In times of delusional market euphoria, the only thing that matters is how fast and how much a stock goes up. Fundamentals are thrown out the window for the next 'biggest thing" with the fun buzzwords. It matters very little to speculators what the underlying business does or what it's true opportunity ahead looks like.





Stock price movements should not be what is exciting market participants, customers inspired by a business' innovation should be. what's exciting. And it is clear that those buying Fiverr (FVRR) at a $7 billion valuation haven't considered such.

The Gig Economy

The "gig economy" receives a lot attention, and for good reason. Economics aside, many of these businesses have created new outlets for people to build new income streams for themselves, while providing consumers with improved services. Uber (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH) provide services that make transporting people and food easier, while giving people a chance to make extra cash.

The first thing to evaluate with a gig economy stock, before even admiring the stock chart, is to understand what the people in the ecosystem actually think of the business. Uber is a great place to start in understanding a baseline for how the gig workers think. Take for example this thread, with an extremely negative tilt towards Uber. The person creating the thread had only driven for a week, and we generally see the business defended by drivers. The beauty of the gig economy is that encourages workers to think creatively about how they attack their work. Take this reply for example:

It takes 30-90 days working just to get the basic pattern of your market down. Even after that, you need to constantly be looking at what works, what doesn't and what might work better. Or, you can just do whatever you like, ignore what is not working and give up bitter in a week.

The world is very competitive, and it takes time to figure out how to understand the supply and demand economics driving for Uber. But, the physical act of driving for Uber requires very little skill; you just need to know how to drive a car. In contrast, Fiverr gigs require a much higher degree of talent if someone is seeking quality work. I can easily drive my own car, but design is not my specialty and it makes more sense for me to outsource such a task. It's a very different dynamic when you are dealing with skilled individuals who rightly expect to be compensated for their specialized labor, as opposed to someone who just wants to hustle for extra cash. This greatly constrains Fiverr for providing high quality supply, which results in constricting the business. Higher quality supply comes from reoccurring revenue, the opposite of the typical gig economy model.

Obviously, this isn't absolute but exceptions prove the rule. These exceptions are Fiverr's sweet spot, Fiverr offers no value in the reoccurring work scenario. This type of marketplace leads to creating demand amongst buyers looking for a one-time deal. There's no value in a designer forking over 20% of their earnings for steady work. Fiverr lacks the same utility as a commerce platform like Etsy (ETSY), that solves other challenges for merchants whilst providing demand and scale. It is obvious this is happening when listening to designers who have used the platform. Here is an example of one sharing his or her frustration with this dynamic:

Aside from just being a hive of atrocius design, fiverr also represents a trend in the modern age of trying to get free work out of designers. No artist in their right mind would work for five bucks, and the general idea of websites where design work is handed out semi-randomly or set up as a competition is simply attempted exploitation. So if you respect designers or the profession at all, don’t demean it and them by supporting these terrible websites such as fiverr and designcontests.

This example is a bit extreme, and not all design work on Fiverr costs just five dollars. But, if the designers aren't happy, they leave. Quality designers leaving lowers the entirety of the outputs from Fiverr, which leads to unsatisfied paying business owners:

If you care about your business AT ALL, stay away from Fiverr. It's home to inexperienced, amateur artists who slap things together quickly, use clip art or stolen art, and are just horrible "designers". That's what 5 bucks gets you.

While driving an Uber requires little skill, Fiverr does. Design work doesn't scale because it takes someone's time to create. Uber can scale because anyone can do it. Thus it is extra critical for the platform to have a vast array of quality designers. This is the basis of what Fiverr describes as its flywheel effect. What the company doesn't want to point out, is that the flywheel can function in the opposite direction as well if quality deteriorates.

This is a great model if the quality of supply and demand is top notch. But, this simply isn't a possibility when the best opportunity in any career or business is reoccurring revenue. For designers, this will consist of attracting the attention and retaining the highest quality clients. Not people looking for something cheap for a one time deal. Of course Fiverr is going to be able to reference many instances where its model has worked for certain designers. But, I can't imagine this being the majority, considering the logic above. In the end, numbers are the only truth. Buyers and designer numbers will naturally be intertwined.

The numbers are fine, obviously the platform is growing but is still quite small in aggregate. But, when we stack up the constricted market logic with the current valuation, the bull thesis completely unravels. The number of active buyers is not exploding, during a time period when many businesses with a large digital footprint have. The first item categorized on Fiverr as popular is web and mobile design, an area more critical for small businesses, who would be seeking such a service, now than ever.

If we have a look at what search trends are saying, Fiverr looks a whole lot more like Stitch Fix (SFIX), then it does Shopify (SHOP). Fiverr's recent quarters look like shockers considering the growth rates, but that comes from a very small base.

One would loosely assume that design work would be in demand from smaller businesses shifting online. But again, the dynamic of an online designer marketplace is structurally deficit compared with online commerce marketplaces. An Etsy or Amazon (AMZN) fundamentally alters the user experience, by allowing someone to shop without leaving their home. There's probably countless designers who have worked remotely prior to the pandemic, and other means of finding and communicating with designers work just as well.

Valuation

Fiverr is a tough business to find direct comparisons, so online retailers and marketplaces will have to do.

Active Buyers m's Valuation m's Valuation/Buyer Fiverr 3.1 $7,072 $2,281 Stitch Fix 3.8 $6,298 $1,657 Etsy 69 $21,438 $311 eBay 183 $33,867 $185

Fiverr is far more expensive the Stitch Fix (SFIX), Etsy, and eBay (EBAY), despite having perhaps the most challenging path to scale. The biggest premium is being paid for the company with the most to prove. Fiverr generates very little cash flow and despite touting that the business has grown without a sales force, Fiverr spent 60% of revenue in 2019 on sales & marketing.

As usual, all ridiculous valuations begin with an overstated market opportunity.

Fiverr uses the income of all US businesses without any paid employees as a proxy for its addressable market. It's safe to say Fiverr won't come close to accessing all US businesses without any paid employees. As previously mentioned, it makes no sense for businesses with highly reoccurring repeat customers to give 20% of their earnings to Fiverr.

There seems to be a fallacy playing out in regards to smaller cap stocks at the current moment. Of course, everyone wants to be an investor at the ground floor of the next big winner. By common logic, it seems that it is much easier for a $1 billion dollar company to double, than for a $1 trillion dollar company to double. Yet, many small cap stocks are structurally challenged in that they lack the open-ended opportunity to scale to monstrous levels. So while their will be $1 billion companies that become multi-baggers, the $1 trillion company will probably outperform the vast majority of more restricted models. With Fiverr taking a 20% cut of all freelancers work in general (last quarter take rate was closer to 27%), the platform still has not yet surpassed $1 billion run-rate in platform sales. More evidence of how small the market is in reality.

The platform appears very restricted, and relegated to lower dollar, lower quality work. Fiverr may provide a reasonable side hustle for some, but it likely isn't worth the time for most skilled professionals.

It's quite clear. The business fundamentals have not improved eightfold this year but the stock has. This is a sign the best might be in the rearview for Fiverr shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.