Homebuilders Beauty Contest: Building A Shortlist - Part 1

Investment Thesis

The goal today is to short-list homebuilders for two categories: blue-chips and growth companies. We have written on homebuilders like LGI Homes (LGIH) and D.R. Horton (DHI) in the past and these picks haven't been random. Yet when providing a recommendation is it easy to accidentally over-emphasize short term entry points whilst underemphasizing company selection. Today we rectify this imbalance.

But rather than work from motivated reasoning to justify our selections, we thought it would be better to do a beauty contest from basic metrics among major home builders for both blue chip and growth categories.

Why is a beauty contest useful?

We are doing because we believe picking the strongest company in a sector is more useful and more likely to succeed than trying to time an entry to perfection.

Secondly it gives us something useful to do right now because we think super low interest rates can't stay this low in 2021. Once a vaccine rollout hits its stride in the near future there is a good chance mortgage rates will start to "mean revert" to a low 3% range. We explain in the second half of this report why history shows this will likely create a short term sell-off.

The plan is to do a three post series that contrasts homebuilders and then crowns a champion for a growth and a blue-chip homebuilder.

Today in Part A: We look at the major US homebuilders and derive a short list of five homebuilders for each category.

Part B: We compare Growth Finalists and declare a champion.

Part C: We compare Blue-chip Finalists and declare a champion.

The Contestants

We will look at:

D.R. Horton (DHI)

Lennar (LEN)

PulteGroup (PHM),

NVR Inc (NVR)

KB Home (KBH)

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Beazer Homes (BZH)

Hovnanian (HOV)

Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

Century Communities (CCS)

Tri Pointe Group (TPH)

M/I Homes (MHO)

MDC Holdings (MDC)

Meritage Homes (MTH)

LGI Homes (LGIH).

Growth Shortlisting: First Cut - Growth over 5 years

First, let's shortlist the growth category finalists. Our methodology will be:

Compare growth from 2014 to 2019 full year results. Compare market returns over 5 years.

Homebuilders : % change from 2014 to 2019.

Revenue Deliveries Communities NI EPS DHI 119% 99% NA 204% 186% LEN 443% 145% 105% 182% 105% PHM 75% 35% 44% 114% 190% NVR 65% 66% -4% 212% 248% KBH 90% 65% 25% 182% 203% TOL 81% 50% 27% 74% 119% BZH 43% 11% 7% -332% -335% HOV -2% -17% -19% -114% -478% TMHC 76% 47% 60% 258% 28% CCS 601% 665% 41% 460% 121% TPH 86% 59% 35% 146% 153% MHO 106% 69% 50% 154% 172% MDC 89% 60% 16% 278% 188% MTH 68% 58% 7% 76% 86% LGIH 380% 226% 172% 536% 428% Average 155% 109% 40% 162% 94%

Our Growth Rankings

Two standouts pop up and go straight to the final 5:

LGI Homes; EPS growth (428%) is the top rate, whilst net income (536%) and communities (172%) are also extremely impressive. Century Communities; revenue (601%) and Home Deliveries (665%) are easily leading numbers even if EPS growth (121%) does lag by comparison.

Dropouts: HOV, BZH, TMHC and MTH.

For Meritage and Taylor Morrison this may seem harsh given they seem solid. However we have to be ruthless and many companies have done better.

Shortlisting Growth: Second Cut - Growth Averages

After the two leaders there is daylight and then a big chasing pack. In the table following we list companies with EPS growth above 94%+ over 5 years.

Note that rankings numbers include LGIH, CCS, HOV, TMHC and MTH even if they aren't in the table, so not all numbers will be represented.

Revenue Rank Delivery Rank Communities Net Income Rank EPS Rank Average DHI 4 4 NA 6 6 5 LEN 2 3 2 7 11 5 TOL 9 11 8 13 10 10.2 NVR 13 6 13 5 2 7.8 TPH 8 9 7 10 8 8.4 MHO 5 5 4 9 7 6 KBH 6 7 9 8 3 6.6 MDC 7 8 10 3 5 6.6 PHM 11 13 5 11 4 8.8

Dropouts: TOL, PHM, and TPH. Although on the cusp, NVR sneaks through because EPS is more influential to us than community count growth.

Shortlisting Growth: Third Cut - Market Returns

We still have 6 companies and only 3 spots left for the top 5 growth shortlist. Let's look at their market returns over 5 years.

Data by YCharts

In case you have color deficiency (like me) the numbers are:

Top 3 are KB Home 166.3%, NVR Inc 141.2% and M.D.C on 135%.

The bottom three are D.R. Horton 118% and M/I Homes 107% and Lennar on 51.7%.

Lennar and M/I holdings are far enough away to drop out immediately. The strong revenue growth of Lennar has not fooled the market which has judged the quite moderate EPS growth (105% over five years and barely above average) quite fairly in my opinion.

Growth Shortlist Final Spot: DHI vs MDC

You'd think being the largest U.S. Homebuilder would make D.R. Horton steady and boring, but the market returns tell a different story.

Over the last 12 months D.R. Horton has outperformed M.D.C Holdings.

Data by YCharts

Also, over 10 years DHI is a clear winner, although this ignores dividends, which both companies pay to shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Bottom-line: DHI makes the cut.

M.D.C. does have a slight advantage in EPS growth and net income growth over 5 years, but the gap is vanishingly small (188% vs 186%). Meanwhile DHI has a lead in revenue and home delivery growth. M.D.C. might have a market capitalization of ~$3 billion vs DHI's ~$25.5 billion but there isn't enough reason to overlook DHI's far superior market returns.

The final growth shortlist is: LGI Homes, Century Communities, KB Home, N.V.R. Inc, D.R. Horton.

Now that we have finalists for Growth, let's look at finalists for Blue-Chip homebuilder category.

Blue-Chip Shortlist: First Cut

We start with the same long list as above however for blue chips, we need to look at different metrics. Size, distributions to shareholders, a strong balance sheet and strong market position are all signs of a blue chip company. For proxies that we will use market capitalization, shareholder distributions like dividends and buybacks, debt to net income and net margin.

The numbers are for full year 2019 except market capitalization which is market close on December 11, 2020.

Ticker Market Cap Dividend Buyback Debt/NI Net Margin DHI $25.5 B Yes Yes 3.2 9% LEN $22.2 B Yes Yes 7.2 8% PHM $11.35 B Yes Yes 5.1 10% NVR $15 B Yes Yes 1.6 12% KBH $3.3 B Yes Yes 9.7 6% TOL $5.6 B Yes Yes 6.6 8% BZH $460 M No Yes -14 -4% HOV $207 M No No -35 -2% TMHC $3.3 B No Yes 10 5% CCS $1.4 B No Yes 12 4% TPH $2.1 B No Yes 8 7% MHO $1.2 B No Yes 8.6 5% MDC $3 B Yes Yes 6.5 7% MTH $3.2 B No No 5.7 7% LGIH $2.7 B No No 4.6 10%

We chose debt/net income because it was more equally comparable than interest cover where interest was capitalized by companies with differing methodologies that could distort the results. Debt/equity whilst useful ignores earnings capability.

These are the raw numbers, so let's turn them into a scoring system with the following methodology.

Market capitalization, debt/net income and net margin are ranked with 15 for the highest and then declining to 1 for the lowest.

Dividend and Buyback is more yes/no. with Yes = 3 points and No = 0.

This gives us the following ranking table.

Ticker Market Cap Dividend Buy Back Debt/NI Net Margin Total DHI 15 3 3 14 12 47 LEN 14 3 3 8 10 38 PHM 12 3 3 12 14 44 NVR 13 3 3 15 15 49 KBH 10 3 3 5 6 27 TOL 12 3 3 9 11 38 BZH 2 0 3 2 1 8 HOV 1 0 0 1 2 4 TMHC 9 0 3 4 5 21 CCS 4 0 3 3 3 13 TPH 5 0 3 7 7 22 MHO 3 0 3 6 4 16 MDC 7 3 3 10 9 32 MTH 8 0 0 11 8 27 LGIH 6 0 0 13 13 32

Interestingly, on this methodology NVR (49) actually ranks higher than DHI (47) and along with PHM (44) goes straight to the finals of the "Blue-Chip Homebuilder" category.

For the final two places we have the following:

LEN (38) and TOL (38) in 4th and 5th place.

vs

LGIH (32) and MDC (32) in 6th and 7th place.

There really is a gap here between the top 5 and the rest. Much of the difference is market capitalization. However for homebuilder blue chips, size and geographical diversification bring strength. Neither Lennar Corp nor Toll Brothers lag noticeably in any one of the selected metrics.

Neither LGIH nor MDC make a strong argument to upend the rankings.

Although LGIH has strong operational performance it completely lacks dividends and buy-backs and is noticeably smaller.

MDC is solid across the board without being exceptional. It does distribute to shareholders, but it is noticeably smaller than both LEN and TOL. In an industry where market capitalizations usually reflect size and quality of operation pretty accurately, this is important.

In retrospect the outcome is rather obvious for the finalists.

Blue Chip Homebuilder finalists are therefore, NVR, D.R. Horton, PulteGroup, Lennar Corp, and Toll Brothers.

Now that we have shortlisted Blue chip, let's look at our short term view of homebuilder stocks vs 30 year mortgage rate correlation.

Why you should push "pause" on purchases right now

With 30 year mortgage rates at record lows, these are salad days for homebuilders. However we believe that ultra low mortgage rates below 2.8% won't last long term. It is more likely that 30 year rates will normalize to a range of 2.9-3.4% in the medium term, following the immediate virus recovery period. If you are wondering "but are mortgage rates that important?", let's look at the history.

Mortgage rates drive homebuilder stock prices

Homebuilders stock prices are very sensitive to the 30 year mortgage rate. It doesn't take a statistical genius to see the inverse correlation between spikes in interest rates and homebuilder stock prices.

Here is the 30 year mortgage rate vs LGIH stock price in the figure below. You'll see this inverse correlation for all homebuilders, but LGIH is very clear.

Data by YCharts

The mortgage rate rises of 2016/17 and again in 2018 both caused noticeable declines in LGIH's stock price.

Record low rates are clearly boosting new home sales and helping stock price rises for homebuilders currently. That cycle will turn

Macro View: Ultra Low rates won't last forever

We are from the "and this too shall pass" school of cyclical economics. Once an effective treatment, like monoclonal antibodies and/or an effective vaccine is rolled out widely, then the economy will progressively return to normal. Ultra easy monetary policy won't last forever, no matter how much we investors pray to the US Federal Reserve gods.

Here is one mortgage rate forecast below. Source: The Mortgage Reports

A rebound to 3% in January seems unlikely, but for 2021 this forecast is hardly an outlier. Here are the 2021 forecasts for 30 year mortgage rates from a variety of US housing authorities. A 3% rate seems about average.

Source: The Mortgage Reports

In our opinion, rates will likely stay below 2.9% until at least end of Q1 or even Q2 of 2021. But any increase will be unpredictable and the reaction is often quick. A rise from the current record low of 2.71% to even just 2.90% might see homebuilders sell off by 10-20%. Some of the current price level is built on the expectation of ever lower mortgage rates.

Is it worth buying a share in the hope of gains over just a 3 month period? Perhaps that is for you, and it might work here, but we are investing for the longer term and prefer to target the best entry points for quality shares.

Bottom-line: Wait to enter homebuilders. The market will likely see a small sell-off in homebuilders as rates snap back to the low 3% range (or even the 2.8-2.9% range). That will be the opportunity to build a sizeable position.

Summary: Shortlists for growth and blue-chip homebuilders while awaiting an entry point

Mortgage rates are the biggest determinant of homebuilder share prices in the short term and a rebound to around 3% would see a noticeable correction in homebuilder stock prices. Patient and long term investors should be waiting for such an opportunity to do sizeable buying of quality companies.

Which quality homebuilder?

Here is our shortlist for investors and our follow-up posts. Until next time.

Growth Blue-Chip LGI Homes (LGIH) N.R.V. Inc (NVR) Century Communities (CCS) D.R. Horton (DHI) KB Home (KBH) PulteGroup Inc (PHM) N.V.R. Inc (NVR) Lennar Corp (LEN) D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI Toll Brothers (TOL)

