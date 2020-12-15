One Of These Mortgage REITs Is Still 40% Under Book Value

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series we’re providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

We’ll bring out a high-risk pick with substantial upside today. GPMT is a commercial REIT with a price-to-estimated-book below .60. That’s a big discount, even after a large rally recently.

Investors starting on the sector should begin by learning about some of the simpler mortgage REITs. Ones focused on agency MBS are usually simpler.

This article will be heavy on charts because we like to communicate with images, rather than words, whenever possible. Likewise, we will use several tables to more efficiently structure the data. Enjoy!

Mortgage REITs and Preferred Shares

We’ve consistently incorporated a significant allocation to preferred shares in our portfolio. We could simply hold the positions for income, but we take advantage of trading opportunities as well. Our goal is to maximize total returns and this technique has worked wonderfully.

We also trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares. We find this sector is particularly attractive because it can be so inefficient. In the long term, share prices revolve around book value. In the short term, the price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Simply by understanding that, you can put yourself in a better position.

Our other major source of allocations is equity REITs. While an investor might occasionally choose to trade an equity REIT position, the sector is a great fit for buy-and-hold investors.

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum - Chart runs through 11/19/2020

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs Agency Hybrid Multipurpose ETFs AGNC $15.30 ANH $2.50 NYMT $3.76 REM $30.83 AAIC $3.59 CIM $10.52 NRZ $9.39 MORT $16.60 ARR $10.79 EFC $15.04 PMT $17.54 CHMI $9.72 IVR $3.24 CMO $5.97 MFA $3.83 DX $18.20 MITT $3.15 NLY $8.24 WMC $3.33 ORC $5.33 TWO $6.52

Want to learn about mortgage REITs? Beyond reading this column frequently, I would suggest investors start with learning about agency mortgage REITs.

Agency mortgage REITs, like AGNC and DX, are some of the easier ones to learn when you're getting started. When you're doing the fundamental research, you'll start with looking at book values. The agency mortgage REITs are all going to mark their positions to market every quarter.

Management will actually do it on a far more frequent basis, but they will publish values at least once per quarter. This gives you an idea of the fair market value of their positions. With a few of the mortgage REITs, management has more discretion in estimating the fair market value of positions. However, agency RMBS is usually very liquid. We can pull real-time pricing on them at any point (this data isn't free, but any analyst worth reading on mortgage REITs will buy access).

The next step is to be able to project changes in book value. So you can look at the assets and estimate how much they increased (or decreased) in value. Then look at the hedges and see how much they increased (or decreased) in value.

In practice, most of the time either assets or hedges will increase in value and the other one will decrease in value. This isn't always the case, but most of the time. That's important because the hedges are intended to hedge some of the interest rate exposure.

With an understanding of how the assets and hedges performed during the quarter, you'll have an idea for how much book value increased or decreased.

Scott Kennedy provides these estimates for the REIT Forum and he is one of the most talented professionals I've had the pleasure of working alongside. He regularly revalues the portfolios throughout the mortgage REIT sector to determine which mortgage REITs are having a better (or worse) quarter.

Some analysts would've started with discussing "Core Earnings." That's the wrong place to start. It's still a useful metric, but you want to start with an eye on book value. Why do we start with book value? Those positions are marked to market. Intentionally misstating book value would be a crime.

On the other hand, Core EPS is a non-GAAP measure and there are a few ways to massage the number higher or lower. Simple decisions about how to structure the portfolio can have a major impact. Deciding when to realize a loss and reinvest can push the values. When investors don't have a solid grasp of book value before diving into Core Earnings, they can become overconfident and end up with bad choices.

To compare it to learning about a car:

A new driver should learn about the steering wheel and the brakes before they learn how to shift into higher gear. If someone gets too confident and doesn't understand how to steer and brake, they end up dead. That's how their portfolio ends up if they get too confident in this sector. On the other hand, you'll see professional drivers zipping around tracks with ease because they fully understand all parts of the vehicle.

The metric you want to see management focusing on over the long-term is TER: Total Economic Return. That is the change in book value per share plus the dividend per share. This tells you how much wealth the management team is generating for shareholders, even though the share price may occasionally deviate materially.

From a portfolio management point of view, you want to maximize the total value of your investment portfolio. You want to be able to take money out when the time comes without destroying the value of the portfolio. Likewise, management (okay, good management) will want to maximize the value of the mortgage REIT's portfolio on a per-share basis.

This concept is discussed in much greater detail in our interview with Byron Boston, CEO of Dynex Capital.

A High-Risk Pick

We’re going to talk about one of the higher risk options which still has an opportunity to run higher.

We’ve remained bullish on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT).

This is clearly a higher risk pick. Investors need to be aware of that additional risk. This is one of our few remaining positions in a high-risk share. We’ve been taking gains on several positions over the last month. We even reduced our exposure here. We still believe shares are significantly undervalued, though the risk/reward isn’t as compelling as it was a few months ago. Valuations were absurdly low at that point. The shares we own are sitting on a positive total return of 70% (purchased $5.89 on 9/25/2020). A price to NAV ratio of .57 is pretty cheap. We wouldn’t want to pay near 100% of book value for a commercial mortgage REIT at this point, but .57 isn’t bad. That gives investors a material discount in case things get rough again this winter. That’s a distinct possibility, but we’re hedging against it by holding some cash. If things go well, then GPMT can knock it even further out of the park.

What's the risk? Commercial property values collapsing while liquidity dries up, putting the REIT in a more difficult spot for accessing funding. That's the risk. It's real, but quite a bit of downside has already been priced in.

Finally, we know investors love to see our positions so we try to include the occasional chart in the free articles. Our disclosures state which shares we own, but doesn’t show the relevant weight or when we bought them. Those factors might have a material impact on how you look at the position and we always strive to be transparent.

For the common shares, here are the positions as of 12/14/2020:

My favorite open position is NRZ, but that’s just because I like being up 177.4% in a position.

Our open positions in mortgage REIT preferred shares as of 12/14/2020 are shown below:

Some investors are going to ask how we could own some high-risk investments while being cautious about the overall macro environment. The answer is having cash on hand:

This is another one of the charts we provide for subscribers. We raised our cash position significantly to lock in huge gains. Several of our trading positions roared 10% to 50% higher since Halloween. That’s enough to warrant locking in a portion of the gains. If things go well, we’ve got great picks to get additional upside. If the overall economy gets worse, we’ve got cash on hand to keep buying bargains.

We will close out the rest of the article with the charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

Let the images begin!

Price-to-Book Value - Using Q3 2020 Book Value

All the mortgage REITs within our batch have reported their Q3 2020 earnings, so we have trailing book values for all of them.

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed during Q3 2020 and to a lesser degree during Q4 2020.

Repeated Note: There are two mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q3 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value.” We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don’t mention it.

Book values will have changed some already during Q4 2020. We aren’t including that in our public articles (except for index cards). Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Dividend Yields

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don’t do it.

Source: The REIT Forum

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earnings Yield

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Source: The REIT Forum

Consensus estimates aren’t always the best and there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Shares

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

For each metric we have 2 charts. Why use two charts? Because it is much more convenient for readers who want to enlarge the charts. We simply can’t fit 40+ shares into a single chart and still have it show up well on a mobile device.

Share Prices

We will start with the prices:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

That chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Dividend Yield

Let’s move onto the stripped yield. This is the way dividend yields should be handled for preferred shares:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices.” Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Floating Rate Dividend Yields

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price.” If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Conclusion

Ratings:

Bullish on GPMT

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCO,TWO-E,NRZ-C,NYMTM,CIM-A,AGNCP,NYMTP,NRZ,AGNC,NLY,SLRC,GPMT,PMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.