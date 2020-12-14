We update our take on Ardelyx in the paragraphs below.

This promising biopharma is getting closer to an expected FDA approval and also had a recent large insider purchase of its shares.

Today, we update our investment research on Ardelyx, a name we have not looked at in over three months.

We haven't revisited a promising biopharma concern named Ardelyx (ARDX) since mid-summer. Since that article ran, the company has had its marketing application for its primary drug candidate accepted by the FDA. In addition, the name has picked up some encouraging commentary from analysts and seen a big insider purchase of its shares. We circle back and update our investment thesis on this small-cap biopharma concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Ardelyx currently trades just over $7.00 a share with an approximate market cap of $600 million. It is based in California and is focused on the development of treatments for kidney and cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead and main asset is tenapanor, which is approved (but not yet marketed as IBSRELA) in the U.S. for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

Source: Company Presentation

Ardelyx has also submitted an NDA for tenapanor in the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

Recent Events:

When we last looked in on Ardelyx, the company had recently filed a NDA for tenapanor to treat adult patients with CKD on dialysis. A month after our piece ran, the FDA accepted that application for review. According to the company's website:

Tenapanor reduces serum phosphate by inhibiting a protein called sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3) that plays a key role in phosphate absorption in the gut via a pathway called passive paracellular flux which occurs between cells. Inhibiting NHE3 decreases the permeability to phosphate which reduces absorption. The mechanism of action appears to be specific to phosphate with no effect on other ions."

The action date for the FDA decision is at the end of April.

On December 10th, a director picked up just over $1 million in new shares. It was the first insider buying in the stock since June of this year, and the single biggest insider buy of the stock since the summer of 2016.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The day after that big insider buy was recorded, Leerink Partners lifted its price target to $14 from $11 previously. The analyst there noted he is 'positive on the setup for Ardelyx in 2021'. It was the first analyst commentary on the stock since the second quarter. The current median analyst price target on ARDX is just north of $13.00 a share. Piper Sandler ($15 price target), Jefferies ($11 price target), and Citigroup ($13 price target) have also all chimed in with Buy ratings on the stock this year.

The company ended the third quarter with approximately $185 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Ardelyx has averaged a quarterly burn rate of just north of $20 million in 2020 to date. The firm has approximately $50 million of debt obligations as well.

Verdict:

Source: Company Presentation

When approved, which seems likely, tenapanor will be an important new drug for CKD patients on dialysis. The current products on the market have various issues and side effects.

Source: Company Presentation

The company is well funded with enough funds to sustain operations and support the rollout of tenapanor well into 2022. The recent large insider purchase is also a nice 'vote of confidence' as well. The risk/reward for Ardelyx still appears favorable and I would not be surprised to see the stock rally at some point into the FDA approval date in late April. As I stated in my article in August, management at Ardelyx had put the market opportunity or peak sales for twice-daily tenapanor at $500-700 million in the U.S. Europe and Japan are also potentially lucrative markets as well.

That said, there are options available against this equity and they have good liquidity and solid premiums. That makes Ardelyx a good covered call candidate. This is also how I am putting most of any new money into the current market, which I view as at least fairly valued if not overvalued at the moment.

Source: Company Presentation

