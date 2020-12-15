Solvency Is The Crucial Issue Now: Harrison

We’re seeing a rotation into a new swath of companies, but optimism is so high that some of that will be given back on the other side.

Ed Harrison joined today’s Real Vision’s Daily Briefing to share his thoughts about the Group of Thirty’s policy paper about reviving and restructuring the corporate sector post-COVID.

Harrison said that solvency is the crucial issue now and connected the dots between the paper’s thesis and the framework Raoul Pal laid out back in April in “The Unfolding.” First came the liquidity crisis, then the hope phase, and then the insolvency phase, which is where we are today as companies go bankrupt and need to restructure debt.

Harrison talked about a new business reality that is emerging and the potential for hardship over the longer-term because a fundamental shift in consumer behavior has happened that has made certain companies’ business models unsustainable. He said the question we need to address is how to let these companies fail and move toward this new reality without having some kind of crisis in the interim.

From a market's perspective, Harrison pointed out that companies that may face solvency issues over the longer term are the subject of speculative fervor right now. We’re seeing a rotation into a whole new swath of companies because we’re looking through to a post-vaccine era. However, the Group of Thirty is saying the optimism is so high that some of that will be given back on the other side.

“We’re at risk of some sort of event that will unwind how aggressively we’ve moved into this rotation because on the other side isn’t the old normal; it is a new normal that’s bad for a whole crop of companies,” he said.

Harrison said the transition will be difficult and while what we need is significant fiscal support, all we will have to supply us is monetary support.

He also said there’s a fundamental disconnect between what we’re seeing in the market now and the prospects for nominal GDP growth for the global economy going forward. “The new paradigm is going to be much more difficult than people believe,” he said. “The bridge to get to the normal will be long and the other side may not be as bullish as people are making it out to be.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.