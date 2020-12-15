We purchased another 56 shares in the Durable Income Portfolio on Dec. 4 at $89.63 per share.

In this article, we break down the latest news and provide a realistic analysis, as well as our forecast for growth.

However, we consider Simon an attractive position, especially for the higher-risk REIT investor.

Don’t forget we consider the mall sector higher risk, and we maintain an underweight allocation in it.

What do we need to say about mall REITs at this point?

We all know they were already in trouble before 2020. And we all know they’ve been in much, much, much more trouble since the shutdowns and social distancing and general panic began.

Some have given up hope on them completely as a result.

Here at iREIT, we understand the reasons why – more so than most of the naysayers and gloom and doom crowd, we dare say. There are many reasons why we’re underweight on mall real estate investment trusts (REITs) right now.

However, there also are many reasons why we’re not writing off the whole subsector just yet. Nor do we expect to.

As we’ve said once, twice, and perhaps more than a dozen times now… some malls will fall apart. So some mall REITs will fail as well.

But we don’t see that fate for others, such as Simon Property Group (SPG).

It’s true this international business has been in the crosshairs of the two major crises we already alluded to: The retail apocalypse and the economic impacts of the coronavirus. Yet it’s maintained its investment-grade balance sheet anyway, and its portfolio continues to generate positive cash flow as well.

Earlier this year, Simon's valuation was depressingly distressed anyway. Times have changed, however, and it's well worth revisiting.

Simon Property Group and “That” Taubman Deal

In many ways, Simon’s stock has encapsulated retail real estate's sensitivity to the coronavirus since it collapsed back in March.

On the one hand, it entered the shutdowns on strong footing. On the other, its February agreement to buy fellow mall REIT Taubman (TCO) – which we analyzed for iREIT subscribers in a few articles as the deal seemed to sour – seemed like the worst timing possible.

This perception was only reinforced by Simon seeking financing by selling equity at $72.50.

Yet that offering was fully and enthusiastically subscribed. The stock quickly moved 15%-20% higher than the price the new equity was offered at.

Since this was an unusual situation, it’s worth analyzing a little further.

First off, it does make sense that Simon didn’t want to tap debt markets or its credit facility. Yet the enterprise value (EV) multiple wasn’t favorable for existing shareholders.

If we were in charge, we'd have issued preferred stock. The long-term cost would have been lower without increasing leverage on the balance sheet. Or Simon could have simply repurchased the preferred when its financial position was stronger.

By instead diluting equity the way it did, it eliminated any way to counteract the decision’s negative aspects down the road.

All that said, the $1 billion raise isn't all that material against Simon’s $33 billion market capitalization. And, for the record, that figure is at today's still-depressed valuation levels.

We analyzed the acquisition details for iREIT subscribers in a few articles as it seemed to sour. But Taubman has since agreed to a lower price more in line with where the market was valuing it.

And that reduction from $52.50 to $43 per share helped lessen the blow of the equity issuance as well.

Q3, Simon Style

Simon had a rough third quarter, as expected. Q3 revenue was $1.06 billion vs. iREIT's and Wall Street's estimates closer to $1.15 billion. Also notable is that Q2's figure $1.06 billion as well.

In other words, no improvement at all in that regard.

There was a quarterly gain in cash collections from 72% of billed rents to 85%. And, if not for renewed lockdowns in California and New York, we'd be estimating 90%-plus for Q4.

In terms of measuring COVID-19’s impact, that's best summed up using funds from operations. FFO was $3.05 in Q3-19 down to $2.05 for Q3-20.

To Simon's credit, it did not amortize any rent abatements. Instead, it fully expensed them in the same quarter granted. This makes its net operating income (NOI) look worse compared to peers than it really was.

Yet base minimum rent grew 2.9% year-over-year in its U.S. malls and premium outlets division. Occupancy remains favorable considering everything, ending last quarter at 91.3%. And its admittedly reduced $5.20 annual dividend equates to a 6.1% yield.

Meanwhile, lease income remained strong vs. 2019 despite 5%-10% of its Q2 figure being accrued instead of collected. Plus, the 16% decline in revenue was very mild compared to its drops in NOI and FFO.

This means the portfolio is still operating at a high level similar to 2019. In short, it’s leveraged its strong balance sheet and creative thinking to navigate the crisis.

So color us impressed.

More on Where Simon Property Group Really Stands

Short-term headwinds have caused Simon’s profitability to decline markedly. That much is unmistakable.

The "hidden tax" of deferred rents undoubtedly influenced its dividend-cut decision earlier this year. Those payments (or lack thereof) are still included in FFO yet can't be paid to shareholders, which is problematic, to say the least.

And while it's hard to gauge where Simon will stand dividend wise going forward, we don’t foresee another round of cuts. It should stay steady, at worst.

Right now, its quarterly dividend amounts to $1.30 per share. We expect it to be at that level, if not up to $1.50-$1.75 soon enough.

From a risk perspective, Simon has maintained its A rating, though it carries a negative outlook. And it’s conservatively positioned in terms of covenants, as shown above.

The only covenant that garnered our attention at the height of the crisis was the total debt to total assets category. But even that metric has stabilized and is far from the "danger zone" today.

Plus, the portfolio remains very well diversified. The 14.3% exposure to California by NOI is the only material (>10%) concentration it has in a "lockdown" state. Otherwise, its outsized allocations in Florida (16.3%) and Texas (10.7%) are looking pretty good for the time being.

Effectively all of Simon's properties were open nationwide for the bulk of Q3, which obviously wasn’t true in Q2. And we expect some underperformance in Q4 as California and New York have re-entered or are re-entering lockdowns.

But it should be far more manageable than what Simon and its tenants already dealt with in Q2. They’re much more prepared, for one thing.

In Closing…

Occupancy fell from 95.1% of consolidated assets at the end of Q3-19 to 91.5% in Q3-20. To put these numbers into context, 95% for a REIT like Simon – or Tanger (SKT) or Macerich (MAC) – is essentially full occupancy.

It required significant rent relief and rent deferment (again, not forgiveness) to maintain anything over 90%, to be sure. But credit to Simon for accomplishing that nonetheless.

The company and its management deserve quite the kudos.

Last but not least, Simon has been cheap for several quarters and only recently improved in price.

We have to consider Simon's extensive track record, investment grade credit rating, and overall flexibility. In which case, applying a 12x FFO multiple for 2021 is the bottom-of-the-barrel evaluation that makes any sense to us.

That results in a near-term (less than 12 months) price target of $130. As for mid-term (1-2 years), we’re seeing at least $150. That’s as FFO recovers to $12-$14 per share, and the FFO multiple follows a nearly identical trajectory from today's still depressed 9.5 forward multiple.

If we had to take a bet on whether Simon was headed to $50 or $150, we’re clearly siding with $150. This company is a survivor, and we look forward to seeing what it can do from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, BPYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.