Natural Gas: Is A Bullish Outlook On The Horizon?

For us, this may mean that we will have to buy NG at a higher price, but in our mind, buying it at a higher price on a higher probability outlook is far better than buying here and getting the rug pulled yet again.

Given that fundamentals remain firmly in favor of the bulls, we urge patience and a chance to go long once weather models confirm.

In the latest 10-15 day outlook, hope does appear, but without an Alaska ridge, the duration of the cold could be short.

So the bulls have learned it the hard way for weather models to become more certain before getting excited.

Welcome to the potentially bullish edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Throughout the 2019-2020 winter gas trading season, Mother Nature played Charlie Brown and the football with the bulls. For those that do not know what we are referring to, please see the GIF below:

So it's understandable that the bulls this time around will be far more reluctant to buy into any bullish forecast without some type of assurance that the models won't flip-flop.

In the latest weather model update, there's a much more supportive outlook as shown below:

Source: HFIRweather.com

But then there's the issue of durability of the colder than normal pattern. As we have repeatedly said in our NG articles, the pattern in Alaska remains a blue or trough. This is synonymous with a short cold duration outlook, which means this bullish set-up could fade away.

So without Alaska turning into a ridge pattern, it is hard for the bulls to get really excited. For us, this may mean that we will have to buy NG at a higher price, but in our mind, buying it at a higher price on a higher probability outlook is far better than buying here and getting the rug pulled yet again.

As for the fundamentals, the bulls can't ask for anything better than what we are seeing on the horizon. Lower 48 production fell below ~90 Bcf/d while LNG exports are sitting at all-time highs.

The end result is that the natural gas market is still showing a 3 Bcf/d deficit despite neutral weather.

Again, this shouldn't be new to anyone, but this clearly favors the bulls, which is why we continue to advocate waiting for a long set-up rather than playing the bear side.

For now, we remain on the sidelines waiting for a clearer pattern to appear before going long. There are some supportive signs showing up in the 15-day trend, but we remain cautious for now.

We will be watching weather models closely, so if you are trading natural gas and need guidance on weather, fundamentals, and trader positioning, we think you should sign-up for HFI Research Natural Gas. We are currently offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself why we are the largest natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha. Sign-up here for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.