Still underappreciated to an extent, judging by the stock's failure to get anywhere close to its early September all-time highs, Microsoft (MSFT) remains my favorite FAAMG stock for 2021. Supporting the bullish case are (1) Satya Nadella's impressive track record over the past half-decade, (2) the cloud transition leading to strong growth prospects and more predictable financial results, and (3) valuations that have expanded the least among FAAMG stocks during an otherwise great 2020 for the Big Tech sector.

Today, I look a bit closer at how the Redmond, Washington-based company could be next to reach the $2 trillion market value – a feat accomplished by only one technology company so far, Apple (AAPL).

Credit: company's website

The four paths to $2 trillion

Microsoft's equity is currently valued at $1.61 trillion. To get to the landmark $2-trillion valuation, the stock would need to climb 24% from current levels. This is roughly as high as shares had risen in 2020 through late Spring (i.e. early June), despite the COVID-19 correction, and half as much as the stock gained in all of last year.

I believe there are four different ways for Microsoft to generate an extra $400 billion in value to shareholders. Three of them pertain to business fundamentals, starting with the spotlight-grabbing cloud segment.

Intelligent Cloud, including crown jewel Azure, is arguably Microsoft's key engine of growth. But as much of a "shiny object" as cloud may be, I find it a bit less likely that Microsoft stock's hypothetical market value gain would come from this end of the business.

This is the case due to high expectations. Cloud infrastructure and platform services continue to be a highly competitive space, one whose leadership Amazon (AMZN) has been fiercely fighting to defend. As a result, revenue growth has been easing (see graph on Azure below, in percentage points, in which negative numbers mean decelerating growth), while margins could be impacted by more aggressive pricing. The market often appears disappointed to see growth in cloud computing slow down, despite it being a logical byproduct of larger scale.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from multiple sources

A more feasible driver of market value gain, in my view, is Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes segment. Here, the company seems to have a strong competitive advantage in software products and services like Office and Dynamics, reflected in solid op margin increase of 19% last quarter. The cloud theme is an enabler of growth, since customers have been transitioning away from licenses and on-premise solutions.

The upside to expectations could come from businesses that will likely perform well in a post-pandemic world. The trends in remote work will probably not fully reverse in 2021, which is good news for products like Skype and OneDrive. At the same time, a recovery in economic activity and improving budgets at smaller-sized clients that struggled this year will likely be a positive for LinkedIn, a business that suffered through the thick of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lastly on fundamentals is More Personal Computing, a division that investors might have once expected to become Microsoft's legacy business. The stay-at-home economy has increased demand for electronic devices, including Surface. In 2021, the division will likely see a boost from Xbox, especially during the first few months of the new console cycle. This could be a significant source of growth beyond consensus in the new year, which currently sits at an achievable, if not modest, 10.5% for the total company.

Data by YCharts

The last of the four paths to substantial market value gain is valuation. Many will point at MSFT and label it pricey, due to forward P/E and EV-to-EBITDA of 32x and 21x, respectively. However, as the graph above depicts, Microsoft's multiple has expanded the least among FAAMG names in the past year, suggesting some upside opportunity relative to the rest of the group.

I find it unlikely that valuation expansion alone will justify a target market cap of $2 trillion, especially after the stock has had such a strong run in the last 18-24 months. But a combination of it and a couple of business fundamental reasons might very well be enough to send market cap higher, towards the next milestone.

Join Our Community Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on MSFT (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.



Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AMZN, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.