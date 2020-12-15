Its long term fundamentals remain intact and it is one of the few players that can keep up with content spend.

Thesis

Looking at Disney (DIS) we see a conglomerate that is a master at pricing and monetizing content assets. Its content moat, parks, and streaming business represent an opportunity to benefit from current streaming trends as well as the reopening trade as parks reopen.

Disney has built a flywheel of experiences, content, and merchandise that is just getting started. Streaming adds to each part of the flywheel, and the team's impressive execution, after a few iterations, shows that it is on the right path.

I recommend a buy on Disney to play both the streaming trend today and the eventual reopening within the next year. I believe these catalysts are enough to justify the intense competition for content, eyeballs for streaming, and the uncertainty around park reopening.

Catalyst Path

Disney announced several important things for Disney+, its streaming service. First, it mentioned 86 million subscribers, ahead of its plan. It targeted 100-plus new titles per year on Disney+, an impressive content slate. It also aims for 230-260 million total paid subscribers to Disney+ by the end of 2024. This is true long-term thinking combined with short-term execution that is unparalleled. Of course, such decisive action is needed when you are competing with Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and other upcoming players like fuboTV (OTC:FUBO). Disney has invested where it can in these adjacencies, but is largely building out its own competency, as I think it should.

It took Netflix nearly 10 years to get to 200 million subscribers, and Disney has done so in 1 year with Disney+. It is truly leveraging its existing brand, content slate, and merchandising ability to drive exclusives and paid subscribers. I believe this trend will continue underappreciated by the Street.

Further, we can see how Disney is catching up to Netflix on an MAU basis, which points to the strength and resilience of the content slate that Disney has, beyond just paying subscribers.

The second, less-noticed catalyst is the park reopening and revival of merchandise and ticket sales within the parks. I believe this will happen once the vaccine is approved and in distribution by middle of 2021. Analysts are still underappreciating the short term 2021 revenue impact this can have.

Flywheel

Disney has built a flywheel across the parks, merchandise, and content that is underappreciated and will have long-term earnings power that is greater than the Street expects. The content is a cash burn that is engaging more people and new experiences that will in turn drive revenue in parks and merchandise. Disney can use content to feature merchandise and build exclusive moats around goods and experiences that others cannot copy.

Disney+ will be profitable before analysts expect by 2024 due to this flywheel, and I believe its adjacent businesses will also benefit before the Street expects. The 10% pop after earnings is just a small sign of what is to come combined with great execution today from the new Disney+ team.

The Street is underestimating the impact that the Disney reorganization has. Disney has recognized its core competency is in distribution and connection to the consumer, and has realigned its profit and loss centers, and overall business to fit these competencies. I believe this leads to clarity in organization structures, tasks, and eventually execution. It is not a surprise that Disney+ is executing well, and I am sure the revamped park and merchandise experiences will be more focused and profitable upon reopening.

Risks

As with any investment there are risks. Disney is a well-recognized brand that is heavily covered by analysts and well-respected. A lot of the upside is immediately priced into the stock in the short term and it is well-covered. However, I think the true operating leverage of the business emerges once parks reopen, and by 2024 when the content business turns profitable. I believe the Street is underestimating the power of the flywheel and the size of the adjacent businesses - namely ticketing and merchandise revenue. I believe these revenue bases help to subsidize the content in the short term ($16-18 billion a year for content) and build into an already profitable, multi-faceted business that is tied together by a competency in distribution and connection to the consumer.

I recommend sizing the position accordingly and building into it as the parks reopen and the thesis plays out in 2021. Given the high-quality, large-cap nature of the stock, I recommend a larger-than-normal start position that grows into a position based on performance and increasing conviction. Disney is a true reopening play that is benefitting from streaming today in a way that many other companies are not. Instead of buying cruise lines or other pure reopening plays, I recommend buying into a flywheel that is just getting started with a proven team and great execution.

