Overall, I think Tesoro and HUMBL might be worthless but the share price could remain disconnected from reality.

Tesoro and HUMBL are focusing on Mexico, but there are several established local mobile payment startups and I don’t see how the company can challenge them.

However, HUMBL is a small company and its app isn’t even in the beta phase yet. Also, several other U.S. companies use the HUMBL brand, which might become an issue.

Tesoro is merging with mobile payment startup HUMBL in a reverse takeover transaction and the merged entity is now valued at over $1 billion.

Introduction

The dot-com bubble burst two decades ago and if you need a sign that there's now a tech bubble 2.0, look no further than Tesoro Enterprises (OTCPK:TSNP). On November 12, the company announced it's merging with Mexico-focused mobile wallet developer HUMBL LLC in what is effectively a reverse takeover. Tesoro investors, current and interested, are in fact investing in HUMBL as the latter has already taken over the management and a large part of the shares.

As of time of writing, the emerging business is worth north of $1 billion, making this small fintech startup a unicorn.

The business of Tesoro and the terms of the merger

Tesoro is a small company which offers floor and wall covering materials. It was listed on the OTC in 2003, but hasn't accomplished much since then. The firm is profitable (which can't be said for many companies on the OTC), but I find its financials unimpressive.

(Source: OTC Markets)

Merger with HUMBL

Under the deal, HUMBL shareholders will receive preferred shares of Tesoro and the latter will change its name to HUMBL Inc. and move to Delaware. Also, outgoing Tesoro president Henry Boucher transferred a significant number of shares to the new CEO and president Brian Foote. On November 13, Tesoro said it would retire 551,669,335 shares that Foote surrendered without consideration. On November 17, Foote agreed to convert another 318 million shares he bought on the retail market to preferred shares.

This means that Tesoro currently has 3.68 billion common shares and is trading at $0.28 per share as of time of writing. This gives the company a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, making HUMBL a unicorn.

However, the number of preferred shares that the new owners will receive is unknown. We know from Tesoro's financials that the number of authorized preferred shares is 25 million and the number of issued and outstanding preferred shares stood at seven million as of September 2020.

All in all, this merger is pretty much a typical reverse takeover. The latter is a convenient way for a company to become public through the back door. Think of a transaction with one of the currently popular special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), but without the cash reserves.

Overview of HUMBL

(Source: HUMBL)

I'm surprised the company hasn't changed its brand, considering there's a more popular namesake which runs a vegan restaurant which offers burgers handcrafted by celebrity chef Matthew Kenney. The latter uses the humbl.com webpage, while the fintech HUMBL is located at humblpay.com.

Our HUMBL is based in San Diego and it has a total of 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. According to Crunchbase, HUMBL LLC is the same company that was behind a small emerging markets-focused mobile payment startup also named HUMBL. The latter raised $2.5 million of pre-seed funding in 2019 before closing its doors sometime in 2020.

The old HUMBL was certainly ambitious and wanted to be something like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) for emerging markets. The new HUMBL is more humble - it's starting out as a mobile payment startup focused on helping families move and use money across the border between the USA and Mexico. Its mobile wallet connects debit, credit and digital dollars and the company claims it provides greater access and portability than US-only mobile wallet providers like Venmo and Zelle.

HUMBL has also developed a solution for merchants named HUMBL Hubs, which enables them to accept major credit cards.

On December 1, the company announced that it has delivered its first live transaction on the Mexican market. At the moment, HUMBL is offering a signup for a beta at its website.

One of the selling points of HUMBL is that it was featured in business magazine Forbes in an article named "Rising Startups To Watch With Diverse Founders" back in June 2020. However, note that the article was written by a contributor named Maren Thomas Bannon. She is a co-founder of a venture capital firm named January Ventures, which organized the virtual pitch event called PitchCollective.

While the whole Mexico angle sounds interesting, I cover a lot of startups as part of my job and I can tell you that there's a significant number of fintech firms in that country. The first ones that come to mind are Clip, UnDosTres and Sr. Pago. These three have raised more funding than HUMBL and have more developed businesses, so I doubt the company can compete with them.

Sure, Singaporean digital payments firm Cyberbeat made a strategic investment into HUMBL in November 2020, but I doubt this deal brought significant funds as Cyberbeat is a small company.

Possible risks for a bear thesis

There are two major challenges for a bear case on Tesoro and HUMBL.

1) Keynes once said that the markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent and if we're indeed in a tech bubble 2.0, this is a very real scenario. Even if Tesoro and HUMBL are worthless, it's possible that the valuation of the merged entity can remain high or continue to soar for quite some time.

2) It's possible that Tesoro and HUMBL's app is revolutionary. The details are scarce and it's highly doubtful, but it's still possible that the company has developed an equivalent of PayPal for the developing world.

Investor takeaway

It never ceases to amaze me what can happen on the OTC market. Who knew that a reverse takeover could allow an obscure mobile payments startup to become a unicorn?

Tesoro investors, current and interested, are in fact investing in HUMBL as the latter has already taken over the management and a large part of the shares.

I think the terms of the merger between Tesoro and HUMBL are murky as we don't know the number of preferred shares that will be issued. There are a lot of established mobile payment startups in Mexico and I don't see how Tesoro and HUMBL can challenge them without offering something new or building a war chest through a massive funding round. Also, I think HUMBL might have to change its brand as there are several businesses in the USA that use it too (celebrity chef Matthew Kenney might want to have a word about that).

Tesoro's and HUMBL's product isn't even in the beta phase and with no revenues and no competitive advantage on its side, I think Tesoro and HUMBL are worthless. Of course, it's possible that the merged company's share price remains disconnected from reality for some time.

It's not about how much you earn. It's about what you're worth. - Russ Hanneman

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.