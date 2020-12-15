Economic sense says they will do so, but that's no guarantee. It's a significant risk for Nucor all the same.

So, we don't know whether the steel import tariffs are likely to be lifted by the Biden Admin or not.

Quite what a new administration will do in the details of economic policy is unknowable - they don't know themselves as yet.

The Base Contention

The American steel industry currently enjoys significant protection as a result of the Trump steel tariffs - 25% on most foreign sources. The new administration may or may not reverse that policy. This imposes significant political risks upon companies in the American steel industry. This piece is about one of those companies and includes, clearly, a discussion of the politics so that some sort of decision can be made on the risks of a change in policy.

Tariffs

Just to get the politics out of the way first. President Trump and various of his advisors, through that tariffs against imports, were a good way of protecting the American economy. Nearly all economists disagreed.

OK, good, that's the politics part out of the way then. At least, that part of the politics. This is not about whether Donald Trump and his trade policies were a good thing or not in political terms. This is about whether they survive or not, an entirely different and much more investor-oriented discussion.

The aim and point of tariffs is to impose a tax upon the import. This increases the cost of imports relative to domestic production. This can be said to "protect" domestic industry. Or we can also say, the same statement, that this allows domestic producers to raise their prices above where they would be in the presence of that foreign and untaxed by tariffs competition.

Note that that paragraph is not just the method but the point of the tariffs. They are imposed so that domestic companies can charge more for what they make. Hey, maybe that means it's a fair price, or a union price, or good negotiating or some other justification, but that is the entire aim - to raise the possible price of domestic production.

So, what happens when, or if, the tariffs are removed? Obviously, the protection is and so the prices domestic producers can charge decline. The end of - well, so far, assuming the vague rumours about 2024 aren't true - the Trump era means those protected by Trump's tariffs might soon find themselves not so protected.

Nucor (NUE)

There's nothing wrong with Nucor. They pioneered - although did not invent the base technology - the use of scrap steel processed through arc furnaces to produce something competitive with the material from blast furnaces. Over the decades, they've done excellent work to increase the products that can be made in this manner. It used to be that only very basic steels could be made via arc furnaces, now many can be.

I also don't see anything wrong in Nucor's accounts, or the dividend, and for more details on these, I recommend this from Patrick Doyle and this from The Investment Doctor.

I don't intend to delve any deeper into the corporate accounts than they have, so go read them there if that's the side that interests you. My point is very different. The change in Administration opens up Nucor to political risk.

25% steel tariffs

Steel from most parts of the world faces a 25% tariff on imports into the US. This clearly and obviously protects US steel producers, of whom Nucor is the largest. So, Nucor and its shareholders are the major beneficiaries of the tariffs.

OK, so long as we know.

I've also noted, actually back at the beginning of the Trump Administration, that there was a large steel industry influence on the trade policies. Dan DiMicco, who used to be CEO of Nucor, was a trade advisor for a time. Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative, has spent much of his private sector career advocating for trade protection for the steel industry. Others more junior had similar backgrounds.

It's also true that Peter Navarro, in his new to this administration post as White House trade advisor, was fully in favour of tariffs as protection and negotiating tool.

Well, OK, someone gets elected and imposes his vision of the world, that's how politics and democracy are supposed to work.

I've discussed this more here.

However, nearly every economist opposes the policies. Indeed, Navarro is famous for admitting that you'd not find one PhD economist in the country who agreed with his views on tariffs and trade. Hey, Navarro might even be right - no, I don't think so, but he could be - but that everyone else in the profession opposes his ideas gives us a clue to how long the policies are going to last after he's gone.

As to the real world effects of the tariffs just about everyone - other, perhaps, than those who have directly benefitted - agrees that they have been bad.

So, will the tariffs survive?

This becomes a political question. It looks like we'll get Janet Yellen at Treasury. Yes, I know tariffs are over at commerce. But Yellen will be saying that she thinks they're a bad idea for Yellen's a very good economist. We can also expect most other economic advisors to be shouting that the maintenance of such tariffs is a bad idea. Larry Summers will be somewhere in the mix of course, and I'd expect even Jared Bernstein to speak up.

Tariffs, on an intermediary good like steel, are a seriously bad economic idea. That's the collective opinion of the economics profession at least.

On the other side of this is a Democratic Administration, unions like them, they like unions. The Steelworkers' union is all in favour of these tariffs, of course.

So, whether the tariffs stay or go rather depends upon the working out of that political question. Please the base or do what is thought to be good public policy? Keep the tariffs or drop them?

How you think that will work out is up to you.

The effect on Nucor

Here, we're trying at least to talk about Nucor as an investment. And if the tariffs are dropped, then that's going to depress US steel prices from their current levels. Yes, this would and will damage Nucor's margins and profits. This is why former management was so gung ho for their introduction in the first place, of course.

We should note that Nucor's raw material is steel scrap. If the price of new steel falls - as the absence of tariffs would make happen - then, it is usual that the price of scrap also falls. However, margins still compress, and the fall in the cost of the raw material does not, entirely, compensate for the fall in the price of the output. This is just the flip side of stating that Nucor benefitted from the introduction of the tariffs, which it did. Scrap prices did rise, but not as much as output prices.

Here's the thing. I don't see that risk in the current price. And I think that risk should be in the current price. Whether or not it actually happens, there's that risk that it will. That the economics brains of the Biden Administration will not overcome the political desire to please a large union.

My view

I've made it pretty clear that I think the steel tariffs should be lifted. That's an entirely different question from whether they will.

The unions currently think - or say they think - that they don't expect any change in policy. They might well be right.

My prediction, though, is that the abolition of the Trump trade policies will be an active conversation - argument even - in the Biden Administration. Even talking about it will weaken Nucor's stock price. And, in the absence of Navarro, Lighthizer, and Trump's misunderstandings, they might actually be abolished too.

The investor view

Even the conversation about lifting those steel tariffs will weaken the Nucor price. I expect the conversation to take place even if the action gets beaten back for those political reasons to do with the base in the unions.

Nucor is currently subject to considerable political risk, as we'd expect. They did very well out of the last administration and might well not do so out of the next. I expect the medium-term performance of the stock to have nothing to do with economic fundamentals or base corporate performance. It's the political discussion over those steel tariffs that will matter.

As I can't predict how those will go, I would recommend being out on simple uncertainty grounds.

