The Slack acquisition has given Salesforce a strong foothold in the growing communications market, where the company has previously not had a major position.

This article was written by Risk Research and Noah Riley.

Tech companies have had a phenomenal year and Salesforce is no different. Its shares are up 100% since the lows experienced at the start of March. There are good reasons for this. The increasing digitization of business has contributed to the proliferation of data builds which, in turn, has increased demand for Salesforce’s services. The shares trade at a fairly high P/E of circa 50x however there is good reason for this considering company performance and the extensive growth runway in front of Salesforce.

Because of its stock price weakness over the last four months, Salesforce is currently the largest position in the Risk Research portfolio. Somewhat oversimplified, we are buyers of low-debt growth on weakness.

Growth Stock Selection Process

Once a month, Risk Research software produces detailed reports on the ten largest positions held by the ten growth portfolio managers with the strongest ten-year records. In addition, each month, our software scrutinizes the financial statements of all public companies looking for characteristics that have, in the past, indicated the potential to generate returns in the top one percent of all public companies. These characteristics include the rare combination of rapidly increasing sales and improving balance sheet trends. Very few companies are able to grow without significant capital expenditures and new debt.

In the most recent reports, 157 companies were identified as being in one of the two groups – Master Investor Holdings and SuperGrowth MultiBaggers – including Salesforce which qualifies for both groups. Because most of these companies trade at substantial premiums to our estimated intrinsic value most of the time, and because focusing on intrinsic value would cause us to avoid the companies that are, in fact, the best-performing companies in our portfolio, we use an AI algorithm (described below) to identify entry prices. We expect that, in the next few years, professional investors will rely more and more on AI in the management of their portfolios.

What does Salesforce do?

Since its founding in 1999, Salesforce has become the number one global application for CRM (Customer Relationship Management) with over 150,000 customers worldwide. Salesforce’s reputation is strong and it is viewed as ‘the gold standard’ of CRM software. This gives it a strong market position and the company has maintained and built on that market position by focusing on three main factors - great products with a history of continuous development; well-funded marketing expansion including an ecosystem of third party developers and a strong corporate culture.

A typical customer would use the software to manage interactions with customers and prospects. The interactions with customers are recorded in the system either automatically (based on ecommerce interactions for example) or manually (where a salesperson records the details of a phone conversation or email exchange with a sales prospect). Using that information the software acts both as a ‘case management’ and a ‘task management’ tool. The advent of Covid, and remote work, has increased the value of Salesforce as a management tool.

An example of ‘case management’ would be where an individual customer is walked through an online e-commerce sales process and is then encouraged to complete the transaction and buy more. The software can be set to remind customers when they leave items in baskets without transacting; it can offer discounts or ‘up sells’ during the transaction process and it can follow up with emails advising of ship dates, delivery dates and follow on ‘coupons’ for discounts on future purchases.

The ‘task management’ functions are used by companies’ sales or customer service teams who record interactions with customers and are prompted by the software to follow up or get back in touch with customers or prospects on a regular basis. The frequency of follow up etc. can be set in the system by a Sales or Customer Service Manager who can then also observe whether these tasks have been followed up by their team. This makes Salesforce an excellent management tool and it is well liked by managers and team leaders for this reason.

Salesforce was designed from day one to be a SaaS (Software as a Service) business where customers would pay annual fees for usage, and regular updates to the software. The annual fee would depend upon the number of users and the number of software modules selected by the customer. This became an increasing factor as the company expanded its product offerings. This approach to sales and pricing is often called ‘enterprise selling’ as each customer is likely to have a different set of modules in use and ‘seats’ (licensed users). Winning new customers for Salesforce has tended to be a consultative sell as each customer will likely have different requirements.

The positives of this approach are that, once Salesforce is installed, it can quickly become an ‘enterprise solution’ fully embedded across a customer’s sites and departments. Although consultative sales takes longer and is more complex than selling a low function ‘off the shelf’ CRM solution, Salesforce’s customers become ‘sticky’ sources of annuity revenue. This annuity revenue is reliant on continued development of the product and Salesforce has an excellent history of development of its range of products with new modules either developed internally by its engineers or acquired in interesting areas where other companies may have developed greater levels of expertise more quickly than Salesforce’s own team.

Salesforce’s market position

As a cloud-based product, Salesforce hasn’t been impacted heavily by companies scaling back IT budgets. This is due to the low upfront costs and subscription based system - Salesforce was one of the first pure cloud plays to use this payment structure.

The company has continually outperformed. In Q3 2020 revenues grew 20% year on year to $5.42 billion. Top line growth has consistently been matched by bottom line growth.

Source: Risk Research Inc.

In Q3 of this year, Salesforce delivered close to its best ever operating margin at 19.8%.

Source - Q3 results presentation

International markets have also driven growth. In Q3 total revenue from EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) surpassed $1.1 billion, up 31% Y/Y.

In a world where understanding business-client relationships is becoming increasingly important, Salesforce is well-positioned. Currently Salesforce has a revenue market share of 18.4%, significantly ahead of its peers. The company continues to win market share.

Source – Q2 results presentation

Product Development - The Moat - The Lightning Platform Creates an Ecosystem of Third-Party Developers

Salesforce software is configurable to an individual customer’s requirements. In fact Salesforce is not really an ‘off the shelf’, self-serve CRM. Following the consultative sales process, an enterprise customer is likely to require additional development of the core software to fit their needs. To facilitate this, a large number of companies have evolved to build on the core Salesforce platform. These companies act as a sales team for Salesforce, and the company has encouraged these “subcontractors” through the development of its ‘Lightning Platform’ (also known as Force.com).

The ‘Lightning Platform' is typically updated three times a year, each update being released to the company's developer partners. These apps are actually featured on Salesforce’s own website and offered as solutions for new customers within those industries. By encouraging its developer partners to build on its core software, Salesforce has been able to expand its product range and applications to a wide range of industries at little or no cost to itself.

Salesforce Develops and Acquires New Core Modules

In addition its ‘Lightning Platform’, the company also excels at developing and extending its core product range, either through internally developed modules or through the acquisition of companies in interesting and fast growing, fast changing areas. The company has acquired over 60 third party companies in the past 14 years, an average of 4-5 per year. In 2012, for instance, Salesforce bought Rypple an online performance management platform that focused on coaching, real-time feedback and recognition. This was rebranded as work.com.

Examples of new product offerings that have added to Salesforce profitability:

In 2014 the company launched its ‘Customer Success Platform’ which brought together its core sales; marketing, service; analytics; community and mobile applications.

In 2015 the company went live with its Next-Generation Community Cloud’ that sought to capture customer comments and link these to employees and partners. The provided additional tools for companies to build and service their own customer communities.

The product was well received leading to customer comments such as this from Matt Bullock, CEO and founder, eWAY - “Without writing any code, we launched customer self-service with Salesforce Community Templates in just a matter of days. Almost immediately, our service caseload was reduced by half while our customer satisfaction scores went even higher. The community is a great experience for everyone.”

In 2017 they launched myTrailhead to extend customer training, allowing customers to develop and publish their own training programs.

In 2019 Salesforce launched a blockchain platform to facilitate the building of blockchain apps integrated with its CRM tools.

Salesforce Kills off End of Line Apps

As well as developing and acquiring new modules Salesforce also has a history of killing off apps which no longer serve a purpose. In 2019, for instance, they wound down Data.com, a service which was an online directory of companies and individuals that was maintained by its worldwide community of subscribers. At one stage the company claimed one million subscribers would be updating this database, but competition from Dun & Bradstreet, Fame and other online company databases seems to have hastened the demise of this service.

Launched in 2011, Desk.com targeted smaller businesses and was differentiated from Salesforce’s main service offerings which target larger enterprises. Desk.com integrated with other small company focused applications such as MailChimp. The company stopped selling Desk.com licenses in 2018 and retired the software in 2020, replacing it with ‘Service Cloud Lightning’.

This ability to develop, acquire and close down apps and modules keeps Salesforce at the forefront of CRM development and maintains its ‘gold standard’ positioning.

Expansion opportunities

Salesforce has shown that it can deliver exceptional growth rates by acquiring new modules and through geographical expansion. Even before Covid, Salesforce was benefiting from the digital transformation, which has accelerated due to Covid.

“Once the first couple of weeks (of Covid turmoil) had passed, we saw companies begin to realize the digital transformation was an imperative that they just couldn't afford to put off any longer” Gavin Patterson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Q2 earnings call

As the ‘Gold Standard,’ Salesforce is positioned exceptionally well to pick up and build new long-term relationships with its clients to continue to drive the digital revolution. This provides Salesforce with a large market opportunity to drive revenue growth and expand its market footprint.

Salesforce has independent software vendors (ISVs) and third-party developers, who create, test and deliver cloud-based apps. The continued innovation and connections across its platform gives the company an edge over its competitors. Salesforce is also focused on tailoring its platform and services to make them more suitable for certain industries. The company is using its acquisition strategy to further build its strength of offerings and open up new market opportunities.

Company Culture

Part of Salesforce’s success is its corporate culture, based on the concept of Ohana, a nurturing system that seeks to ‘change the world for good’. The company’s founders and management place a high value on dialogue, collaboration, recognition, and a sense of family supported by purpose, vision, and impact.

Valuation

Based on historic price relationships to free cash flow, we estimate Salesforce’s intrinsic value at just under $230 a share. It's easy to become overly concerned with valuation with growth companies. In fact, the company almost always trades at a premium. Focusing on this fact would have led an investor to avoid the company during its rise over the last fifteen years from $7 to its current $246. More important than valuation, the company is ideally positioned to benefit from accelerating trends in digitization.

Rather than basing entry points on an estimate of intrinsic value, we use an AI algorithm, as described below.

Recent Slack acquisition

Salesforce just purchased Slack, a work messaging app, for $27.7 billon. Many investors felt Slack has been mispriced for some time as one of the only tech plays that hadn’t seen a surge in price through the pandemic.

Like Salesforce, Slack is fast growing. Tower reports total Slack downloads at 12.6 million so far in 2020 up 50% versus 2019. Slack is more than just a communication service as it allows users to embed and integrate workflows to make sure operations run smoothly. Acquiring Slack will allow Salesforce to expand its customer facing offerings. Slack’s new ‘connect’ platform, focused on B2B relations, will complement Salesforce’s platform and enhance engagement with its customers and its partners.

James Hayfield explored in detail the reasoning behind the Slack acquisition from Salesforce’s point of view in an excellent interview with Bram de Haas on Seeking Alpha. As James highlighted, the key issue facing Salesforce was the lack of communication tools. The acquisition of Slack will likely solve this. Integrating Slack into Salesforce will allow the company to capture more of the growth within communications and significantly improve Slack’s capabilities to be more competitive against Teams. It also allows Salesforce to increase its exposure to remote working, which will only continue to grow going forward.

The Slack acquisition opens new markets for Salesforce to exploit.

Risks

Some analysts have predicted that Salesforce’s revenues will remain stagnant in 2021. It is important to look at the bigger, long term picture and how Covid has affected that. The broader market picture has changed and its growth prospects have significantly improved. The Slack acquisition opens new markets for Salesforce to exploit. Considering these forecasts (excluding the revenue boost in association with Slack acquisition), investors may be concerned about Salesforce’s premium valuation and how quickly the company will grow into this valuation. If Salesforce doesn’t continue to execute its growth strategy and deliver strong growth, sizable downside could come. However, this is the same issue that faces numerous SaaS companies and Salesforce is actually one of the more reasonably valued SaaS plays considering its history of strong execution – this risk is mitigated to an extent.

Another risk is associated with the Slack acquisition. The company may be unable to integrate Slack into its operations successfully with the acquisition falls short of expectations. Whilst Slack does differentiate itself from Microsoft Teams due to the different worker it targets, Salesforce will still want to gain ground on Teams, something Slack on its own has struggled to do previously. The overall risk of the acquisition is also heightened by the high cost.

Timing Entry Points

Rather than basing purchases on estimated intrinsic value, we have developed and use artificial intelligence software that scans the market prices of the 157 companies that are either Master Investor Holdings or SuperGrowth MultiBaggers throughout the trading day looking for patterns that have generated the highest returns over the last twelve months. While the calculations determining entry point are complex and proprietary, the basic principle is to accumulate positions gradually on dips that are within the normal pattern of the last twelve months. In a typical trading day, this software will indicate one or two Buy At prices among the 157 companies currently in our universe.

As of today's close, December 11, the software indicates a Buy At price of $217.94. While this changes every few minutes throughout market day, it generally does not change substantially. The software was originally developed for hedge funds, and is now also used by family offices and professional investors.

Conclusion

Salesforce is a company with an exceptional market position. The company has numerous growth opportunities and continues to consolidate its position. A potential Slack acquisition would provide a further catalyst for growth while the company also focuses on improving its core offerings and expanding its product reach to new emerging markets. The current stock price premium is justified considering management's strong execution on its growth plan and the huge market opportunity in front of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We offer this research as insight into what we do in our own portfolio rather than as a recommendation or offer to buy or sell securities. This research should not be your sole source of information. It is based on probabilities, not certainties.