Government healthcare policy changes (i.e. extending ACA with public option) are likely to make more individuals eligible for HSAs.

HealthEquity's strong performance in Q3 resulted in 54% growth in investment accounts and 19% growth in invested assets.

Introduction

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is a custodian of Health Savings Accounts (HSA) with leading market share in number of accounts as well as assets under management. This article explains the performance of the company during Q3 as well as the growth potential for the HSA space. I believe HealthEquity is well positioned to continue its steep growth due to the tailwinds to the sector.

HealthEquity’s Performance in Q3

HealthEquity announced their Q3 results on December 7th, with the following key takeaways:

1. Growth in Investment Assets

Data Source: Author’s calculation

It is impressive to see a 19% growth in invested assets. Investment asset growth in 2020 is consistent with the long-term strategy of helping account holders save and grow their asset size over time. HealthEquity investment assets, as a percentage of total HSA assets, are ahead of the curve when looking at the HSA market investment balance vs. total assets ($17.6 billion of $73.5 billion).

During Q3, there has been significant growth in HSA investments during the quarter. HealthEquity reported 302,000 investment accounts, up from 197,000 during the same time last year, reflecting a 54% YoY increase.

2. New Accounts Opened

HealthEquity opened 317,000 new HSA accounts this year, an 8% decline from the 344,000 accounts opened during the 9 months of 2019. Furloughs, layoffs, and hiring freeze likely impacted the opening of new HSAs.

3. HSA Growth: Total HSAs grew 9% to 5.46 million accounts.

4. Revenue Growth: $179 million in revenue (up 14% YoY). Adjusted EBITDA of $61 million is up 10%.

We estimate that lower commuter benefits utilization and health care card spend on their own, excluding interest rates, created about $10 million of headwind during the quarter - Q3 conference call.

Commuter benefits utilization has been obviously impacted due to increased work from home and reduced mobility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In my opinion, reduced healthcare card spend is good news for the long term. It increases cash balance (and investment balance) for account holders.

5. Guidance: Management provided FY21 revenue guidance of $725,000 to $731,000. This would translate to at least 36% YoY revenue growth.

Data Source: Author’s calculations

Growth in Investment Assets

According to Devenir research, there were $17.6 billion estimated HSA investment assets as of June 30th, 2020, a 32% YoY increase. 24% of the HSA assets are invested. The investment portion of HSA assets has been growing exponentially in recent years.

Image Source: 2020 Devenir midyear HSA report

HealthEquity ahead of the curve with 27% of its assets in investment accounts. My previous article on HQY explains the company’s revenue mix in detail. The reason I single out the importance of investment asset growth is because the revenue has a compound effect. Invested asset size grows with the financial markets. HealthEquity earns from record-keeping fees, calculated as a percentage of custodial investments.

Health Savings Are Becoming a Priority

A T. Rowe Price survey, which was fielded during the pandemic, gathered financial objectives of 401(k) savers. We can see 47% of the surveyed individuals said contributing to their HSA was a priority (up from 34% last year).

Image Source: Getty Images

Moreover, we can see a small decline in retirement savings via workspace plans, while saving outside of employer plans has also gained momentum. This reveals that individuals are interested in having more control over their finances, a concept that forms the basis of health savings accounts.

This shift is also seen from the decline in the number of unfunded accounts.

Image Source: 2020 Devenir midyear HSA report

Majority of the Spend Is Still Using the Debit Card

Image Source: 2020 Devenir midyear HSA report

Devenir’s mid-year report tells us that 72% of the HSA withdrawals were using the debit card, which means, even withdrawals provide interchange revenue to custodians like HealthEquity.

Qualified expenses outside of the debit card significantly impact the sales for custodians, since it not only causes a reduction in custodial balance, but also results in lost opportunity for interchange revenue. It is good to see this risk is still under control for the sector.

Surpassing 401K Adoption Rates

In 15 plan years, HSA participant count has already surpassed the number of 401K participants in the same period. When 401K was launched, it eventually became a platform for employers to reduce their burden on their employees' retirement benefits (i.e. stop pension plans). Similarly, HSA is increasingly being seen as a method to reduce employer obligations to provide healthcare coverage for their employees. Moreover, the triple tax benefits of HSA create a win-win situation for both parties.

Image Source: HealthEquity Presentation

Devenir currently projects that the HSA market will be approaching 35 million accounts by the end of 2022, holding over $100 billion in assets - 2020 Devenir midyear HSA report

Data Source: Author’s calculations

HealthEquity has 17% market share in the total assets and 19% market share in no. of accounts. Assuming the same market share, HealthEquity has the potential to hit 6.6 million HSAs and ~$17 billion in assets by 2022.

Data Source: Author’s calculations

Based on these calculations, and extending the same revenue mix composition, HealthEquity can hit $1 billion in sales in 2022.

Data Source: Author’s calculations

Extending current 7x sales valuation, this gives me a $90 near-term price target. In the long term, I believe custodial revenue's influence on the overall mix will increase.

More People Could Become Eligible for HSAs

CARES Act expanded eligibility for HSA and use of HSA funds. During the democratic primaries, there was a lot of talk around Medicare-for-all, which led to investor concerns around HSAs becoming obsolete. President-elect Biden never spoke about Medicare-for-all, but instead focused on expanding Obamacare with a public option. The Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) permitted high-deductible health plans (HDHP) holders to have an HSA.

Data Source: Healthline.com

The above data points reveal that more individuals will be able to purchase coverage to lower their healthcare costs. With HDHP being most popular, high out-of-pocket spend is very likely to exist. In my opinion, HDHP is incomplete without an active HSA, since patient responsibilities continue to remain high. I believe a push to expand Obamacare will directly result in increased eligibility for HSA.

I want to mention that the Trump Administration has also strengthened HSAs through continued increases to the contribution limits, special provisions under CARES and attempted to include Medicare recipients in the HSA eligibility criteria.

Despite the fact that the company's stock swings with political news, I believe the HSA concept remains strong and will continue to see growth and adoption.

Conclusion

Due to the growing adoption of HSAs, HealthEquity is on track for more than 35% YoY revenue growth. The market conditions discussed in this article support the thesis for continued growth. I recommend HQY to long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HQY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.