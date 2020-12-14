Investment funding has come from earnings, and at the same time net debt has only slightly increased, significantly improving debt metrics.

Investment Thesis

Over the past 3.75 years, Verizon communications Inc. (VZ) has not gone the way of many companies which take the easy path, and repurchase stock to boost EPS growth. Instead, Verizon has reinvested $43.7 billion of earnings back into the business, with only a $1.1 billion increase in net debt. Over the same period it has paid $37.1 billion in dividends to shareholders. With the additional investment being funded almost entirely by equity, net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity has reduced from 72.8% to 62.1%. Current dividend yield is 4.10% and the dividend is considered safe. Verizon would be a good choice for any investor seeking secure dividend income, together with the potential for likely modest share price growth.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2024 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7% per year through the end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at the December 11, 2020 closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Dec. 11, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022, is 2.06% (line 41). Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Verizon, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, from buying at closing share price on Dec. 11, 2020, and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022. The share price would need to increase by $2.58 from the present $60.35 to $62.93 at end of 2022, for the 7% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For Verizon, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (1.3)% through end of 2022 and the 7% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For Verizon, the share price needs to increase by $1.53 from $61.40 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $62.93 at end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $62.93, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For Verizon, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $61.40*(1+1.9%)^3 = $64.98

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $64.98*(1-3.1%) = $62.93

The increase of $2.58 ($64.98 minus $61.40) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $2.05 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($64.98 minus $62.93) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Verizon's Projected Returns Based On Select Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Verizon

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on December 11, 2020 and holding through the end of 2022. There is a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Verizon. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Sept. 30, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4 2020. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 12 analysts covering Verizon through end of 2022. In my experience, a range of 4 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not large, suggesting a reasonable degree of certainty, and thus a measure of reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Verizon is conservatively indicated to return between 2.4% and 8.2% average per year through the end of 2022. The 2.4% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 8.2% on their high EPS estimates, with a 5.9% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Verizon, the indicative returns range from 3.4% to 9.3%, with consensus 6.9%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For Verizon

Verizon : Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Verizon shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Verizon were positive returns, ranging from negative 2.4% to 11%, for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. Six of the eight investors achieved returns of 8% and higher. The remaining two investors achieved modest single digit returns of 2.4% and 6%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to December 11, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Verizon's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Verizon Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows Verizon has increased net assets used in operations by $43,685 million over the last 3.75 years. The increase was funded by $42,545 million in equity and $1,140 million in net debt. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity reduced significantly from 82.4% to 62.1%, over the 3.75 year period. Outstanding shares increased by 61.4 million from 4,076.7 million to 4,138.1 million, over the period. The $42,545 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Verizon Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with Verizon, but not in a concerning way, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to September 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to $69,988 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $16.96.

Net income growth has been lumpy. EPS growth averaged 7.51% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 22).

Over the 3.75 year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $8,119 million of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Verizon. These adjustments include a gain of $14,767 million in 2017, primarily due to impact of tax reform benefit of $16,761 million. Excluding the tax reform adjustment, other adjustments totaled $8,642 million added back to GAAP results to arrive at non-GAAP results. The $8,642 million excluded in arriving at non-GAAP earnings included charges for early debt retirement, goodwill impairment, and loss on spectrum license auction.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Verizon, these items were $1,043 million, and decreased GAAP compared to non-GAAP equity per share by $0.25 over the 3.75-year period.

There were share issues to employees, but these were not a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $275 million ($0.07 EPS effect) over the 3.75-year period. However, the market value of these shares is estimated to be $689 million ($0.17 EPS effect).

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.75 year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $16.96 ($69,988 million) has increased to $18.61 ($76,640 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $37,135 million were adequately covered by the $76,640 million generated from operations, leaving $39,505 million increase in equity. This $39,505 million from operations, plus $2,341 million from shares issued in public offering and for DRIP, and estimated $699 million value of shares issued to staff, resulted in the increase of $42,545 million in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

Verizon: Summary and Conclusions

What a wonderful record of achievement for Verizon over the last 3.75 years. An additional $43,685 million invested in net assets used in operations, while at the same time reducing net debt to net debt plus equity ratio from 82.4% to 62.1%. Over the same period, dividends totaling $37,135 million were paid to shareholders. Dividend payout ratio has increased from 61.5% to 68.5% over the 3.75 years, but there does not appear to be any reason for concern the dividend could be cut. With a current dividend yield of 4.10%, and prospects for total returns above that level, this is a suitable stock for DGI investors.

