Federal Realty Trust (FRT) is a leading shopping center REIT that is also a Dividend King. Shares have recovered from the lows that were hit earlier this year, but they still trade at a substantial discount compared to how they were valued before the current pandemic. Shares offer an attractive dividend yield, combined with more upside potential during a recovery in 2021, which makes shares attractive.

Federal Realty is, like its shopping center REIT peers, still down quite a lot this year. Shares continue to trade at a low price compared to the 1-year trading range and the 5-year trading range.

One Of The Highest-Quality Shopping Center REITs

Federal Realty is, compared to most of its peers, an above-average quality company. This is showcased by a strong balance sheet, solid store fundamentals, its exceptional track record when it comes to both dividends and total returns, and by the fact that management has positioned the REIT to be active in highly attractive markets.

Federal Realty has raised its dividend for more than 50 years in a row, making the REIT a Dividend King. This very long track record of uninterrupted dividend increases, despite many crises over that time frame, showcases that the company is both resilient and that the organization has a culture of managing risks well.

Buying shares in 1980 has resulted in total returns of 12,300% so far, turning an $8,100 investment into a million dollars over the last forty years. Putting money into Federal Realty and just letting it sit and compound has worked out very well in the past. Federal Realty's quality is also seen when we look at other factors, however.

Federal Realty is one of just six A-rated REITs, thanks to an A3 rating by Moody's and an A- rating by Standard & Poor's. Having a strong balance sheet positions the company well for the current environment. Not only does that mean that investors don't have to worry about potential liquidity issues, Federal Realty also could be aggressive and strike deals if an opportunity arises. Federal Realty's strong balance sheet and correspondingly high credit rating also allow the company to get access to capital at very favorable terms. In October, Federal Realty issued $400 million of notes due 2026 that came with an effective yield of just 1.378%. In other words, Federal Realty can access debt markets at rates that are substantially lower than forward inflation expectations, which means that these notes effectively have a negative real yield -- Federal Realty will pay back less than they borrowed in real dollar terms.

The disconnect between the very low yield of Federal Realty's notes and the substantially higher yield of its dividend (4.7%, a 330 base point spread) suggests that shares may be undervalued right here. If the traditionally very risk-averse bond investors do not mind receiving a very small yield of just above 1% when supplying capital to Federal Realty, there isn't any good reason why its equity should trade at a yield that is so much higher - that, at least, is what we believe.

Federal Realty has liquidity of $2.3 billion available, through cash on hand and the undrawn portion of its credit facility. Its debt maturities are well-laddered, with just $1.4 billion of notes maturing through the end of 2023. That is way less than its available liquidity, not even factoring in any cash flows that will be created over the coming years.

A strong balance sheet and high levels of liquidity are great during a crisis such as the current pandemic and economic downturn, but a REIT also needs to have attractive business fundamentals in order to be a good investment. Federal Realty offers good reasons to own shares in that regard as well, thanks to strong asset quality. Its assets are focused on large metro markets such as Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Boston, etc. This results in a high population density around its locations, averaging 130,000 people in a three-mile radius around its centers. Even more importantly, the consumers located around its centers have a strong average household income, at $127,000, which means that they are able to spend a lot. This, in turn, means that average sales per square foot at Federal Realty's centers are high, which makes these locations attractive for tenants - what retailer doesn't want their shops located in densely-populated markets with high average income?

Due to the fact that most centers are grocery-anchored, the e-commerce threat is not very large for Federal Realty's centers. Groceries are naturally hard to sell online, making these centers resilient versus Amazon (AMZN) & co. Federal Realty has also, in recent years, started to move some of its assets towards mixed-use formats, where applicable. This means that Federal Realty is developing parts of its properties into residential units, offices, or hotels. This creates urban centers that combine shopping, work, and living, making these assets even more resilient in the long run. Residential and office contribute about 10% of leased square footage, respectively, right now.

Federal Realty During This Crisis

Federal Realty operates in an industry that has been hit by the pandemic and the measures to combat it. Store closures, especially during Q2, resulted in below-average rent collection rates, as many of its tenants ran into liquidity problems during the spring and summer months. This has made Federal Realty's shares drop from a 52-week high of $127 to as low as $64 this year - its share price was roughly cut in half. To us, that seemed like an overreaction, as it was always relatively clear that the current crisis would end at one point, and that things would get back to normal eventually.

Right now, 97% of Federal Realty's stores and locations are open, and rent collection rates have trended up during 2020, hitting 85% during October, from a low of 72% in Q2. Most of Federal Realty's tenants are up to date with rent payments, just a couple of sectors are lagging behind. This primarily includes experimental retail (e.g. cinemas) and fitness centers, which are, of course, still having trouble in operating their businesses. We believe that the current pandemic will likely end at one point during 2021, thanks to vaccines being rolled out in the near term. At that point, people will start going out more often and these businesses should start to operate more profitably once again. We thus believe that rent collection rates from these hard-hit segments will start to rise again in the not-too-distant future. During the third quarter, Federal Realty's re-leasing spreads were 6% on a straight-line basis, which shows that demand for its space is not falling off a cliff at all. It may take a while for Federal Realty to get back to pre-crisis levels of profitability, but we believe that this will likely happen during 2022 or 2023. This does not only bode well for long-term holders, it also means that shares have considerable share price gain potential still. Shares were trading at more than $120 before this crisis; if they rise back to that level, that would equate to 30%+ share price gains from the current level. Even if it takes Federal Realty's shares three years to get there, that still equates to total return potential in the 15% range, dividends included. Since the market is forward-looking, it would not surprise us too much to see shares get back to pre-crisis levels well before 2023. Looking at the 25% share price gain since the end of October, based only on vaccine news and the belief that things will normalize eventually, we believe that more positive sentiment could push shares back to pre-crisis levels in 2021 in a somewhat bullish scenario.

Takeaway

Federal Realty is a quality REIT that qualifies as a solid sleep-well-at-night income stock. Its current dividend yield is looking attractive versus the yield that investors can get from the broad market or from most fixed-income investments. The stock has significant upside potential during 2021, we think, and even if that does not materialize, it seems likely that investors looking for an income pick they don't have to worry about will find this stock suitable at current prices. We have covered Federal Realty in the past, at lower prices, but shares still do not look too expensive at all.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.