Ultimately, this has led him to pivot his allocation framework to adjust to the new environment.

In his latest paper "The Liquidity Cascade" he concludes a Lollapalooza of influences is distorting markets.

I just interviewed Corey Hoffstein, Chief Investment Officer and cofounder of quant shop Newfound Research. Corey has a background in computer science. Newfound Research is a quantitative asset management firm based out of Boston, MA. Its first focus is on managing risk and the firm developed a lot of knowledge around the trend-following approach.

Corey recently wrote a very interesting quarterly letter and published a fascinating piece of research called The Liquidity Cascade awhile back.

In his quarterly letter, Corey basically lays out his conclusion that a new paradigm requires an adjusted approach. In the letter he asks the brave question:

What do you do, then, when the research you conduct suggests that the efficacy of the very systematic style you’ve built your firm upon may be reduced going forward?

In the liquidity cascade, Corey dives into the effect of a number of theories about market distortion and concludes these together result in a Lollapalooza effect on the market and S&P 500. These theories include Fed policy, flows into passive, market cash flows and the effects of hedging needs.

Ultimately, his research led Corey to think about designing a new portfolio framework. Needless to say, I couldn't wait to get Corey to talk about his ideas and the new framework.

His work isn't just interesting if you are into quantified investing. I can hardly get Excel to tally up some columns and I found his research very interesting.

It confirms some of the strategic allocations I started toying with, arrived at through a fundamental perspective. Other pieces have me rethinking my positions hard. I highly recommend reading Corey's papers on the Newfound research site (linked below).

He also hosts a podcast called Flirting With Models. It's something of a hardcore quant podcast.. I love it because it's such a different perspective and I learn about things I probably shouldn't do, as well as new signals to incorporate and portfolio management ideas. I can probably listen to the episodes multiple times because invariably they discuss concepts that are novel to me or that I really needed a refresher on.

