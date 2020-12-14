Conagra Brands is a good example of an overlooked dividend payer currently trading at fair value which might also provide modest capital gains going forward.

The popularity of Dividend Growth investing has raised the prices of many Consumer Staples Sector stocks so that they are now overvalued.

Like many of you, I have let the near-zero yields paid by CDs make me allocate a larger amount of my fixed income portfolio into staid and sober, dividend paying stocks.

But because I have become convinced that valuation matters greatly when buying that kind of stock, I have found very little to buy these past few months, even though quite a few of the CDs in my five year ladder are coming due and that money needs to be put to work producing replacement income.

The valuations of the more popular dividend-centered ETFs are too high to attract me right now, as I explained in my articles on the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index (VIG) and The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index (VYM). So I have been cautiously buying shares of individual dividend stocks that I plan to treat as a replacement for a five-year CD.

My requirements for selecting a dividend stock have been that the company be mature, with a large market capitalization, and that it pay a dividend equal to or higher than the 2.5% yield I was getting from my CDs. I will settle for a lower yield, nearer 2% if the company's earnings growth rate is such that I feel confident that in five years the company's total return would give me the same result at a 2.5% yield or better. I wanted to invest in a diversified portfolio, aiming for 20 stocks. I also want to avoid too much concentration in a single sector though I am tilting towards defensive stocks because I think the next five years may be tougher, economically, than people are expecting.

Many Dividend-Paying Favorites Have been Bid Up to Extreme Valuations

I have long followed the dividend investing authors here on Seeking Alpha and can certainly see the point of investing in stocks that have a long history of raising dividends when income is a primary concern. But when I went looking for dividend-focused stocks this past year, I soon discovered that the popularity of dividend growth investing has pushed the prices of most of the stocks I might have wanted to own several years ago to valuations that are too high to make sense. They are mature companies whose size or whose business model don't permit them to grow their earnings at anything but a modest rate.

So lately I have been screening companies that are in the S&P 500. I've been looking for ones whose stocks have a history of long-term price appreciation over the past decade or longer that have histories of paying slightly above average dividends, hunting for the ones that have escaped the notice of dividend-focused investors because they haven't necessarily raised their dividends every year.

I do this to test out the theory that such companies would be more likely to have escaped the epidemic of over-valuation that hit dividend paying stocks when yields from other forms of fixed income dropped so low that income-starved retirees moved from fixed income into dividend stocks.

Screening Turns up Conagra Brands as a Prospect

Conagra Brands (CAG) is one stock that came up on my recent bout of screening. One that I had never heard discussed by any of the dividend income writers or commenters on Seeking Alpha. It is a Consumer Staples company in the Food Products industry that is currently paying a forward yield of 3.11%. Running it through FASTgraphs suggested that it was trading around fair value.

I used to look for companies that were trading well below fair value. But over the past six months of when I've been doing a lot of screening and follow up, I have concluded that in the current market, most stocks that appear to be trading well under fair value and that remain trading below fair value for more than a very brief time turn out to have good reasons for their apparent undervaluation--reasons that become evident when you go deeper into exploring the company's business--and reasons that should give a new investor pause before they hurry to buy them.

I have done much better buying companies that were trading at prices close to what I would consider fair value than falling for companies that turn out to be perpetual "bargains."

Conagra Brands Has Used Its Resources to Buy Many Brands so that It Now Dominates the Shelves of Supermarkets and Convenience Stores

With a market cap of $17.27 Billion Conagra is a processed food giant with a decades long history of acquiring and spinning off brands. Its current product line-up features some 70+ very recognizable brands. They include snack brands like Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher, and Jiffy Pop, frozen food stalwarts like Birdseye, Marie Callender, Healthy Choice, Hungry Man, and Banquet, chilled food brands like Hebrew National, Fleischmann's, Blue Bonnet, and Parkay, and pantry staple brands like Bertolli, PAM, La Choy, Swiss Miss, Vlasic, Duncan Hines, Wishbone, Udi's Gluten Free and many more.

Conagra Brands 20 Year FASTgraphs History Graph

Source: https://www.fastgraphs.com/

Conagra Brands' share price growth over the past 20 years, though trending slowly upward, has not been consistent, and its average operating earnings growth rate over the last five years is only 2.31%. Analysts forecast that its growth will accelerate over the next several years. Though I would not rely on this company's analysts' estimates too heavily. FASTgraphs shows us that over the past five years analysts have done a pretty poor job of estimating its earnings two years out.

Source: https://www.fastgraphs.com/

The pandemic has boosted Conagra Brands' earnings, which are up about 13% this year. They are also projected to be up 10% next year. Whether that kind of growth will continue depends on many different factors which could go either way. Will more people keep working from home boosting supermarket sales? Will young people who have learned how to cook from YouTube and TikTok videos while stuck at home continue to cook once things normalize. For that matter, how long will it take until things can normalize? And of course, what will be the impact of the move to shop for groceries online on brands that dominate in stores? Will it increase their scope or will generics and smaller companies find it easier to cut into their sales?

I do not pretend to know the answer to any of these questions and I wouldn't trust anyone who said they did. But consumers know what they are getting when they buy a familiar brand which might be a plus in an online shopping world where poor quality counterfeits abound. And Conagra Brands not only owns many popular brands that consumers are familiar with, they own a very diverse selection of brands that fill different niches, from health food to quality staples, to impulse-purchase, right-by-the-checkout junk.

And as long as people still shop at supermarkets, Conagra Brands commands enough space on supermarket shelves that it should continue to sell huge amounts of product going forward.

A Closer Look at Conagra Brands' Dividend

Conagra Brands Has paid a dividend going back at least 20 years. The reason it isn't a dividend investor's favorite is that more than a decade ago, it cut its dividend dramatically, dropping it from $.84/share in 2005 to $.56 in 2007. After those cuts, it started raising its dividend steadily again until 2015 when the dividend was frozen for two years. This coincided with a restructuring of the company, the moving of its headquarters from Omaha to Chicago, and its taking on a new name. (It was Conagra Foods Inc. before the change.)

The dividend was frozen again for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, after the major acquisition of Pinnacle Foods and its many brands. It only was raised again in October. This acquisition makes sense to me. The food business is a brutal, low-margin business where success depends on winning the battle for the very limited space available on supermarket shelves.

Conagra Brands' managers appear to have chosen to use its resources to increase its brand inventory, which puts it in a favorable position to negotiate with grocers and convenience store chains. The diversity of the brands it now owns is the impressive result. I would personally prefer to see a company focus on growing its business while maintaining a respectable dividend rather than only grow its dividends without taking the steps needed to keep the company a leader in its niche. Conagra Brands appears to have done the former.

That said, if you are investing for income, you don't want to buy the stock of a company that is at risk of eliminating its dividend or cutting it significantly, no matter how currently appealing that dividend might be. So the fact that Conagra Brands has a history of going 13 years without a dividend cut is reassuring. For now it also appears that the company's operating cash flow and free cash flow are more than enough to sustain the dividend.

Another plus is that ever since the dividend was frozen in 2015 and 2018 the company has not been on the radar of dividend growth investors who will sell a company if it freezes that dividend. That makes it less likely that if Conagra Brands were to freeze its dividend again, the price would suffer badly. A company that freezes a dividend in order to take steps that keep the share price rising works fine for me. I would be happy to lock in today's 3.11% yield for several years without needing to see it rise every year.

A Closer Look at Conagra Brands' Share Price History

Since I am a strong believer that Total Return matters when buying stocks, because no stock is ever to be confused with a bond, I buy dividend-paying stocks looking for those that offer both a decent dividend and a good chance of some long-term earnings growth, which should result in price appreciation. I don't look for big growth here. I invest in several funds and ETFs that hold the stocks of companies that pursue aggressive growth to serve that function. But even if I am buying them for income, I don't want to own stocks where in five years the share price has dropped so much that it has effectively nullified all my dividends.

Although 20 year histories are useful, I generally look at data from a 5 year span to get a feeling of what I might expect in the future, as companies change management and product mix over that decades long span and may no longer really be the same company.

Below you can see the recent history of how Conagra's price has performed relative to its earnings.

Conagra Brands Five Year History as Plotted by FASTgraphs

Source: https://www.fastgraphs.com/

As you can see in the FASTgraphs' five-year history graph above, Conagra Brands' share price recently spent several years in overvalued territory and then suffered the kind of over-reaction resulting in a steep price drop that is familiar to anyone who uses FASTgraphs to evaluate mature companies like this one. It now trades at a price that gives it a P/E ratio of 14.75 which is just slightly below its five year average of 15.93.

That looks like the kind of P/E ratio that has worked out well for me when I have bought other stocks with similar relationships between their current P/E ratio and their longer-term average ratio. It's not a screaming "value," just a company that looks fairly valued, which stands out in the middle of a market where valuations for many mature companies have reached the kinds of heights that seem to guarantee an eventual reaction downward.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings Reinforce My Simpler Analysis

Seeking Alpha has recently introduced its own system of Quant Ratings which you can learn about from this new video. The ratings are updated daily and rate a company's stock vs. those of others in its GICS sector, using five major factors: Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions to Analysts' Forecasts.

I bought into Conagra Brands without consulting these ratings, but after watching the video this weekend, I was cheered to discover that Conagra has earned a consistent Bullish or Very Bullish Rating every day since August 17. Its only poor ratings are those relating to momentum. Since this is not the kind of stock that Robinhood-type momentum-driven traders are drawn to, I don't find momentum to be as significant a factor as profitability and value.

I also am heartened that though the SA Quant Value score dropped at the very beginning of November, it recovered since then and has been at a bullish level ever since.

Seeking Alpha Quant Score for Conagra Brands

Source: Conagra Brands, Inc. Quant Ratings

How Does Conagra Brands Compare to Competitors?

Seeking Alpha's Quant feature also showed me how Conagra Brands scores compared to peers in the GICS Food Products Industry, where Conagra Brands was rated #3. To see more detail on how some of Conagra Brands' valuation metrics compared to those of its well-rated peers in the Food Products industry I turned again to FASTgraphs. I eliminated mid and small cap companies from the list of Industry Peers that the Seeking Alpha Quant Feature displayed because Conagra is a Large Cap company. Then I used the data I extracted from FASTgraphs to come up with the following table.

Source: Data from Fastgraphs.com, table by the author

The data above is sorted by ticker name. I have added two columns to the data that FASTgraphs provides. The "% P/E < 5 yr Avg P/E:" column tells us how much lower the current P/E ratio of the stock is compared to its 5 year average P/E. The "% Price < Price Target" column tells you how much lower the current price is from its one year price target. Values in red are higher than the average P/E or the price target.

As you can see, Conagra Brands' market cap and dividend yield are similar to that of Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) and J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM). Its price is lower than the analysts' price target for it, which is not true of the other two companies.

J. M. Smucker Co.

J. M. Smucker Co., which has an almost identical dividend, has a much better 10 year dividend growth rate and 5 year history of earnings per share. Its current P/E ratio is also much lower than its average over the past five years, but as you can see, analysts expect its growth to flatten out, which is not the case with Conagra Brands.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

Kraft Heinz Co.

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC), which ranks first among all Food Products industry companies according to Seeking Alpha's Quant feature, might be underpriced, and it certainly has a higher dividend, but again, though its price is lower than its earnings would justify, analysts are negative about its prospects and its debt is currently rated junk. Its price has declined dramatically too, which probably left a lot of investors shaken, and could keep them from coming back for a while longer, especially with the forecast for its future earnings per share dropping.

General Mills

General Mills (GIS) looks like it could be an equally good dividend investment as Conagra Brands. It has been a steadier company in terms of how its earnings have grown over the past decade. But analysts project flatter earnings growth for it going forward than they do for Conagra Brands.

More to the point, it was a beloved Dividend Aristocrat until it froze its dividend in 2019, which had a dramatic impact on its share price and probably blackened its name among devotees of the cult of Dividend Growth who aren't likely to come back. Because Conagra Brands never attracted that kind of investor, it might, paradoxically, be a better investment today for investors focused on dividend income and looking towards the future, not the past.

The Case for Investing in Conagra Brands as an Income Play

For investors who are looking for a stock that could take the place of the 2.5-3.5% CDs that were available as recently as two years ago, Conagra might be a good choice. It currently pays a dividend greater than 3%. Its dividend is in line with its competitors with similar valuations and robust businesses. And though there is no guarantee that that dividend will rise each year, it is unlikely it will be cut and it is not impossible that it will increase, given that the company's earnings are solid, possibly rising strongly and that the company's free cash flow has lots of room to cover an increased dividend.

The company appears to have preferred to use its money to grow their inventory of brands rather than regularly increase dividends, which might have been a better use of its resources as shown by the analysts' expectations that earnings will rise, unlike those of many of its peers.

Its valuation right now is modest, close to fair value based on its usual P/E level, but not so low as to make me wonder what nasty qualitative factors are keeping wiser investors than me from investing in it.

I bought Conagra Brands last month and will let it run for a year before making any judgment about whether or not my investment was a wise one, selling for a tax loss only if it drops dramatically due to some unforeseen, severe, company-specific events that change the picture of future earnings significantly. If it continues to move along with its Food Products peers, going up and down with the market as a whole, I will hold it for at least five years, treating it as I would a 5 year CD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Hershey (HSY) which is cited in an accompanying table.