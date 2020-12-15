Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has been hit by the pandemic, and with the hit to the airline industry, you would get the impression that things are falling apart for the European jet maker. However, I do believe that the numbers do indeed show pressure on Airbus’ commercial airplane business, but given the circumstances the company is managing, extremely well. The November month was no different where we saw some order reductions for the Airbus A220 program, but another month with solid delivery numbers.

Source: FlightGlobal

In this report, we have a look at the orders, cancellations, other mutations and deliveries that Airbus processed in November. For this analysis, we use interactive dashboards developed for subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Airbus orders November

Figure 1: Airbus orders November 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

When it comes to orders, we are done rather quickly: Airbus booked no orders in November contrasting with last month when it booked 11 orders. It should be noted, however, that seven out of the 11 orders last month where driven by corporate jets sales and the launch of the Airbus A220 corporate jet.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Macquarie Financial Holdings Pty Ltd cancelled orders for one Airbus A220-300.

Gulf Air cancelled orders for 10 Airbus A220-100s.

Avolon converted an order for one Airbus A321neo to 1 Airbus A320neo.

Airbus A321neo to 1 Airbus A320neo. Cebu Pacific converted orders for 11 Airbus A321neos to 11 Airbus A320neos.

Huaxia Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

China Southern Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

Airbus A320neo. Juneyao Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo and one Airbus A321neo.

Loong Air was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

Airbus A320neo. China Southern Airlines was revealed as the customer for three Airbus A321neos.

An unidentified customer converted orders for six Airbus A320neos to orders for six Airbus A321neos.

The order cancellations are quite interesting, adding to cancellations from Air Canada that still have to be reflected in the order book. Gulf Air initially ordered 10 Airbus A220-100s a decade ago, and driven by delays on the then-Bombardier development those aircraft have never been delivered. Two years ago, cancellation of the order already was anticipated but those rumors were denied by Gulf Air. Nearly a decade after placing these orders, Gulf Air has now cancelled the orders, likely driven by the demand profile and evolving fleet requirements.

Macquarie Financial Holdings also cancelled orders, and we see that out of an order for 40 Airbus A220s agreed on in 2014, seven have now been cancelled. It seems that the company anticipated demand for the jets, but as the progress payments and delivery slots for the aircraft are closing in the company was unable to find a lessee.

Gross order numbers declined from 242 orders last year to zero this year. That big difference is driven by events in both years. This year obviously the pandemic is pressuring order inflow, but the last November month contained the order announcements from the Dubai Airshow ending up in the books. Net orders fell from 176 to -11 this year. So, also there the drop is very much notable but it should also be noted that order cancellations actually fell for the November month from 55 units last year to 11 this year.

Year to date, net orders stand at 297 vs. 718 last year. As expected, the net order lead was lost in October. The only thing we can do with the numbers is take note and move on. The current environment doesn’t invite for record-breaking orders. I do believe that the gross order tally shows us the market reality while the limited number of cancellations reflects Airbus’ ability to negotiate new timelines and keep orders in the books.

Airbus deliveries November

Figure 2: Airbus deliveries November 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In November, Airbus delivered 64 aircraft, down eight units from the prior month:

Two Airbus A220s deliveries were recorded.

Airbus delivered 54 Airbus A320 aircraft, 2 Airbus A320ceo and 52 A320neo family deliveries.

Airbus delivered one Airbus A330-900 to CIT Leasing.

Airbus delivered seven Airbus A350 aircraft, six Airbus A350-900s and one Airbus A350-1000s.

No Airbus A380 deliveries were recorded.

For 2020, the European jet maker expected 880 deliveries. However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in significantly lower near-term demand for aircraft, Airbus has removed its financial guidance as well as its delivery target while slashing production rates for the Airbus A320 to 40 aircraft per month, two aircraft per month for the Airbus A330 and six aircraft per month for the Airbus A350.

What I liked about the delivery flow last month remained partially absent in November. Deliveries for the Airbus A220 were lower as were the Airbus A330/A350 deliveries. However, with seven deliveries I believe the Airbus A350 delivery volume was still very strong and Airbus A320 deliveries increased further. I believe that the Airbus A320 deliveries are a demonstration of strength and shows that while placing orders is out of question for most airlines right now, the deliveries are a sign of confidence.

Year over year, we do see the pain Airbus is suffering. Comparing the 2019 and 2020 year-to-date numbers, we see deliveries fell from 725 to 477 and the value decline was $19.2B, marking a slight deterioration month-over-month. Nevertheless, I consider these numbers to be strong and I think what investors should take note of is the solid recovery in delivery volumes since the lows in April. Overall, volumes are 35% lower and that aligns with the adjustments to the production rates.

With no orders placed during the month, the book-to-bill ratio obviously is zero while the year-to-date numbers are 0.8 in terms of units and 0.6 in terms of value. Those ratios are declining as the strong start of the year is being diluted. What should be pointed out is that even when the book-to-bill ratio is non-zero and closer to one, which is desired as it signals balance between orders and deliveries, the numbers should be put in context. So, in an environment where orders as well as deliveries are absent, it might look like the book-to-bill ratio is good while orders and deliveries might be balanced at crisis levels. Additionally, the book-to-bill ratio does not include cancellations. In that sense the book-to-bill ratio provides a bit of a skewed image.

Conclusion

In November, we saw that Airbus did not finalize any orders but at this stage the market reality is that we should not expect big orders to be finalized. More interesting are the cancellation and delivery numbers as those say more about the near term and I think Airbus is doing quite well on those metrics. During the month we did see some order cancellations for the Airbus A220 but those cancellations do not come as a surprise. Overall, I would say that the cancellations are modest and below typical levels as backlogs have grown over the past few years.

In Airbus’ delivery profile I see a huge reason to be positive about the future. Even if production rates remain low in 2021, I think the current levels should position Airbus quite nicely, and for 2020, I still do believe that deliveries could be topping 550 units which is a strong delivery number for a crisis year.

Give Your Portfolio Wings Are you an investor looking to benefit from the growth of the aerospace industry? The Aerospace Forum helps you do that. With a background in aerospace engineering, we have a unique approach to our investment theses and idea generation combining our engineering background and financial data analysis delivering deep-dive analysis and access to interactive monitors to inform your investment decisions. Click here to join The Aerospace Forum today and start your flight to growth!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.