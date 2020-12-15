However, blame for its less-than-stellar performance in 2020 can largely be laid at the feet of COVID-19.

Melco Resorts (MLCO) seems on the face of it like a stock that should be avoided at all costs, but the unattractive features of this stock are primarily due to COVID-19. Those with a long-term horizon may find it worthwhile to keep an eye on this one.

To be fair to those bearish on Melco Resorts, there are plenty of things to point to that would confirm this bearishness. For starters, despite reported free cash flow of $360.55 million, the profitability of the firm over the current financial year has been less than stellar, as the -23.48% operating margin and the revenue and net income figures affirm.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 808.29 million -362.76 million Q2 175.8 million -368.03 million Q3 214.06 million -333.4 million Total 1.2 billion -1.06 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Melco Resorts' investor relations page.

Throw in the following facts - that earnings-per-share (trailing twelve months) is -$2.09, return on equity (trailing twelve months) is -54.43%, the dividend has been suspended, and the long-term debt of $5.74 billion is more than double the firm's net worth of $2.06 billion, and a bearish disposition to Melco Resorts is entirely understandable.

Estimates going forward do not really tilt this view at first glance, as at close of market on 12/11/2020 the stock traded at a share price of $18.36 and sports a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63 based on consensus estimates for December 2021 projecting earnings-per-share of $0.19. What, then, is there to recommend Melco Resorts to a prospective investor?

First, bear in mind that many of the red flags outlined above can be attributed largely to the effect that COVID-19 has had on the overall global economy. The effect this has had on Melco Resorts is considerable, due to its high exposure to Macau - the biggest gaming market on Earth. In light of the pandemic, casinos were shut down and visas have been restricted, and as a consequence Macau has seen a significant decline in gaming activity with gambling revenue down 80.5% in 2020.

With four of its five properties in Macau, Melco Resorts has had more exposure to Macau's downturn than most casino firms have had. Small wonder that it has been unable to report the sort of revenue and net income figures that it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 3.97 billion 105.7 million 2016 4.51 billion 175.55 million 2017 5.3 billion 348.18 million 2018 5.18 billion 339.99 million 2019 5.75 billion 373.82 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Melco Resorts' investor relations page.

Melco Resorts was able to see its profits rise over this time period as the 2014 anti-corruption crackdown in China (which adversely affected gaming activity) eased off, and the only other blip in earnings occurred in 2018 - a consequence of the U.S.-China trade dispute. Otherwise, Melco Resorts has held up remarkably well until COVID-19 hit.

With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), the beginning of the end for the pandemic appears to be in sight. This means that 2021 should see a recovery in gaming activity within Macau, and Melco Resorts is well-placed to benefit from this recovery.

Its City of Dreams integrated resort is undergoing expansion, and contains the Morpheus Hotel and Resort, which opened for business in 2018, has 772 guest rooms, suites, and villas, an executive lounge, a sky pool 130 meters above ground, and VIP gaming/villas on the top floors. Such a venue will no doubt provide plenty of profit for Melco Resorts when COVID-19 subsides and gaming resumes with full force.

The Morpheus Hotel and Resort will likely prove profitable for Melco Resorts when COVID-19 subsides. Image provided by The Skyscraper Center.

In addition, Melco Resorts is taking steps to rectify the weakness that has been glaringly exposed this year, and is expanding operations outside Macau. This is wise as Q3 2020 showed profits from City of Dreams Manila (adjusted EDITBA $5 million) and from its Cyprus operations (adjusted EDITBA $6 million). With plans to open integrated resorts in Yokohama, Japan, and in the Mediterranean, Melco plans to diversify its geographical footprint and lower the risk that events affecting Macau may have on its operations going forward.

Short-term, Melco Resorts will be able to weather what remains of the pandemic as its total current liabilities of $1.3 billion are offset by total current assets of $2.19 billion, cash-on-hand worth $1.75 billion, short-term investments worth $180 million, and total accounts receivable of $142.82 million. And with its Macau operations expected to return to profitability, combined with its venues outside Macau, Melco Resorts should be able to provide value-for-money in the years ahead - and likely resume paying the dividend that it continuously paid since 2014.

Many income investors will look at how the dividend has fluctuated in that time-frame due to the aforementioned issues - the anti-corruption crackdown, the U.S.-China trade dispute, and COVID-19 - and see it as not worth the hassle. However, all it shows is that Melco Resorts adopts a European attitude to its dividend; that is, when earnings are up, the dividend is raised. When earnings are down, the dividend is either frozen, cut, or (as was the case this year) eliminated altogether.

Given the uncertainty that COVID-19 has engendered, and the huge drop in gaming activity that Macau experienced, it would have made no sense for Melco Resorts to try and maintain a dividend while having negative net income. The likelihood of the dividend being resumed is strengthened by the fact that earnings-per-share growth (3-5 year CAGR) is projected to be 12.50% and levered free cash flow growth year-on-year is projected to be 231.06%, based on the plans outlined above driving such growth.

Is Melco Resorts worth buying now? That may seem unlikely given that the forward P/E is 151.74 based on December 2021 consensus estimates, but December 2022 consensus estimates project earnings-per-share of $0.84, and $1.11 for December 2023. This would correspond to a P/E of 21.86 for December 2022 earnings, and a P/E of 16.54 for December 2023 earnings. Both these estimates are lower than the five-year average P/E of 49.42, but whether those estimates are met is contingent on no further upsets happening in Macau - and the past decade gives scant grounds for comfort in that regard.

In summary, Melco Resorts is a casino stock that has been through a rough time, but remains in business nonetheless. The stock is potentially one that can yield a decent return despite how it has performed over the past year - a performance that can largely be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Put simply, this is a risky bet, but potentially a rewarding one.

