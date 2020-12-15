Water utilities are largely viewed as a risk-off sector that provides investors with solid income at the expense of high appreciation potential. In the past decade, this hasn't been the case, with large industry players like American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) and others experiencing runups that blow away the returns the S&P experienced in the same time frame.

This performance has mainly been through multiple expansion theorized to be due to lackluster treasury yields and ESG momentum. Water utilities have become a target for those interested in an alternative to treasury due to their consistent dividend income and low volatility. So, as long as treasury yield stays suppressed, these multiple expansions have power to stay.

At a 22x FWD P/E, Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) is trading a significant discount to its peers, even though their business operations largely have the same opportunity and risks. For these reasons, we recommend income-oriented investors to pick up Artesian Resources' 2.6% yield in what we believe to be the best bang for your buck in the sector.

Overview

Artesian Resources is a water utility that derives 90% of its revenue from the state of Delaware. Its start goes back to 1905 when Artesian Water, their largest subsidiary, became the first water utility to operate in Delaware. The company has also made small expansions outside of Delaware's state with subsidiaries Artesian Water Pennsylvania and Artesian Water Maryland beginning operations in 2002 and 2007. This is all part of Artesian Resources' long-term strategy to serve the Delmarva Peninsula that consists primarily of Maryland and Delaware. As a water utility, it serves its communities through two functions, water distribution and the disposal of wastewater. While the sector Artesian Resources operates in doesn't feature robust growth, recent tailwinds to valuation have allowed the company to maintain pace with the backdrop of the roaring bull market this decade. That being said, the stock has largely stalled since 2017, perhaps signaling that valuation has topped out.

Data by YCharts

Operating performance

The company is a stable performer, growing revenue at a 3% CAGR in the past decade and net income at a CAGR of 8%. It remained largely unaffected from COVID-19, with revenue and net income accelerating 6% and 16%, respectively, in 2020. This was largely due to increased water consumption and multiple tuck-in acquisitions completed in the last 18 months. Artesian is very familiar with tuck-in acquisitions and has been active with seven acquisitions in the previous three years. I suspect this will continue to be a core component of growth alongside the organic growth we see year in, year out.

Source: Shareholder Letter 2019 - Artesian Resources Corporation

Resistant Sector

Water utilities represent one of the most resilient sectors in the economy, so it should be no surprise that they are prolific dividend growers. The industry is currently home to six dividend champions as well as two dividend champions. Artesian Resources is no different, with a 28-year streak of dividend growth while yielding 2.62%, which is the largest of the group. In fact, Artesian Resources just announced its annual 3% dividend hike on September 25th. Something not to be taken lightly in a year that has seen countless dividend growth streaks shattered. Combined with a healthy payout ratio of 56% and a 10-year DGR of 3%, this makes Artesian Resources a solid choice for income-oriented investors.

Company Name Ticker Symbol Sector Industry Yrs American States Water AWR Utilities Water Utilities 66 California Water Service CWT Utilities Water Utilities 53 SJW SJW Utilities Water Utilities 53 Middlesex Water Co. MSEX Utilities Water Utilities 48 Artesian Resources ARTNA Utilities Water Utilities 28 Essential Utilities, Inc. WTRG Utilities Water Utilities 28 York Water Company YORW Utilities Water Utilities 23 American Water Works AWK Utilities Water Utilities 13

Source: Dividend Champions Excel Spreadsheet

Valuation Tailwinds

The resilience of the water utility sector has not gone unnoticed with skyrocketing valuations throughout the sector. Out of the aforementioned companies in the table above, all have seen a meteoric rise in their valuation throughout the years. Here's what analyst Michael Gaugler had to say about this last year,

The consistent rise in water utility P/E multiples has been nothing short of breathtaking; we now have three coverage names trading near or above the 40 P/E level on 2019 consensus EPS estimates. Valuation has become somewhat of a black hole, with no discernable rhyme or reason as to why individual names trade at the valuation metrics that are now a reality. … Our opinion is that the relentless hunt for sustainable (and growing) dividends in a low-yield world has pushed P/E multiples to elevated levels, and that those conditions aren't likely to change anytime soon.

I largely agree with this observation and expect that as investors continue to look for alternatives to bonds, valuation multiples on water utilities will stay elevated. With the Fed in what appears to be permanent QE mode, rates will likely continue to be suppressed for the foreseeable future. This suggests that, while the valuation can look absurdly high compared to historical levels, this is the new normal we live in until treasury bonds catch a break. Of course, if you believe our government will course-correct and institute a stricter monetary policy, then water utilities should experience multiple contractions.

Source: Data Compiled by Author using Macrotrends

Another tailwind for the multiple expansion seen by water utilities is their ability to appease ESG investors. Clean water is seen as one of the core tenets of human life that should be available to all. Aging infrastructure and lackluster government oversight have seen disasters like the Flint water crisis not only happen but are allowed to continue affecting communities for years before they are addressed. This has caused society and investors to put increased emphasis on those who responsibly supply clean water to their communities.

Finally, Artesian Resources looks rather cheap at only a 22X multiple compared to its sector. Combined with a relatively high dividend yield of 2.62%, it signals to us that this stock provides good value. The consistent operating performance supports a healthy dividend that should continue to grow between 3% and 5% going into the next decade. On a broader scale, the company is relatively in line with the forward P/E of the S&P. This stock should be appealing to income-oriented investors or those with low-risk tolerance.

Conclusion

In Artesian Resources, we have a stable performer that is largely insulated from risks like the coronavirus or a downturn in the economy. On the other side, as a regulated utility, Artesian is often going to post results that are hard to get super excited about. The company will likely only appeal to a certain type of investors looking for sustainable yet uninspiring yield.

The company's valuation is substantially higher than it was in the previous decade, although its business prospects largely remain the same, signaling it may be overvalued. However, considering the fall in treasury yields, Artesian looks like a much better alternative to bonds. With a safe 2.62% dividend yield and the potential to catch up to its peers with multiple expansions, this is a buy for me. Artesian Resources has a place in income-oriented investors' portfolio and those looking for alternative treasury yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.