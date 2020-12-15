To truly draw a line under the 737 MAX crisis, and to restore investor trust, Boeing may need a change of leadership.

Most of the same leaders and decision-makers who allowed Boeing's leverage to get out of control while skimping on product development are still in place.

While the 737 MAX crisis appears mostly resolved, and the CEO from that time has been ousted, there remains a crisis of leadership at the company.

Boeing is running short on cash again, barely seven months after raising $25 billion in a bond offering; the company is now contemplating a stock offering to plug the hole.

Boeing has been hit by a financial one-two punch in the form of the 737 MAX crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a reach extending across the length and breadth of the aerospace sector, and business units tailored to serve every aspect of commercial and government aviation, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) has long been considered one of the great titans of American industry. Yet the venerable company has suffered in recent years from short-sighted management that has left its finances in a perilous state.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

While Boeing has begun to retrench and chart a course forward, restoration of its former glory may only be possible if it shakes things up at the top. Until it does, Boeing stock might be best left off the menu.

Reeling From A One-Two Punch

Currently, Boeing's finances are in a shambles. Having suffered under the successive blows of the 737 MAX crisis, which saw the next-generation commercial aircraft grounded for more than 20 months, and the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated the commercial air-carrier industry, Boeing has been left reeling.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, Boeing brought in $42.9 billion in revenue, far less than in the same period last year during which it raked in $58.7 billion. This has translated to the bottom line, which has seen Boeing post a cumulative net loss of $4.7 billion in 2020 thus far.

Things look even uglier upon inspection of cash flow from operations: In the first three quarters, Boeing reported cumulative cash outflows to the tune of $14.4 billion. That has left Boeing with just $10.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents left at its disposal. With $70.0 billion in total debt on its balance sheet, Boeing's financial position has gotten extremely precarious. Faced with few other viable options, Boeing has been forced to contemplate a stock sale in order to replenish its depleted cash reserves.

Buybacks Brought Boeing Here

The prospect of a fresh equity offering is somewhat ironic, since Boeing's current financial challenges are, at least in part, the result of years of aggressive stock buybacks. Indeed, as analyst Wolf Richter discussed in a March research report, Boeing's buyback policy had left it woefully unprepared to weather the storm generated by the indefinite grounding of the 737 MAX:

"Of immediate concern is how much cash Boeing is burning to deal with the 737 MAX fiasco, and how much cash it can pile up to avoid a liquidity crisis...This mad scramble for cash and the existential urge to 'preserve cash in challenging periods' comes after this master of financial engineering - instead of aircraft engineering - blew, wasted, and incinerated $43.4 billion on buying back its own shares, from June 2013 until the financial consequences of the two 737 MAX crashes finally forced the company to end the practice. That $43.3 billion would come in really handy right now."

Having blown $43.3 billion on buybacks since 2013, Boeing found itself undercapitalized when the 737 MAX crisis struck. With a global pandemic still causing serious disruption, that $43.3 billion would certainly be useful today.

Trouble Flows From The Top

While there are undoubtedly numerous factors involved, the role of management in causing Boeing's current financial troubles cannot be overlooked. Under Dennis Muilenburg, who served as CEO from July 2015 until his ouster in December 2019, Boeing committed ever more resources to buybacks, skimping on internal investment and increasing leverage in the process. As Air Current editor Jon Ostrower observed on Dec. 4, this short-sighted strategy has proven to be costly:

"The dearth of long-term thinking had Boeing buying back shares at $400 each and now will need to sell them around $230 to raise cash."

While Boeing has attempted to distance itself from Muilenburg, it has not distanced itself from many of the other players involved both in the buyback binge, and in the ill-fated 737 MAX development program. Most notable is David Calhoun, who was chair of Boeing's board of directors before being tapped to replace Muilenburg late last year. While Calhoun had only held chair for two months prior to becoming CEO, he was a long-time director, having joined the board in 2009 and been named lead independent director in 2018. Calhoun was intimately involved in Boeing's corporate governance for more than a decade, yet he failed to challenge - and, in fact, consistently supported - Muilenburg's short-termist approach.

Show Over Substance

In the months since the outbreak of COVID-19, Boeing has persisted in actions seemingly focused on optics over operations. Take the company's decision to eschew federal bailout money in April. Despite the obvious strain weighing on its business, Boeing's leaders insisted that they did not need a bailout. Instead, they turned to credit markets to execute a $25 billion bond offering.

Turning to the bond market was meant to demonstrate Boeing's financial health and resilience, but all it accomplished was a further increase to the company's already distressing debt levels. Rather than doing what was necessary to support its business operations in a financially trying time, Boeing opted instead to convey a level of financial strength it did not possess.

Of course, Boeing had been indulging in leverage expansion for some time already, in no small part to help fuel the company's share buyback plan, a plan that had wide board support. In fact, before the $25 billion bond sale, Boeing's debt had tripled over the course of just two years to $38.9 billion, which resulted in its interest expenses leaping from $102 million in Q1 2018 to $262 billion in Q1 2020.

Investors' Eye View

With much of the same leadership personnel at the outset of the 737 MAX crisis still in place, I am skeptical of Boeing's ability to develop a more prudent long-term strategy going forward. In my assessment, a stock offering would relieve some of the immediate strain on Boeing, but it will not resolve the company's underlying pathologies.

To truly regain its place as the nation's preeminent aerospace company, and earn a confident Buy recommendation, Boeing must abandon its myopic fixation on the short run and instead raise its eyes to the future. That may require a real shakeup at the top.

New leadership with a long-term vision could renew the confidence of investors shaken by recent turmoil. With a stock offering in the offing, Boeing needs that confidence more than ever. But for now, I will be sitting on the sidelines when it comes to this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.