Vale's (VALE) 54% rally since November has been fueled by a 33% surge in iron ore futures on possibilities of an early 2021 shortage, in part fueled by Vale's own lowered production estimates. While iron still remains Vale's primary ore, the miner has come to the spotlight as a leader in nickel, earning itself a spot on Morgan Stanley's (MS) top EV winners list amid talks with Tesla (TSLA) early in Q4. Vale continues to look to increase nickel production sequentially as well as expand Voisey's Bay for more production, as the potential growth of the class 1 nickel industry stemming from EV could see Vale supplying a double-digit share.

image from Vale

Class 1 nickel's outlook is expected to grow rapidly on high demand stemming from EV manufacturers for batteries, as class 2 nickel is not suitable. Estimates from McKinsey point to potential demand of 570kt of class 1 nickel in 2025, up from 33kt in 2017 - this scenario assumes that battery production expands to 1580 gWh annually as well as growth to 63% market share in nickel rich chemistries NCA and NMC to 990 gWh (consuming 15kg to 30kg nickel in nickel-containing lithium ion batteries, per ~medium sized car).

Source: McKinsey

Yet the growth outlook is still muddy, as the demand for nickel for battery usage does also depend on cobalt supply. Should cobalt supply face constraints, nickel demand might only realize half of that growth potential, to around 250kt, as lithium based batteries would be favored for lack of nickel and cobalt; should cobalt supply face little/no constraints, nickel demand could surpass 800kt.

As EV adoption continues to expand and demand for nickel follows in accordance, albeit influenced by supplementary metals, Vale could see more of an involved role in the EV supply chain through its nickel production - typically serving an end market in stainless steel, "a strong rebound in EV and automotive sales" points to a positive outlook amid impacted demand in oil & gas and aerospace.

EV is a bright spot for nickel miners, with previously mentioned demand possibly seeing rapid growth in the next few years for the manufacture of high performance batteries. Vale's production estimates over the course of the next five years point to the miner possibly being a key supplier for the industry as a whole.

Vale aims to average 200kt in volume of nickel through 2021, increasing that to 220kt in volume, likely stemming from increased operations such as a 40kt underground expansion at Voisey's Bay for nickel in concentrate production. Planned maintenance ending at some of those sites should alleviate some of the pressure pulling production volumes lower during Q3.

However, Vale's class 1 nickel sales are only about 60% of total sales, with all of that coming from its North Atlantic operations (~35kt of the 58.2kt sold). Higher nickel prices offset lower premiums for class 1 nickel, which remained over $1,000/t. LME prices have continued to rise, hovering now above US$16,000/t, another $2,000/t increase from the Q3 average of $14,210/t. Higher prices will allow Vale to see higher realized prices overall, offset mix of lower class 1 nickel and higher discounts of class 2 nickel.

Vale's North Atlantic operations saw declining production amounts for the most part, aside from Thompson, which saw a 1.2% (0.1kt) increase YTD compared to 2019; much of this stemmed from planned maintenance. However, planned expansion and completion of maintenance should allow for recovery and future growth in North Atlantic operations.

With Vale's current production estimates, the miner could be sourcing up to 120kt of class 1 nickel (upper and lower) through next year, and up to 140kt through 2025, assuming that it can hold near 60% to 65% of sales in class 1 nickel from North Atlantic operations. It's likely to be Vale's only source for class 1 nickel - Indonesia NPI might not be very feasible.

Voisey's Bay is the only mine currently in production from the ten most recent nickel sulfide discoveries, which has led to some companies in Indonesia attempting to use laterite ores (normally for NPI and ferronickel) into suitable battery-grade nickel sulfide. Doing so requires high pressure acid leach, which has a higher operating cost structure due to complexity as well as questionable environmental practices, something that Vale knows quite well.

HPAL processes can lead to events like acid spills, an occurrence at Vale's Goro mine in New Caledonia in 2014. 100,000 liters of effluent leaked from the plant, causing millions in damage from riots as well as a temporary closure; the mine had been pending a sale, which was scrapped by New Century Mining. Vale acknowledges the potential of HPAL in Indonesia, yet "operations so far have been delayed due to complexity (e.g. tailings disposal solutions), costs, and COVID-19 related issues."

As Indonesian NPI production for battery usage is not certain, North Atlantic operations will be key in driving nickel revenues and EBITDA higher, as the growth in demand for nickel could drive upper class 1 nickel premiums higher than nickel prices overall.

Source: Vale 3Q20

The EV boom could push segment EBITDA higher for Vale, given higher volumes associated with the projected estimates and higher realized prices; costs and expenses are likely still to benefit in the long run as resumption and completion of maintenance will lead to less stoppage costs.

North Atlantic operations are still vital for segment EBITDA, generating US$294 million in Q3, 75.4% of total EBITDA; while this is down from the 92.2% of EBITDA that the segment had in Q3 '19, the dollar amount remains flat. Higher realized prices will continue to push EBITDA higher in all segments, but most importantly so in the North Atlantic subsegment.

As Vale remains atop of the nickel miners, striking a deal with EV manufacturers individually, like Tesla, could prove mutually beneficial to both parties. While the agreement could be of a fixed-pricing nature, and less subject to the volatility of nickel futures, it would provide hefty streams of revenue to Vale as well as enough nickel to potentially manufacture millions of batteries.

Should Vale hypothetically strike an agreement to sell, say 30kt of nickel per year to an EV manufacturer like Tesla, using a slight premium to current futures at around $17000/t, that would provide $510 million in revenues to Vale per year, as well as the capability for the manufacturer to produce 1 million batteries, each requiring 30kg of nickel.

That 30kt of nickel would represent about one-quarter of Vale's potential production of class 1 nickel; if Vale ends up selling more, up to one-third or higher (40kt to 50kt), that could rake in $680 million to $850 million at $17000/t; that would also provide enough nickel to make nearly 1.7 million batteries.

Vale's main commodity, iron, has sparked the recent rally with futures heading higher over the course of the past month due to fears of shortage; Vale's own production estimates weren't necessarily the strongest in that segment. However, there could be some subsequent strength in nickel coming from the rise in EV, as Vale remains one of the top nickel producers in the world. Production is estimated to rise to 220kt average from 2023 to 2025, and demand for nickel for EV battery use is expected to hit 570kt in a median estimate, in part dependent on cobalt supply; demand is expected to be in class 1 nickel, suitable for EV battery due to its purity. Vale's class 1 nickel comes from its North Atlantic operations, which could amount to 120kt or more by 2025, assuming that class 1 nickel remains about 60% to 65% of production and sales. Much of this nickel could find an end market in EV as well as stainless steel, and any production agreement, should one arise, could provide over half a billion USD in annual revenues to Vale as well as allow more than 1 million batteries to be produced annually by an EV manufacturer, like Tesla; it would likely be mutually beneficial to both parties. While that is simply hypothetical, Vale's nickel operations could supply plenty of positive EBITDA as well as tremendous revenue gains, supplementing its iron ore, as nickel demand and EV continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.