there is significant operating leverage in many of these tech companies. We saw that in play during the company's Q3 results and its ability to drive to profitability. Given the company's strong product portfolio, I can see the company's revenues accelerating into at least the mid-teens as the transition to OTT media continues. If the company can get there, I can see this company easily re-rating into the 5-6x EV/Revenue range. Even if it does not, I believe that 3x is likely the floor for a single-digit growth business. This presents a strong risk-reward for potential investors.

Risks

COVID-19 still presents a risk if the pandemic continues through next year. At the end of the day, continued growth in the business is tied to enterprise spending trends. If we enter a prolonged downturn due to the pandemic, it is likely that the total wallet that enterprises will have to spend on new software solutions will be limited. This may pose a negative impact on the company's growth profile.

The company operates in a competitive market with numerous well-funded competitors, including IBM (NYSE:IBM), MediaPlatform, and Gumu. Although I believe that Brightcove is differentiated, the company will need to continue to invest in R&D to maintain its edge. These innovations may not necessarily pan out and may prove to be very expensive. This, in turn, may cause a negative impact on the company's profitability.

Conclusion

Brightcove is a leading provider of an OTT platform serving a vast end-market with strong product differentiation. The company has held up relatively well even through COVID-19, with revenues remaining stable and retention remaining strong. The company's valuation is also compelling and is why I am bullish on the stock at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BCOV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.